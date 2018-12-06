2018 Winter Juniors – East: Day 1 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club, 1:38.32
  2. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club, 1:39.53 / TAC Titans, 1:39.53

Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays, 1:26.52
  2. Enfinity Aquatic Club, 1:29.06
  3. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, 1:29.88

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay

  1. Nashville Aquatic Club, 7:11.69
  2. SwimMAC Carolina ‘B’, 7:16.42
  3. SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’, 7:16.59

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay

  1. Mason Manta Rays, 6:23.97
  2. Carmel Swim Club, 6:30.94
  3. SwimMAC Carolina, 6:35.02

 

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!