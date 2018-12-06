2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 1 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 5th-8th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- SCY (25y) pool
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay
- Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, 1:39.81
- Aquajets Swim Team, 1:40.26
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 1:40.99
Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay
- Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 1:29.01
- Rose Bowl Aquatics, 1:30.27
- Sooner Swim Club, 1:31.26
Women’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Magnolia Aquatic Club, 7:09.87
- Brea Aquatics, 7:12.32
- Bellevue Club Swim Team, 7:14.50
Men’s 4×200 Free Relay
- Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 6:32.90
- Santa Clara Swim Club, 6:37.03
- Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 6:37.65
What was the reason for the Aquajets reswim in the 200 medley relay? It doesn’t look like the swimmer was hindered physically. All the other swimmers heard the start and reacted. It seems pretty clear that the swimmer was not listening/able to hear. Would this be a technical issue?