2018 Winter Juniors – West: Day 1 Race Videos

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

  • December 5th-8th, 2018
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
  • SCY (25y) pool
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay

  1. Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, 1:39.81
  2. Aquajets Swim Team, 1:40.26
  3. Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 1:40.99

Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay

  1. Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 1:29.01
  2. Rose Bowl Aquatics, 1:30.27
  3. Sooner Swim Club, 1:31.26

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay

  1. Magnolia Aquatic Club, 7:09.87
  2. Brea Aquatics, 7:12.32
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team, 7:14.50

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay

  1. Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 6:32.90
  2. Santa Clara Swim Club, 6:37.03
  3. Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 6:37.65

 

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jen

What was the reason for the Aquajets reswim in the 200 medley relay? It doesn’t look like the swimmer was hindered physically. All the other swimmers heard the start and reacted. It seems pretty clear that the swimmer was not listening/able to hear. Would this be a technical issue?

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!