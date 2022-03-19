Erica Sullivan Says There Was No Podium Protest After 500 Freestyle at NCAA’s

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
Erica Sullivan replied to a comment on an Instagram post explaining that the photo of Emma Weyant, Sullivan, and Brooke Forde was not a podium protest of Lia Thomas’s win in the 500 freestyle at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships on Thursday.
Weyant, Sullivan, and Forde finished in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the 500 freestyle. The trio were all Olympic teammates in Tokyo.
@DannyReds commented on an Instagram post, “I wish she wouldn’t have posed with the 3rd and 4th place girls with Lia alone on the podium.”
Sullivan replied, “@DannyReds dude I was taking a picture with my closest friends from the Olympics. It was after the first group photo was taken. News sites have used that photo and taken it out of context.”
Lia Thomas on the podium as a National Champion at Women’s Swimming NCAAs will most likely become one of the most famous images in the history of collegiate swimming. pic.twitter.com/OXtjRt0mu4
— Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) March 18, 2022
Sullivan is referring to a photo that was captured on the podium for the 500 freestyle final. After the award ceremony and the full podium picture was captured, Weyant, Sullivan and Forde posed for a picture on the 3rd place spot, after the remaining A-Finalist exited the photo. Thomas was still in her 1st place spot while this photo was taken. As the Olympians were photographed, a wider shot of this image that included Thomas standing at 1st place went viral on the internet, with news sites taking the photo out of context and calling it a protest by excluding Thomas.
After the 500 freestyle, the internet and social media exploded with people referring to Weyant as “the real winner.” Weyant has gained a massive amount of Instagram followers since the 500 freestyle final. Prior to the event, she had 29.1 thousand followers. At the time of this article, she has 40.4 thousand followers, an 11.3 thousand increase. Post race, Weyant received about 1,200 comments on her most recent Instagram post about the 500 freestyle, despite the image having nothing to do with the competition.
Both Sullivan and Forde have publicly supported Thomas’s participation in NCAA competition. Sullivan was one of the 300+ NCAA swimmers who signed a letter in support of Thomas, transgender, and non-binary athletes. Additionally, Sullivan wrote an opinion piece for Newsweek titled “Why I’m Proud to Support Trans Athletes like Lia Thomas.” Forde wrote a statement in support of Thomas that was read by her father Pat Forde, a Sports Illustrated reporter, on the College Football Enquirer podcast.
In the 500 freestyle final on Thursday, Thomas became the first openly transgender swimmer to win an NCAA title, and the first openly transgender person to win an NCAA Division I title, finishing at 4:33.24 seconds. The trio of Olympians finished 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Weyant was 2nd (4:34.99), Sullivan was 3rd (4:35.92), and Forde was 4th (4:36.18).
A lot of my former teammates were piggy backing on this false narrative, so happy to see it’s not what was being portrayed.
I felt so horrible for all four of them seeing that picture. It doesn’t matter what any of them did, it was always going to be interpreted however the beholder saw it. (I didn’t even see the picture via a right-wing chud posting it, I saw it here. Luckily farther in that thread the OP updated with a thread adding that full context, but still.)
For instance! I read a Fox News piece on the 200 free – I’m not proud of myself, my phone showed it to me and I just clicked – and they described how “the winner” (they didn’t even mention Ruck’s name) was IGNORED by Thomas as… Read more »
Weyant actually turned off the comments for her most recent Instagram post where she announced she was becoming a SwimOutlet ambassador, but people are just swarming to her other posts. I have to interpret that as a sign that she doesn’t enjoy it.
There were also tons of articles and posts that occurred between prelims and finals (and were never updated) that were written as if prelims were it. They called Brooke Forde the runner-up and fail to consider that, beyond placing in the top 8/16, the results of prelims are meaningless. (Really, I’m just annoyed by anyone complaining about anything when they clearly have no idea what’s even happening, especially if they’re a “news source” “reporting.”)
Nothing will ever top that Daily Mail article in December saying that Lia Thomas broke Paul Biedermann’s world record in the 200 free with her 1:41.9
That article has been labeled a cognitohazard to swimmers by the SCP Foundation
It’s a joke because none of these people legitimately care about swimming. Personally, I am not in favor of her swimming, but there is absolutely no need or reason to discredit someone’s existence because she literally FOLLOWED the rules and is just competing in the sport she loves.
why can’t people be more like you? more compassionate instead of being vile and hateful
That same article popped up on my phone, and my going to it and reaction was pretty much a mirror of yours. The other mistake I’ve made is going to Swimming World articles. Early on, I would go to them when they popped up, but it is clearly the place for folks to migrate after hearing the issue of their “news” outlet of choice :/
the new followers emma got probably can’t even name the event she did and medaled at the olympics without searching it up on google
I’ve already seen people online talking about how Thomas isn’t the real winner in the 200 free lol
i can’t stand these people using emma as their pawn, and neither does she since she turned off her comments on the swimoutlet post but like roaches, they swarmed onto her snow day post
*Reigning world and Olympic champ gets 3rd in the event’s yards equivalent*
*Olympian gets second to a transgender woman in a totally different event than the one she medaled in at the Olympics*
Can swim swam fact check all the media articles from this weekend?
I don’t think there are enough writers for that. Somebody actually has to cover NCAAs at some point…