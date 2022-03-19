Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 4 Finals Preview

Comments: 2

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

SCORES THRU DAY 3

  1. Virginia                        386.5  
  2. Stanford                          276
  3. Texas                             257  
  4. NC State                          193
  5. Alabama                           177  
  6. California                        136
  7. Ohio St                           131  
  8. Louisville                        130
  9. Michigan                          126 
  10. Tennessee                         107
  11. UNC / Florida                            85
  12. Tie
  13. Southern California                83 
  14. Kentucky                         76.5
  15. Indiana                            75 
  16. Georgia                          71.5
  17. Northwestern                       56 
  18. Wisconsin                          49
  19. Minnesota                          43 
  20. Miami (Florida)                  41.5
  21. Arizona                          35.5 
  22. Penn                             33.5
  23. Duke                               27 
  24. Missouri                           25
  25. Arizona St                         21 
  26. Virginia Tech                      15
  27. Arkansas                           11 
  28. South Carolina                      9
  29. Notre Dame / Rutgers                             6
  30. Tie
  31. UCLA  / Lsu                                 4
  32. Tie
  33. Wyoming / San Diego St / Harvard                             2
  34. Tie
  35. Tie
  36. Texas A&M / Yale                                1

Kicking off the night will be the 1650 freestyle. Only the top eight will be competing in finals and the other heats will be completed in the late afternoon. Last year’s runner-up Evie Pfeifer of Texas will be swimming in the afternoon as the 11th seed. Top seed Kristen Stege of Tennesee was fourth last year. Stege will be in tonight’s final heat.

Stanford freshman Regan Smith was the top seed in the 200 backstroke and swam the fastest time this morning in prelims of 1:49.22. Smith holds the American and US Open records as she swam a 1:47.16 back in March of 2019. Not far behind Smith this morning was Cal’s Isabelle Stadden who swam a 1:49.94. The two were the only swimmers under 1:50 this morning.

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh was second in 50 freestyle yesterday and is the top seed heading into the final of the 100 freestyle tonight after swimming a time of 46.78 this morning. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff did not swim the event last year but is the second seed tonight after swimming a time of 46.89. Berkoff won the 100 backstroke last night in an American, NCAA, US Open, and Pool record.

Anna Elendt of Texas became the fifth fastest performer of all-time yesterday in the 100 breaststroke after swimming a 56.88 in prelims. Elendt is the #2 seed heading into finals tonight. The top seed is Virginia’s Kate Douglass who has already won both of her individual events and set the American record in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Douglass is the top seed heading into tonight after swimming a 2:03.67 in prelims which was just off of her seed time of 2:03.14.

Texas sophomore Emma Sticklen dropped over a second off of her seed time this morning in the 200 butterfly to be the top seed heading into finals. Sticklen was seventh in the event last year. Last year’s third place finisher, Dakota Luther of Georgia swam the second fastest time this morning of 1:51.64.

Closing out the meet will be the 400 freestyle relay. Virginia holds the fastest time so far this season of a 3:08.22, but are closely followed by Stanford who has been 3:09.06 and Michigan who has been 3:09.84.

2
jeff
49 minutes ago

im so excited for the 100 free, Walsh is probably the favorite but Berkoff has been on fire so who knows (not that Walsh hasn’t been on fire either)

Tea rex
Reply to  jeff
30 minutes ago

That 100 free blew my pick ‘em (probably a lot of peoples). B final could be great with MacNeil, Huske, Ivey

