Tulane Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Y-Nats Finalist Hailey Roberti

Somerset Valley YMCA’s Hailey Roberti has announced her verbal commitment to Tulane University. She is a senior at Montgomery High School in Skillman, NJ.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Tulane University!!! As soon as I was on campus with the team, I knew Tulane would be the perfect place to continue my academic and athletic career. Roll wave!!!

Roberti is primarily a butterflier who finished top 10 at the 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals this past summer. She was 7th in the 200 fly (2:22.62) and also touched 13th in the 100 fly and 14th in the 50 fly.

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 56.83

200y fly – 2:03.87

200y free – 1:53.39

100m fly – 1:03.58

200m fly – 2:21.62

Roberti should be an immediate contributor at the conference level to the Tulane roster when she joins up next fall. She’s already in AAC Champs B final scoring range in the 100 and 200 yard butterfly races.

Tulane finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2018 AAC Championships. Over the summer, head coach Katie Robinson left to assume a position as the associate head coach at Northwestern, and former Florida assistant Leah Stancil has taken over as head coach for Tulane.

