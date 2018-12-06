2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 1 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East
- December 5-8, 2018
- Greensboro, NC
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:38.32
- Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, 1:39.53 / TAC Titans, 1:39.53
Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay
- Mason Manta Rays, 1:26.52
- Enfinity Aquatic Club, 1:29.06
- Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, 1:29.88
Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Nashville Aquatic Club, 7:11.69
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘B’, 7:16.42
- SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’, 7:16.59
Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Mason Manta Rays, 6:23.97
- Carmel Swim Club, 6:30.94
- SwimMAC Carolina, 6:35.02
