Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh: “I think I have a pretty bright future in backstroke”

Comments: 2

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 100 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • Meet Record: 49.18 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • American Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2021)
  • US Open Record: 49.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2021)
  • Pool Record: 49.41 – Katharine Berkoff, NCSU (2022)
  • 2021 Champion: Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 49.74

Podium:

  1. Katharine Berkoff, JR NC State – 48.74
  2. Gretchen Walsh, FR Virginia – 49.00
  3. Regan Smith, FR Stanford – 49.96
  4. Rhyan White, SR Alabama – 50.34
  5. Reilly Tiltmann, FR Virginia – 50.67
  6. Grace Countie, SR North Carolina – 50.77
  7. Isabelle Stadden, SO Cal – 50.81
  8. Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 51.02

The most anticipated match-up of the night lived up to its billing as TWO swimmers came to the wall under the American record, and the person who had held it came in third behind them.

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh kicked it off from lane 3, flipping first at the 25 wall just ahead of Stanford freshman and American record-holder Regan Smith and defending champion Katharine Berkoff of NC State. Berkoff’s second 50 was a thing of beauty. She came home six-tenths faster than Walsh to become the first American woman to dip under the 49-second barrier with 48.74. Walsh was also under Smith’s old American record with her second-place time of 49.00. Smith finished third in 49.96.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jeff
1 minute ago

the fact that her first 50 to the feet would’ve made her the 5th fastest 50 backstroker in history is ridiculous

0
0
Reply
Lil Swimmy
36 minutes ago

gretchen walsh 57 LCM when

5
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!