2022 NCAA Division I Women: Day 4 Prelims Data Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Virginia continued to outperform on Day 4, leading all teams in prelims with 22.5 extra points. Much of that came in the 200 breast, where they secured the number 1 seed with Kate Douglass and put two more swimmers (Ella Nelson and Anna Keating) in the A final and one (Alexis Wenger) in the B final.
Louisville had a good morning, adding 14.5 points to their projections. The Cardinals are battling Cal, Ohio State and Michigan for sixth place, and they just might come out on top, as Michigan and Ohio State both had down mornings.
Texas is hoping to catch Stanford to earn the runner-up team award. The Longhorns added 13 more points than projected in swimming. Much of the excess came in the 200 fly, where Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash and Olivia Bray finished first, sixth, and seventh in prelims. Texas also landed all three of their divers in the A final. Neither of Stanford’s two divers will score.
Yale’s Iszac Henig had a lifetime best in the 100 free to make the A-final and add 11 unexpected points to Yale’s tally.
USC and Ohio State had tough morning. The Trojans were down -14 in the 100 free and -24 in the 200 breast, while the Buckeyes missed by -18 in the 100 free.
Prelims Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Team
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Prelims
|+/- Psych
|Virginia
|14.5
|+1.5
|20
|0
|56
|+19
|20
|+2
|Stanford
|40
|-2.5
|2
|-14
|14
|+14
|24
|-2
|NC State
|19
|+5
|20
|+3
|16
|-7
|3
|-2
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|Alabama
|13
|-6.5
|34
|+11.5
|13
|-1
|0
|Texas
|3
|+3
|0
|17
|+1
|45
|+9
|Ohio St
|0
|5
|-18
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|11
|-4
|0
|15
|-1
|California
|17
|0
|9
|0
|0
|11
|+2
|USC
|0
|-14
|-24
|0
|Kentucky
|10
|-5
|0
|27
|+14
|8
|-9
|Louisville
|7
|+1
|14
|+8.5
|0
|7
|+5
|Wisconsin
|16
|+2
|0
|0
|0
|Georgia
|0
|0
|4
|-8
|17
|+2
|Northwestern
|0
|-5
|0
|0
|UNC
|1
|-2
|13
|+12
|0
|0
|Arizona St
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+1
|Penn
|0
|15
|+8
|0
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|Virginia Tech
|14.5
|+3.5
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|0
|0
|5
|-2
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|1
|+1
|0
|0
|Florida St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|11
|+11
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIU
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|0
Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)
|Team
|Day 4 Prelims +/-
|Virginia
|22.5
|Louisville
|14.5
|Texas
|13
|Yale
|11
|UNC
|10
|Penn
|8
|Alabama
|4
|Virginia Tech
|3.5
|California
|2
|Wisconsin
|2
|FIU
|2
|Arizona St
|1
|Florida
|1
|Kentucky
|0
|Missouri
|0
|Texas A&M
|0
|Florida St
|0
|Auburn
|0
|Arkansas
|0
|Arizona
|0
|UCLA
|0
|Harvard
|0
|San Diego St
|0
|NC State
|-1
|Duke
|-2
|Tennessee
|-3
|Stanford
|-4.5
|Michigan
|-5
|Northwestern
|-5
|Indiana
|-5
|Georgia
|-6
|Minnesota
|-7
|Ohio St
|-18
|USC
|-38