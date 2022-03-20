Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Relay Analysis

by Yanyan Li 0

March 19th, 2022 College, National, News

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • Meet Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • American Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/ S Manuel, K Ledecky, J Hu, L Neal (2017)
  • US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California/ R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • Pool Record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, R Tiltmann, G Walsh (2022)

Podium:

  1. Virginia – 3:06.91
  2. Stanford – 3:08.97
  3. Alabama – 3:09.07
  4. Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95
  6. Louisville – 3:10.69
  7. Florida – 3:11.07
  8. Ohio State – 3:11.44

Virginia capped the meet with another American, U.S. Open and NCAA record, this time in the 400 free relay. Kate Douglass led off with 46.62, followed by Alex Walsh (46.49), Reilly Tiltmann (47.79), and Gretchen Walsh (46.01). The Cavs led wire-to-wire. Stanford was in second place over the first 100 yards after a 46.82 leadoff from Torri Huske. NC State took over second place at the 150 wall and held on through the 200, thanks to a 47.93 from Kylee Alons. Stanford moved back ahead of the Wolfpack at the 250, but Michigan’s 46.80 from Maggie MacNeil put them into second place at the 300. Alabama overtook Michigan on the next 50, but Stanford passed the Tide over the last 50 yards to finish second in 3:08.97. Alabama got third with 3:09.07. Michigan and NC State tied for fourth with 3:09.95.

In the previous heat, Florida edged Texas, 3:11.07 to 3:11.71, in a very spirited race. Texas was racing for a second-place overall team finish, and all they had to do was place no lower than third place in the heat to assure their runner-up status in the standings. The Longhorns managed that feat, and passed Stanford by 6.5 points.

Above reported by Anne LePeasant.

In the women’s 400 free relay, Virginia’s Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, and Gretchen Walsh broke the American, U.S. Open, and NCAA record in a time of 3:06.91.

Douglass led off with the fastest flat start of the field (46.62), and Stanford’s Torri Huske (46.82) and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff (46.96) were close behind her in the first leg. However, the gap widened when Alex Walsh (46.49) got in the water, and three tenths faster than Alabama’s Cora Dupree (46.73), who was the second-fastest second leg. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil was the fastest third leg (46.80) and the only third leg under 47 seconds, and Gretchen Walsh (46.02) had the fastest anchor and the fastest overall split of the field.

Leadoff Splits, Ranked

Team Swimmer Split
Virginia Kate Dougass 46.62
Stanford Torri Huske 46.82
NC State Katharine Berkoff 46.96
Michigan Lindsay Flynn 47.50
Louisville Gabi Albiero 47.57
UNC Grace Countie 47.70
Texas Kelly Pash 47.71
Ohio State Katherine Zenick 47.77
Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 47.84
Wisconsin Lillie Hosack 48.03
Florida Ekaterina Nikonova 48.05
Georgia Maxine Parker 48.31
Alabama Diana Petkova 48.35
Northwestern Maddie Smith 48.50
Arkansas Kobie Melton 48.51
Missouri Sarah Thompson 48.57
USC Anicka Delgado 48.74
Tennessee Mona McSharry 48.89
California Emma Davidson 48.92
Minnesota Hannah Cornish 49.00
Indiana Anna Peplowski 49.10
Kentucky Izzy Gati 49.27
Texas A&M Bobbi Kennett 49.38
Auburn Lexie Mulvihill 49.38
Florida State Zsofia Kurdi 49.46

Rolling Splits, Ranked

Team Swimmer Split
4 Virginia Gretchen Walsh 46.01
4 California Izzy Ivey 46.34
2 Virginia Alex Walsh 46.49
4 Alabama Cora Dupre 46.50
4 Stanford Taylor Ruck 46.70
2 Alabama Morgan Scott 46.73
3 Michigan Maggie MacNeil 46.80
2 Ohio State Amy Fulmer 47.10
4 NC State Abby Arens 47.28
4 Wisconsin Sophie Fiske 47.40
3 Alabama Kalia Antoniou 47.49
2 NC State Kylee Alons 47.53
4 Louisville Arina Openysheva 47.55
2 Louisville Chriiana Regenaur 47.57
4 Florida Micayla Cronk 47.57
4 Tennessee Tjasa Pintar 47.57
4 Texas A&M Chloe Stepanek 47.57
2 Florida Talia Bates 47.66
2 Stanford Lillie Nordmann 47.71
3 Stanford Regan Smith 47.74
2 Tennessee Ellen Walshe 47.76
2 Texas Kyla Leibel 47.78
3 Virginia Reilly Tiltmann 47.79
3 Florida Katie Mack 47.79
4 Michigan Olivia Carter 47.81
2 Michigan Claire Newman 47.84
4 Arkansas Emily Barclay 47.84
2 Northwestern Ally Larson 47.93
2 USC Laticieigh Transom 47.98
2 Missouri Amy Feddersen 47.99
4 Virginia Tech Emma Atkinson 47.99
3 Louisville Tristen Ulett 48.00
4 Georgia Zoie Hartman 48.01
4 Texas Bridget Semenuk 48.03
4 Ohio State Teresa Ivan 48.08
3 Missouri Sierra Smith 48.11
3 NC State Annabel Crush 48.18
3 USC Hanna Henderson 48.18
3 Texas Grace Cooper 48.19
3 Wisconsin Phoebe Bacon 48.24
2 Kentucky Riley Gaines 48.26
3 Georgia Callie Dickinson 48.26
2 Virginia Tech Anna Landon 48.31
2 Wisconsin Alana Palmer 48.33
2 Auburn Rebekah Hamilton 48.33
3 Texas A&M Kaitlyn Owens 48.34
4 Florida State Rebeca Moynihan 48.36
2 UNC Olivia Nel 48.38
2 Arkansas Bella Cothern 48.45
4 Missouri Megan Keil 48.47
2 Texas A&M Jordan Buechler 48.49
3 Ohio State Emily Crane 48.49
3 California Isabelle Stadden 48.50
3 Indiana Mackenzie Looze 48.50
3 Arkansas De La drea Sansores 48.51
3 Auburn Mykenzie Leehy 48.57
2 Indiana Ashley Turkay 48.64
4 UNC Heidi Lowe 48.65
2 California Elise Garcia 48.69
3 UNC Amy Dragelin 48.86
4 USC Kaitlyn Dobler 48.91
3 Tennessee Julia Mrozinski 48.92
3 Florida State Gloria Muzito 48.92
3 Kentucky Sophie Sorenson 48.93
2 Florida State Tania Quaglieri 48.96
2 Georgia Gabi Fa’Amausili 48.97
3 Virginia Tech Reka Gyorgy 49.02
2 Minnesota Maggie Summit 49.07
4 Auburn Claudia Thamm 49.09
3 Minnesota Olivia Bloomer 49.13
3 Northwestern Jasmine Hellmer 49.20
4 Northwestern Ashley Strouse 49.20
4 Minnesota Jordan McGinty 49.26
4 Kentucky Bailey Bonnett 49.53
4 Indiana Elizbeth Broshears 50.69

