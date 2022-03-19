2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Finals Preview

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SCORES THRU DAY 3

Virginia 386.5 Stanford 276 Texas 257 NC State 193 Alabama 177 California 136 Ohio St 131 Louisville 130 Michigan 126 Tennessee 107 UNC / Florida 85 Tie Southern California 83 Kentucky 76.5 Indiana 75 Georgia 71.5 Northwestern 56 Wisconsin 49 Minnesota 43 Miami (Florida) 41.5 Arizona 35.5 Penn 33.5 Duke 27 Missouri 25 Arizona St 21 Virginia Tech 15 Arkansas 11 South Carolina 9 Notre Dame / Rutgers 6 Tie UCLA / Lsu 4 Tie Wyoming / San Diego St / Harvard 2 Tie Tie Texas A&M / Yale 1

Kicking off the night will be the 1650 freestyle. Only the top eight will be competing in finals and the other heats will be completed in the late afternoon. Last year’s runner-up Evie Pfeifer of Texas will be swimming in the afternoon as the 11th seed. Top seed Kristen Stege of Tennesee was fourth last year. Stege will be in tonight’s final heat.

Stanford freshman Regan Smith was the top seed in the 200 backstroke and swam the fastest time this morning in prelims of 1:49.22. Smith holds the American and US Open records as she swam a 1:47.16 back in March of 2019. Not far behind Smith this morning was Cal’s Isabelle Stadden who swam a 1:49.94. The two were the only swimmers under 1:50 this morning.

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh was second in 50 freestyle yesterday and is the top seed heading into the final of the 100 freestyle tonight after swimming a time of 46.78 this morning. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff did not swim the event last year but is the second seed tonight after swimming a time of 46.89. Berkoff won the 100 backstroke last night in an American, NCAA, US Open, and Pool record.

Anna Elendt of Texas became the fifth fastest performer of all-time yesterday in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a 56.88 in prelims. Elendt is the #2 seed heading into finals tonight. The top seed is Virginia’s Kate Douglass who has already won both of her individual events and set the American record in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Douglass is the top seed heading into tonight after swimming a 2:03.67 in prelims which was just off of her seed time of 2:03.14.

Texas sophomore Emma Sticklen dropped over a second off of her seed time this morning in the 200 butterfly to be the top seed heading into finals. Sticklen was seventh in the event last year. Last year’s third place finisher, Dakota Luther of Georgia swam the second fastest time this morning of 1:51.64.

Closing out the meet will be the 400 freestyle relay. Virginia holds the fastest time so far this season of a 3:08.22, but are closely followed by Stanford who has been 3:09.06 and Michigan who has been 3:09.84.