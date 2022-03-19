NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final morning of the 2022 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships could make-or-break teams in the race for the title.

On the women’s side, the top 3 of Kenyon, Emory, and Denison are separated by only 4.5 points heading into the final day of competition.

The last day of the meet will see Kenyon senior Crile Hart, already a record-breaker this week, swim the 200 backstroke, trying to defend her title from 2019. She’ll have company though, as one of three women who have already been sub-1:58 this season.

The men’s side has a little less doubt in the team scoring, with Emory entering the day holding an 81-point lead over Denison, but record-watch is still on: in the 200 back, Kenyon sophomore Yurii Kosian is seeded within a second of the D3 record, and four swimmers are seeded within a second of the 100 free record. With two individual and a relay national record going down on Friday night, the meet is primed for more fireworks to close on Saturday.

Top 10 Women’s Teams Going Into Saturday:

Kenyon – 311 Emory – 307 Denison – 306.5 Williams – 223 Tufts – 156 Chicago – 155 Pomona-Pitzer – 151 MIT – 132 Johns Hopkins – 130.5 CMS – 118.5

Top 10 Men’s Teams Going Into Saturday:

Emory – 338 Denison – 257 Johns Hopkins – 248 Williams – 234 Chicago – 223 Kenyon – 216.5 MIT – 186.5 CMS – 172 Wash U – 112 John Carroll – 89

Women’s 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA D3 Record – Kendra Stern, Amherst, 2010 – 48.98

2019 Champion – Fiona Muir, Emory, 49.37

A-Finals Qualifiers:

Taylor Leone, Sr, Emory – 50.16 Alex Turvey, So, Pomona-Pitzer – 50.32 Caroline Maki, Jr, Emory – 50.34 Avery Turney, Fr, Pomona-Pitzer – 50.51 Emmie Mirus, Sr, Kenyon – 50.53 Tara Culibrk, Jr, Denison – 50.72 Alexandra White, Jr, Kenyon – 50.75 Ellen Hofstede, Jr, Gustavus – 50.77

With 5 of the 8 finalists coming from Emory, Denison, and Kenyon, the three squads in the team battle took care of business in prelims. That includes Emory senior Taylor Leone, who dropped half-a-second from her seed time and lifetime best of 50.67, done at the UAA Championships, to qualify first.

Among the interlopers are a pair of underclassmen from Pomona-Pitzer: Alex Turvey, the fastest in the country coming into this season, cruised to a 2nd seed in 50.32, while her freshman teammate Avery Turney almost matched her seed time to qualify 4th in 50.51.

In between them was another Emory lifetime best, Caroline Maki in 50.34.

With another swimmer, Cailen Chinn, beating her seed to qualify 10th and into the B final, this event is advantage Emory: based on seed going into the evening, they would score 43 points. That’s as compared to just 26 for Kenyon and 13 for Denison, though both of those teams did about what they could do. Emory had a miss here too: Samantha Kass, seeded 13th, slipped out of the B-Final by finishing 19th in 51.35. Emory had a whopping 7 entries in this race, showing off their overall depth at this meet.

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA D3 Record – Oliver Smith, Emory, 2018 – 42.98

2019 Champion – Trey Kolleck, Emory – 43.31

A-Finals Qualifiers:

Tobe Obochi, So, MIT – 43.44 Kevin Gillooly, 5Y, Rowan – 53.64 Nicholas Goudie, So, Emory – 43.79 Julian Iturbe, 5Y, Calvin – 43.91 James McChesney, So, TCNJ – 44.03 Trey Ike, Jr, Denison – 44.09 Nat Davenport, 5Y, Johns Hopkins – 44.14 Nathan Berry, Jr, Bates – 44.17

In a veteran field that saw a trio of 5th years qualify for the A-Final, it was a sophomore Tobe Obochi who qualified first for the men’s 100 free A-Final in 43.44. That time, a personal best, broke his own MIT school record of 43.82 that was set earlier this year at the NEWMAC Championships. The previous record of 43.92 that was set by Wyatt Ubellacker in 2013.

Rown’s Kevin Gillooly (43.65) and Emory’s Nicholas Goudie (43.79) also swam personal bests to qualify 2nd and 3rd in the event.

The #2 seed coming into the meet, TCNJ’s James McChensey, added two tenths to his qualifying time, but still slid into the A-final in 5th place. Top seeded Liam McDonnell of John Carroll also added time to his seed, but he was unable to make the A-final: he placed 14th and moves into a very tight B final that saw 9-16 qualifiers within .33 of each other.