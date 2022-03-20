Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paige McKenna Explains Winning the 1650 NCAA Title with 2 Torn Labrums

Comments: 1

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • American Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • US Open Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pool Record: 15:32.72 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)
  • 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86

Podium:

  1. Paige McKenna, FR Wisconsin – 15:40.84
  2. Erica Sullivan, FR Texas – 15:45.94
  3. Kensey McMahon, SR Alabama – 15:47.60
  4. Evie Pfeifer, 5Y Texas – 15:48.34
  5. Abigail McCulloh, FR Georgia – 15:49.87
  6. Madelyn Donohoe, JR Virginia – 15:55.14
  7. Lola Mull, Northwestern – 15:55.96
  8. Kristen Stege, JR Tennessee – 15:59.49

McKenna continued to outpace Sullivan from the earlier heat, flipping at 12:16.43 at the 1300. She got the bell at 15:11.61, followed by McMahon in lane 1 and McCulloh in lane 8. McKenna stopped the clock at 15:40.84 for Wisconsin’s first title of the meet. She eclipsed Sullivan’s 15:45.95 by just over 5 seconds.

1
Swammer
15 minutes ago

See, Coach, this is why swimmers should never run!

0
0
