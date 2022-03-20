2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

Meet Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

American Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/ S Manuel, K Ledecky, J Hu, L Neal (2017)

US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California/ R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

Pool Record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, R Tiltmann, G Walsh (2022)

Podium:

Virginia – 3:06.91 Stanford – 3:08.97 Alabama – 3:09.07 Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95 – Louisville – 3:10.69 Florida – 3:11.07 Ohio State – 3:11.44

Virginia capped the meet with another American, U.S. Open and NCAA record, this time in the 400 free relay. Kate Douglass led off with 46.62, followed by Alex Walsh (46.49), Reilly Tiltmann (47.79), and Gretchen Walsh (46.01). The Cavs led wire-to-wire. Stanford was in second place over the first 100 yards after a 46.82 leadoff from Torri Huske. NC State took over second place at the 150 wall and held on through the 200, thanks to a 47.93 from Kylee Alons. Stanford moved back ahead of the Wolfpack at the 250, but Michigan’s 46.80 from Maggie MacNeil put them into second place at the 300. Alabama overtook Michigan on the next 50, but Stanford passed the Tide over the last 50 yards to finish second in 3:08.97. Alabama got third with 3:09.07. Michigan and NC State tied for fourth with 3:09.95.

In the previous heat, Florida edged Texas, 3:11.07 to 3:11.71, in a very spirited race. Texas was racing for a second-place overall team finish, and all they had to do was place no lower than third place in the heat to assure their runner-up status in the standings. The Longhorns managed that feat, and passed Stanford by 6.5 points.

Above reported by Anne LePeasant.

Leadoff Splits, Ranked

Team Swimmer Split Virginia Kate Dougass 46.62 Stanford Torri Huske 46.82 NC State Katharine Berkoff 46.96 Michigan Lindsay Flynn 47.50 Louisville Gabi Albiero 47.57 UNC Grace Countie 47.70 Texas Kelly Pash 47.71 Ohio State Katherine Zenick 47.77 Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 47.84 Wisconsin Lillie Hosack 48.03 Florida Ekaterina Nikonova 48.05 Georgia Maxine Parker 48.31 Alabama Diana Petkova 48.35 Northwestern Maddie Smith 48.50 Arkansas Kobie Melton 48.51 Missouri Sarah Thompson 48.57 USC Anicka Delgado 48.74 Tennessee Mona McSharry 48.89 California Emma Davidson 48.92 Minnesota Hannah Cornish 49.00 Indiana Anna Peplowski 49.10 Kentucky Izzy Gati 49.27 Texas A&M Bobbi Kennett 49.38 Auburn Lexie Mulvihill 49.38 Florida State Zsofia Kurdi 49.46

Rolling Splits, Ranked