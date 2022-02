300+ NCAA Swimmers Sign Letter In Support of Thomas, Trans & Nonbinary Athletes

A group of 322 NCAA, Team USA and Olympic swimmers have signed an open letter to the NCAA in support of Lia Thomas and all trans and nonbinary athletes.

On Feb. 10, Athlete Ally and Schuyler Bailar, the first openly transgender NCAA Division I swimmer, sent the letter asking the NCAA to “not allow political pressure to compromise the safety and wellbeing of college athletes everywhere.”

“The amount of discrimination [Thomas] has experienced, the amount of hatred, the amount of just blatant cruelty that has been projected and targeted at her, it is inhumane,” Bailar told Sports Illustrated.

“It is unkind. It is horrible. It is really hard to see as another transgender athlete, in person. And, to be quite honest and frank with you, it is life-threatening to trans people in general, because we already are at risk.”

Current University of Texas freshman Erica Sullivan, who became the first openly gay U.S. swimmer to win an Olympic medal last summer with her silver in the women’s 1500 freestyle in Tokyo, was among those who signed the letter.

“I was fortunate enough to be welcomed with open arms in the swim community when I came out as gay,” Sullivan said. “Just with my own personal good experience of coming out and feeling all that love and support within my swim community, I feel like [Lia] deserves the same thing.”

The letter also includes 2016 U.S. Olympian Jacob Pebley, who spoke out in support of Thomas last month.

Athlete Ally is a nonprofit LGBTQ athletic advocacy group in the United States that primary focuses on making athletic communities more inclusive and less discriminatory.

Unlike most letters from current athletes, this one includes signatures from all 322 swimmers that decided to sign.

Full Open Letter:

Open Letter to the NCAA in Support of Transgender and Nonbinary Athletes

“We, the undersigned members of the swimming community, support and welcome transgender and nonbinary athletes in our sport.

With this letter, we express our support for Lia Thomas, and all transgender college athletes, who deserve to be able to participate in safe and welcoming athletic environments. We urge you to not allow political pressure to compromise the safety and wellbeing of college athletes everywhere.

We ask the following: 1) do not adopt USA Swimming’s current policy mid-season; 2) establish clear and consistent guidelines for developing and adopting new eligibility policies, and ensure those policies are adopted and communicated well in advance of the season; and 3) ensure that transgender and nonbinary athletes are directly engaged in the policy development process.

We love swimming for the lifelong, invaluable lessons it has taught us about hard work, discipline, and the power of being part of a team. No one should be denied the opportunity to have their life changed through swimming simply because of who they are.

There are very real, documented threats to women’s swimming, including but not limited to rampant sexual abuse, and an inequitable number of women’s coaches within USA Swimming. The NCAA also faces its own deep and historical challenges with gender equity, as outlined in the detailed report released last year focused on the stark differences between NCAA D1 men’s and women’s basketball. We can and should address these challenges. Transgender women are not and have never been a part of these challenges to women’s swimming, and sidelining them from sport does nothing to protect women athletes.

What makes our sport great is the strength in the diversity of our athletes. No one swimmer is the same. We learn from each other, are inspired by one another, and support one another. We will not be silent as members of our swim community are unfairly targeted by discriminatory policies.”

Thomas, who competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for three seasons before transitioning to the women’s squad this year, competed at the Women’s Ivy League Championships last week, earning individual victories in the 100 free, 200 free and 500 free.

Provided she passes the NCAA’s transgender guidelines, Thomas will compete at next month’s NCAA Championships.