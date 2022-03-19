Kate Douglass on 100 Fly Title: “I don’t really notice people next to me”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 100 YARD BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Meet Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) American Record: 49.24 – Claire Curzan, TAC Titans (2022)

US Open Record: 48.89 – Maggie MacNeil , Michigan (2021)

, Michigan (2021) Pool Record: 49.43 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 48.89

Podium:

Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 49.04 Torri Huske, FR Stanford – 49.17 Maggie MacNeil, SR Michigan – 49.18 Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 50.29 Kylee Alons, SR NC State – 50.64 Gabi Albiero, SO Lousiville – 50.88 Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 50.97 Ellen Walshe, FR Tennessee – 51.42

Stanford freshman Torri Huske turned .07 ahead of Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil at the 50, but MacNeil looked to be in control over the second half of the race. That is, until Virginia junior Kate Douglass accelerated over the last 25 yards, and got to the wall in an American record-time of 49.04. Huske out-touched MacNeil by .01 to finish second, also under the old American record mark.