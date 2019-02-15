Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

13 Ranked Teams in Action on Water Polo Week 4

Women’s collegiate water polo action continues with 45 contests slated for Week 4, including eight exhibition matches, one vs. China and seven against the University of Toronto.

Seven matches pair ranked foes, including the premier contest of the weekend which pits #7 UC Irvine against #3 UCLA. The Anteaters also face #20 Indiana on Sunday.

The top four teams are all in action with #1 USC hosting #20 Indiana, #2 Stanford taking on #11 UC Davis, #3 UCLA facing UC Irvine and #4 Cal going against #11 UC Davis. The top-ranked Trojans will be looking to extend their current 28-match win streak, including 12 straight in 2019.

#21 Cal State Northridge and #24 Cal Baptist got the schedule rolling on Wednesday. The Matadors defeated the Lancers 14-12 and added a 16-8 win over the Redlands. Cal Baptist bounced back with a 14-6 win over the Redlands.

With Mercyhurst and McKendree beginning action at the Laker Invitational this weekend, all nine WWPA teams will have started play.

Feb. 13
5 p.m. #21 Cal State Northridge #24 Cal Baptist
6:30 p.m. #21 Cal State Northridge Redlands Watch
8 p.m. (Exh.) China San Jose State
9 p.m. #24 Cal Baptist Redlands Watch
Feb. 14
6 p.m.  (Exh.) University of Toronto San Diego State Live Stats
Feb. 15
9 p.m. #12 Loyola Marymount #17 UC San Diego Live Stats
10 p.m. ET (Exh.) University of Toronto #24 Cal Baptist Live Stats
Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
8 p.m. VMI Salem Live Stats
Feb. 16
Noon #14 Princeton Villanova
2 p.m.  (Exh.) University of Toronto Azusa Pacific
3 p.m. (Exh.) APU Alumni Azusa Pacific
3 p.m. Santa Clara Sonoma State Live Stats
4 p.m. #7 UC Irvine #3 UCLA Live Stats
7 p.m. #20 Indiana #1 USC Live Stats
7 p.m. (Exh.) University of Toronto Chapman Live Stats
Davis Shoot-Out (Davis California)
1 p.m. #4 Cal #11 UC Davis Live Stats
6 p.m. #2 Stanford #11 UC Davis Live Stats
Bulldog Invitational (Redlands, California)
3 p.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Redlands Live Stats
4:30 p.m. Concordia (CA) Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats
5:50 p.m. Cal State East Bay Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Live Stats
7:10 p.m. Concordia (CA) Redlands Live Stats
8:30 p.m. Cal State East Bay Pomona-Pitzer Live Stats
Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
9:30 a.m. McKendree LaSalle Live Stats Watch
11 a.m. #22 Bucknell Mercyhurst Watch
12:30 p.m. VMI Gannon Live Stats Watch
2 p.m. Salem Iona Live Stats Watch
3:15 p.m. Saint Francis (PA) LaSalle Watch
4:30 p.m. McKendree #22 Bucknell Live Stats
5:45 p.m. Salem Mercyhurst Live Stats Watch
7 p.m. Gannon Iona Watch
8:15 p.m. VMI Saint Francis (PA) Live Stats Watch
Feb. 17
3 p.m. #20 Indiana #7 UC Irvine Live Stats
6 p.m. Whittier #7 UC Irvine
Bulldog Invitational (Redlands, California)
12:30 p.m. (Exh.) University of Toronto Cal State East Bay Live Stats Watch
3 p.m. Cal State East Bay Redlands Live Stats Watch
6:30 p.m. (Exh.) University of Toronto Redlands Live Stats Watch
Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
8 a.m. McKendree Iona Watch
9:15 a.m. LaSalle Gannon Watch
10:30 a.m. #22 Bucknell VMI Watch
11:45 a.m. Iona Mercyhurst Watch
1 p.m. McKendree Saint Francis (PA) Watch
2:25 p.m. LaSalle Salem Watch
3:30 p.m. VMI Mercyhurst Watch
4:45 p.m. #22 Bucknell Gannon Watch
5 p.m. Salem Saint Francis (PA) Watch
Feb. 19
1 p.m. (Exh.) #21 Cal State Northridge University of Toronto
4:30 p.m. #21 Cal State Northridge Cal Lutheran
Feb. 20
6 p.m. #5 Hawaii RV Azusa Pacific
7 p.m. (Exh.) University of Toronto Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

