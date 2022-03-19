2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Ups-Downs

2022 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Top 10 Women’s Team Scores Through Day 3

Kenyon – 311 Emory – 307 Denison – 306.5 Williams – 223 Tufts – 156 Chicago – 155 Pomona-Pitzer – 151 MIT – 132 Johns Hopkins – 130.5 Claremont MS – 118.5

Emory had a huge morning. Having markedly closed the gap with Kenyon, the Eagles are now projected to win the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships by 1 point. Diving, not included in these projections (Emory scored 7 points on the 1-meter board and Kenyon had no entrants), could put the Eagles over the top. Denison, only a half-point behind, could eke out a win if everything lines up their way tonight. The Big Red outscored the psych sheet by 20 points this morning. Either way, this is definitely the most exciting and competitive women’s championships in recent memory, which is a fitting return after two years of no competition.

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Women

Women Total 1650 Free 100 Free 200 Back 200 Breast 400 Free Relay Kenyon 6/2 0/1 2/0 2/0 1/1 1/0 Emory 5/5 0/2 2/1 1/1 1/1 1/0 Denison 5/1 3/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 Williams 4/2 1/0 0/0 1/0 2/1 0/1 Pomona-Pitzer 3/2 0/0 2/0 0/0 0/2 1/0 St. Kate’s 3/2 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 1/0 Johns Hopkins 2/4 1/1 0/0 0/2 1/0 0/1 Chicago 2/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/1 MIT 2/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 Tufts 1/3 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 Bates 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Gustavus Adolphus 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Hope 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Mary Washington 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 UW-Stevens Point 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Amherst 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 NYU 0/3 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Carnegie Mellon 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 0/0 Hamilton 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Olaf 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Roger Williams 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Trinity (TX) 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Ursinus 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Washington & Lee 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Wheaton (MA) 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0

Top 10 Men’s Team Scores Through Day 3

Emory – 338 Denison – 257 Johns Hopkins – 248 Williams – 234 Chicago – 223 Kenyon – 216.5 MIT – 186.5 Claremont MS – 172 Wash U MO – 112 John Carroll – 89

Although Emory seems to have wrapped up the Division III men’s title, there are still exciting races going on for second place with Denison and Johns Hopkins, who are expected to finish within two points of each other. Kenyon has crawled back from two relay DQs and could conceivably catch Williams for a fourth-place team finish.

Day 4 Ups/Downs – Men