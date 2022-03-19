Greenwood’s Chloe Song Commits to LSU for 2022-2023 School Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe Song from Leominster, MA has announced her verbal commitment to Louisiana State University for 2022.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to LSU! I’m beyond grateful to my parents and my club coach for helping me get this far. I can’t wait to continue my academic and athletic career with this amazing team! #geauxtigers ”

Song swims for Greenwood Swim Club in Worcester, Massachusetts, where she is a Junior Nationals qualifier. Since the beginning of 2022, Song has already set best times across the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, and 200 IM. At the 2022 NE Swimming 15-18 Championships, Song was a finalist in the 100 fly (56.33), 200 freestyle (1:57.36), 100 backstroke (59.63), 200 IM (2:05.36), 50 freestyle (23.84), 100 freestyle (51.80), and 200 butterfly (2:13.39), showing a wide range of versatility.

Best Times:

50 Freestyle – 23.84

100 freestyle – 51.78

200 freestyle – 1:51.78

500 freestyle – 5:01.45

100 backstroke – 56.21

200 backstroke – 2:05.82

100 butterfly – 55.88

200 butterfly – 2:02.90

200 IM – 2:05.36

Given her all-around versatility, Song should be a strong contributor for the LSU women, with potential impacts in several different strokes. In the 100 and 200 backstroke, areas where LSU lacked depth this season, Song would have ranked 5th and 3rd on the roster, respectively. In addition, she would have ranked 4th in the 200 butterfly, 6th in the 100 butterfly, 8th in the 50 freestyle, and 8th in the 100 freestyle, putting her in contention for several relay spots.

At the 2022 SEC Championships, LSU finished 8th overall on the women’s side with 541 points. The team’s top 3 scorers were all divers, while Katarina Milutinovich led the swimmer’s. Milutovich was a finalist in the 50 freestyle (22.42), 100 freestyle (48.52), and 200 freestyle (1:46.05), while she was also the team’s top performer for the season in the 100 backstroke (53.67).

With her commitment, Song is set to join Michaela De Villiers, Ella Varga, and Lily Hughes in LSU’s class of 2026.

