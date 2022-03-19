Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Ups/Downs

Comments: 4
by Anya Pelshaw 4

March 19th, 2022 ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, Pac-12, SEC

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

SCORES THRU DAY 3

  1. Virginia                        386.5
  2. Stanford                          276
  3. Texas                             257
  4. NC State                          193
  5. Alabama                           177
  6. California                        136
  7. Ohio St                           131
  8. Louisville                        130
  9. Michigan                          126
  10. Tennessee                         107
  11. UNC / Florida                            85
  12. Tie
  13. Southern California                83
  14. Kentucky                         76.5
  15. Indiana                            75
  16. Georgia                          71.5
  17. Northwestern                       56
  18. Wisconsin                          49
  19. Minnesota                          43
  20. Miami (Florida)                  41.5
  21. Arizona                          35.5
  22. Penn                             33.5
  23. Duke                               27
  24. Missouri                           25
  25. Arizona St                         21
  26. Virginia Tech                      15
  27. Arkansas                           11
  28. South Carolina                      9
  29. Notre Dame / Rutgers                             6
  30. Tie
  31. UCLA  / Lsu                                 4
  32. Tie
  33. Wyoming / San Diego St / Harvard                             2
  34. Tie
  35. Tie
  36. Texas A&M / Yale                                1

Virginia holds a solid lead through day three, and it looks like they may be able to grow it even more after placing the most swimmers into tonight’s A finals. Stanford holds a slight lead over Texas. Both placed the same amount of swimmers into A finals but Stanford has an additional three B finalists. Alabama and NC State are also in a close battle. Although Alabama placed an additional swimmer into tonight’s A finals, NC State has two more B finalists than Alabama.

In a tight battle for sixth through ninth place, Cal, Ohio St, Louisville, and Michigan all will have at least one finalist tonight. Cal has the most A finalists with two, but Louisville has the most B finalists with five.

The top three teams scoring wise control all of the top seeds tonight. Virginia has the top seed in the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, Texas has the top seed in the 200 butterfly, and Stanford has the top seed in the 200 backstroke.

TOTAL DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS

Total 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly
Virginia 6/2 1/0 1/0 3/1 1/1
Stanford 4/4 2/1 0/1 1/1 1/1
Texas 4/1 0/1 1/0 3/0
Alabama 4/1 1/0 2/1 1/0
NC State 3/3 1/1 1/1 1/0 0/1
Cal 2/1 1/0 0/1 1/0
Louisville 1/5 0/2 1/0 0/3
Kentucky 1/5 0/2 1/2 0/1
Michigan 1/2 0/2 1/0
UNC 1/1 0/1 1/0
Georgia 1/1 0/1 1/0
Wisconsin 1/0 1/0
Virginia Tech 1/0 1/0
Penn 1/0 1/0
Yale 1/0 1/0
Ohio St 0/1 0/1
Florida 0/1 0/1
Duke 0/1 0/1
FIU 0/1 0/1
ASU 0/1 0/1 0/1

4
coach
13 minutes ago

Texas divers and distance swimmers could make this interesting.

MCH
Reply to  coach
8 minutes ago

The last relay could hurt them. Will hurt them.

Bevo
Reply to  coach
17 seconds ago

2 milers and 3 divers plus great morning swims makes for a good battle tonight

Swimm
15 minutes ago

Texas with 3 up on platform

