Connecticut’s Avery Kudlac Hands Pitt First Commitment from HS Class of 2023

Butterfly and freestyle specialist Avery Kudlac of Glastonbury, CT has announced her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh for 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Pittsburgh. I am beyond thankful for the support of my family, coaches and friends. I can’t wait to be a Panther! #H2P”

Kudlac is currently a junior at Glastonbury High School, where she is the reigning CIAC Girls State Champion in the 200 Freestyle (1:51.50). At the 2022 meet, Kudlac also contested the 100 butterfly (55.66) individually, where she finished as the state runner-up. At the club level, Kudlac represents the Laurel East Hartford YMCA, holding a Winter Junior Nationals cut in the 200 butterfly. Swimming for Laurel East Hartford, Kudlac won the CT Senior Championship title in the 200 butterfly (2:01.49) last month.

Best Times:

50 Freestyle – 23.93

100 Freestyle – 51.03

200 Freestyle – 1:51.50

100 butterfly – 55.23

200 butterfly – 2:01.49

Even with over a year left to progress before arriving at Pittsburgh, Kudlac would already be amongst the top of their roster. Her best time in the 200 butterfly would have ranked her 4th on the roster this season, while her personal best in the 100 butterfly would have ranked her 3rd. In addition, Kudlac also would have ranked in the top 10 in all three spring freestyle events, giving her a strong third event and relay potential.

At the 2022 ACC Championships, Pittsburgh only had one finalist in the 200 butterfly in Daisy Anderson, who finished 24th overall (2:00.84). Their top finisher in the 100 butterfly was Soph Yendell, who went a 54.43 to take 30th overall. At that competition, it took a 1:59.33 to earn a second swim in the 200 butterfly and a 54.00 to final in the 100 butterfly. Pittsburgh finished the 2022 ACC Championships with a score of 328 points, coming in 11th out of 12 teams.

With her commitment, Kudlac is the first member of Pitt’s class of 2027.

