2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

SCORES THRU DAY 3

Virginia 386.5 Stanford 276 Texas 257 NC State 193 Alabama 177 California 136 Ohio St 131 Louisville 130 Michigan 126 Tennessee 107 UNC / Florida 85 Tie Southern California 83 Kentucky 76.5 Indiana 75 Georgia 71.5 Northwestern 56 Wisconsin 49 Minnesota 43 Miami (Florida) 41.5 Arizona 35.5 Penn 33.5 Duke 27 Missouri 25 Arizona St 21 Virginia Tech 15 Arkansas 11 South Carolina 9 Notre Dame / Rutgers 6 Tie UCLA / Lsu 4 Tie Wyoming / San Diego St / Harvard 2 Tie Tie Texas A&M / Yale 1

Virginia holds a solid lead through day three, and it looks like they may be able to grow it even more after placing the most swimmers into tonight’s A finals. Stanford holds a slight lead over Texas. Both placed the same amount of swimmers into A finals but Stanford has an additional three B finalists. Alabama and NC State are also in a close battle. Although Alabama placed an additional swimmer into tonight’s A finals, NC State has two more B finalists than Alabama.

In a tight battle for sixth through ninth place, Cal, Ohio St, Louisville, and Michigan all will have at least one finalist tonight. Cal has the most A finalists with two, but Louisville has the most B finalists with five.

The top three teams scoring wise control all of the top seeds tonight. Virginia has the top seed in the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, Texas has the top seed in the 200 butterfly, and Stanford has the top seed in the 200 backstroke.

TOTAL DAY 4 UPS/DOWNS