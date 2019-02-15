13 Ranked Teams in Action on Water Polo Week 4

Women’s collegiate water polo action continues with 45 contests slated for Week 4, including eight exhibition matches, one vs. China and seven against the University of Toronto.

Seven matches pair ranked foes, including the premier contest of the weekend which pits #7 UC Irvine against #3 UCLA. The Anteaters also face #20 Indiana on Sunday.

The top four teams are all in action with #1 USC hosting #20 Indiana, #2 Stanford taking on #11 UC Davis, #3 UCLA facing UC Irvine and #4 Cal going against #11 UC Davis. The top-ranked Trojans will be looking to extend their current 28-match win streak, including 12 straight in 2019.

#21 Cal State Northridge and #24 Cal Baptist got the schedule rolling on Wednesday. The Matadors defeated the Lancers 14-12 and added a 16-8 win over the Redlands. Cal Baptist bounced back with a 14-6 win over the Redlands.

With Mercyhurst and McKendree beginning action at the Laker Invitational this weekend, all nine WWPA teams will have started play.