2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019) Meet Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019) American Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/ S Manuel, K Ledecky, J Hu, L Neal (2017) US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California/ R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019) Pool Record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, R Tiltmann, G Walsh (2022)
Podium:
- Virginia – 3:06.91
- Stanford – 3:08.97
- Alabama – 3:09.07
- Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95
- –
- Louisville – 3:10.69
- Florida – 3:11.07
- Ohio State – 3:11.44
Virginia capped the meet with another American, U.S. Open and NCAA record, this time in the 400 free relay. Kate Douglass led off with 46.62, followed by Alex Walsh (46.49), Reilly Tiltmann (47.79), and Gretchen Walsh (46.01). The Cavs led wire-to-wire. Stanford was in second place over the first 100 yards after a 46.82 leadoff from Torri Huske. NC State took over second place at the 150 wall and held on through the 200, thanks to a 47.93 from Kylee Alons. Stanford moved back ahead of the Wolfpack at the 250, but Michigan’s 46.80 from Maggie MacNeil put them into second place at the 300. Alabama overtook Michigan on the next 50, but Stanford passed the Tide over the last 50 yards to finish second in 3:08.97. Alabama got third with 3:09.07. Michigan and NC State tied for fourth with 3:09.95.
In the previous heat, Florida edged Texas, 3:11.07 to 3:11.71, in a very spirited race. Texas was racing for a second-place overall team finish, and all they had to do was place no lower than third place in the heat to assure their runner-up status in the standings. The Longhorns managed that feat, and passed Stanford by 6.5 points.
Above reported by Anne LePeasant.
In the women’s 400 free relay, Virginia’s Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, and Gretchen Walsh broke the American, U.S. Open, and NCAA record in a time of 3:06.91.
Douglass led off with the fastest flat start of the field (46.62), and Stanford’s Torri Huske (46.82) and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff (46.96) were close behind her in the first leg. However, the gap widened when Alex Walsh (46.49) got in the water, and three tenths faster than Alabama’s Cora Dupree (46.73), who was the second-fastest second leg. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil was the fastest third leg (46.80) and the only third leg under 47 seconds, and Gretchen Walsh (46.02) had the fastest anchor and the fastest overall split of the field.
Leadoff Splits, Ranked
|Team
|Swimmer
|Split
|Virginia
|Kate Dougass
|46.62
|Stanford
|Torri Huske
|46.82
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|46.96
|Michigan
|Lindsay Flynn
|47.50
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|47.57
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|47.70
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|47.71
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|47.77
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|47.84
|Wisconsin
|Lillie Hosack
|48.03
|Florida
|Ekaterina Nikonova
|48.05
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|48.31
|Alabama
|Diana Petkova
|48.35
|Northwestern
|Maddie Smith
|48.50
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|48.51
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|48.57
|USC
|Anicka Delgado
|48.74
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|48.89
|California
|Emma Davidson
|48.92
|Minnesota
|Hannah Cornish
|49.00
|Indiana
|Anna Peplowski
|49.10
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|49.27
|Texas A&M
|Bobbi Kennett
|49.38
|Auburn
|Lexie Mulvihill
|49.38
|Florida State
|Zsofia Kurdi
|49.46
Rolling Splits, Ranked
|Team
|Swimmer
|Split
|4
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|46.01
|4
|California
|Izzy Ivey
|46.34
|2
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|46.49
|4
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|46.50
|4
|Stanford
|Taylor Ruck
|46.70
|2
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|46.73
|3
|Michigan
|Maggie MacNeil
|46.80
|2
|Ohio State
|Amy Fulmer
|47.10
|4
|NC State
|Abby Arens
|47.28
|4
|Wisconsin
|Sophie Fiske
|47.40
|3
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|47.49
|2
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|47.53
|4
|Louisville
|Arina Openysheva
|47.55
|2
|Louisville
|Chriiana Regenaur
|47.57
|4
|Florida
|Micayla Cronk
|47.57
|4
|Tennessee
|Tjasa Pintar
|47.57
|4
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|47.57
|2
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|47.66
|2
|Stanford
|Lillie Nordmann
|47.71
|3
|Stanford
|Regan Smith
|47.74
|2
|Tennessee
|Ellen Walshe
|47.76
|2
|Texas
|Kyla Leibel
|47.78
|3
|Virginia
|Reilly Tiltmann
|47.79
|3
|Florida
|Katie Mack
|47.79
|4
|Michigan
|Olivia Carter
|47.81
|2
|Michigan
|Claire Newman
|47.84
|4
|Arkansas
|Emily Barclay
|47.84
|2
|Northwestern
|Ally Larson
|47.93
|2
|USC
|Laticieigh Transom
|47.98
|2
|Missouri
|Amy Feddersen
|47.99
|4
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|47.99
|3
|Louisville
|Tristen Ulett
|48.00
|4
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|48.01
|4
|Texas
|Bridget Semenuk
|48.03
|4
|Ohio State
|Teresa Ivan
|48.08
|3
|Missouri
|Sierra Smith
|48.11
|3
|NC State
|Annabel Crush
|48.18
|3
|USC
|Hanna Henderson
|48.18
|3
|Texas
|Grace Cooper
|48.19
|3
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|48.24
|2
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|48.26
|3
|Georgia
|Callie Dickinson
|48.26
|2
|Virginia Tech
|Anna Landon
|48.31
|2
|Wisconsin
|Alana Palmer
|48.33
|2
|Auburn
|Rebekah Hamilton
|48.33
|3
|Texas A&M
|Kaitlyn Owens
|48.34
|4
|Florida State
|Rebeca Moynihan
|48.36
|2
|UNC
|Olivia Nel
|48.38
|2
|Arkansas
|Bella Cothern
|48.45
|4
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|48.47
|2
|Texas A&M
|Jordan Buechler
|48.49
|3
|Ohio State
|Emily Crane
|48.49
|3
|California
|Isabelle Stadden
|48.50
|3
|Indiana
|Mackenzie Looze
|48.50
|3
|Arkansas
|De La drea Sansores
|48.51
|3
|Auburn
|Mykenzie Leehy
|48.57
|2
|Indiana
|Ashley Turkay
|48.64
|4
|UNC
|Heidi Lowe
|48.65
|2
|California
|Elise Garcia
|48.69
|3
|UNC
|Amy Dragelin
|48.86
|4
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|48.91
|3
|Tennessee
|Julia Mrozinski
|48.92
|3
|Florida State
|Gloria Muzito
|48.92
|3
|Kentucky
|Sophie Sorenson
|48.93
|2
|Florida State
|Tania Quaglieri
|48.96
|2
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausili
|48.97
|3
|Virginia Tech
|Reka Gyorgy
|49.02
|2
|Minnesota
|Maggie Summit
|49.07
|4
|Auburn
|Claudia Thamm
|49.09
|3
|Minnesota
|Olivia Bloomer
|49.13
|3
|Northwestern
|Jasmine Hellmer
|49.20
|4
|Northwestern
|Ashley Strouse
|49.20
|4
|Minnesota
|Jordan McGinty
|49.26
|4
|Kentucky
|Bailey Bonnett
|49.53
|4
|Indiana
|Elizbeth Broshears
|50.69