13 Ranked Teams in Action on Water Polo Week 4

Women’s collegiate water polo action continues with 45 contests slated for Week 4, including eight exhibition matches, one vs. China and seven against the University of Toronto.
Seven matches pair ranked foes, including the premier contest of the weekend which pits #7 UC Irvine against #3 UCLA. The Anteaters also face #20 Indiana on Sunday.
The top four teams are all in action with #1 USC hosting #20 Indiana, #2 Stanford taking on #11 UC Davis, #3 UCLA facing UC Irvine and #4 Cal going against #11 UC Davis. The top-ranked Trojans will be looking to extend their current 28-match win streak, including 12 straight in 2019.
#21 Cal State Northridge and #24 Cal Baptist got the schedule rolling on Wednesday. The Matadors defeated the Lancers 14-12 and added a 16-8 win over the Redlands. Cal Baptist bounced back with a 14-6 win over the Redlands.
With Mercyhurst and McKendree beginning action at the Laker Invitational this weekend, all nine WWPA teams will have started play.
|Feb. 13
|5 p.m.
|#21 Cal State Northridge
|#24 Cal Baptist
|6:30 p.m.
|#21 Cal State Northridge
|Redlands
|Watch
|8 p.m. (Exh.)
|China
|San Jose State
|9 p.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Redlands
|Watch
|Feb. 14
|6 p.m. (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|San Diego State
|Live Stats
|Feb. 15
|9 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount
|#17 UC San Diego
|Live Stats
|10 p.m. ET (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|#24 Cal Baptist
|Live Stats
|Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
|8 p.m.
|VMI
|Salem
|Live Stats
|Feb. 16
|Noon
|#14 Princeton
|Villanova
|2 p.m. (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|Azusa Pacific
|3 p.m. (Exh.)
|APU Alumni
|Azusa Pacific
|3 p.m.
|Santa Clara
|Sonoma State
|Live Stats
|4 p.m.
|#7 UC Irvine
|#3 UCLA
|Live Stats
|7 p.m.
|#20 Indiana
|#1 USC
|Live Stats
|7 p.m. (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|Chapman
|Live Stats
|Davis Shoot-Out (Davis California)
|1 p.m.
|#4 Cal
|#11 UC Davis
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|#2 Stanford
|#11 UC Davis
|Live Stats
|Bulldog Invitational (Redlands, California)
|3 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|4:30 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Live Stats
|5:50 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Live Stats
|7:10 p.m.
|Concordia (CA)
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|8:30 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Live Stats
|Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
|9:30 a.m.
|McKendree
|LaSalle
|Live Stats
|Watch
|11 a.m.
|#22 Bucknell
|Mercyhurst
|Watch
|12:30 p.m.
|VMI
|Gannon
|Live Stats
|Watch
|2 p.m.
|Salem
|Iona
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3:15 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA)
|LaSalle
|Watch
|4:30 p.m.
|McKendree
|#22 Bucknell
|Live Stats
|5:45 p.m.
|Salem
|Mercyhurst
|Live Stats
|Watch
|7 p.m.
|Gannon
|Iona
|Watch
|8:15 p.m.
|VMI
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Feb. 17
|3 p.m.
|#20 Indiana
|#7 UC Irvine
|Live Stats
|6 p.m.
|Whittier
|#7 UC Irvine
|Bulldog Invitational (Redlands, California)
|12:30 p.m. (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|Cal State East Bay
|Live Stats
|Watch
|3 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|6:30 p.m. (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|Redlands
|Live Stats
|Watch
|Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
|8 a.m.
|McKendree
|Iona
|Watch
|9:15 a.m.
|LaSalle
|Gannon
|Watch
|10:30 a.m.
|#22 Bucknell
|VMI
|Watch
|11:45 a.m.
|Iona
|Mercyhurst
|Watch
|1 p.m.
|McKendree
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Watch
|2:25 p.m.
|LaSalle
|Salem
|Watch
|3:30 p.m.
|VMI
|Mercyhurst
|Watch
|4:45 p.m.
|#22 Bucknell
|Gannon
|Watch
|5 p.m.
|Salem
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Watch
|Feb. 19
|1 p.m. (Exh.)
|#21 Cal State Northridge
|University of Toronto
|4:30 p.m.
|#21 Cal State Northridge
|Cal Lutheran
|Feb. 20
|6 p.m.
|#5 Hawaii
|RV Azusa Pacific
|7 p.m. (Exh.)
|University of Toronto
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
