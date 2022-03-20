Paige McKenna Explains Winning the 1650 NCAA Title with 2 Torn Labrums

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- American Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- US Open Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Pool Record: 15:32.72 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86
Podium:
- Paige McKenna, FR Wisconsin – 15:40.84
- Erica Sullivan, FR Texas – 15:45.94
- Kensey McMahon, SR Alabama – 15:47.60
- Evie Pfeifer, 5Y Texas – 15:48.34
- Abigail McCulloh, FR Georgia – 15:49.87
- Madelyn Donohoe, JR Virginia – 15:55.14
- Lola Mull, Northwestern – 15:55.96
- Kristen Stege, JR Tennessee – 15:59.49
McKenna continued to outpace Sullivan from the earlier heat, flipping at 12:16.43 at the 1300. She got the bell at 15:11.61, followed by McMahon in lane 1 and McCulloh in lane 8. McKenna stopped the clock at 15:40.84 for Wisconsin’s first title of the meet. She eclipsed Sullivan’s 15:45.95 by just over 5 seconds.
See, Coach, this is why swimmers should never run!