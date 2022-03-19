Gretchen Walsh: “I think I have a pretty bright future in backstroke”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 100 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2021)

US Open Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2021)

Pool Record: 49.41 – Katharine Berkoff, NCSU (2022)

2021 Champion: Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 49.74

Podium:

The most anticipated match-up of the night lived up to its billing as TWO swimmers came to the wall under the American record, and the person who had held it came in third behind them.

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh kicked it off from lane 3, flipping first at the 25 wall just ahead of Stanford freshman and American record-holder Regan Smith and defending champion Katharine Berkoff of NC State. Berkoff’s second 50 was a thing of beauty. She came home six-tenths faster than Walsh to become the first American woman to dip under the 49-second barrier with 48.74. Walsh was also under Smith’s old American record with her second-place time of 49.00. Smith finished third in 49.96.