Russian Olympic Swimmer Rylov Appears at Large Pro-War Rally in Moscow

Russian President Vladmir Putin held a large pro-war rally on Friday, where several Russian Olympic medalists, including swimmers, appeared on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium.

The athletes wore the nationalist “Z” symbol and were celebrated ahead of Putin making a speech.

Swimmer Evgeny Rylov appeared on stage wearing their Olympic medals alongside gymnasts and figure skaters.

List of Russian athletes involved in pro-war rally in Moscow: * Alexander Bolshunov

* Arina and Dina Averina

* Evgenia Tarasova

* Evgeny Rylov

* Nikita Katsalapov

* Victoria Sinitsina

* Viktoriia Listunova

* Vladimir Morozov pic.twitter.com/J0jUR6uCzZ — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) March 19, 2022

Rylov, second-from-the-left. The Vladimir Morozov present is the figure skater of the same name, who won a 2022 Olympic silver medal, not the swimmer.

Rylov is a staff sergeant in the Moscow Oblast Police in Lobnya.

In his speech, Putin praised the country’s “special operation” in Ukraine and celebrated the 10 year anniversary of Russia annexing the formerly-Ukrainian territory of Crimea. Putin is describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has killed at least 816 Ukrainian civilians according to the United Nations, as a “special operation,” and has made it illegal for journalists to refer to it as a “war.”

While FINA has blocked Russian athletes from competing internationally under the flag or symbols of their country, they have stopped short of the full ban that most international sporting organizations have put in place. They instead committed to evaluate athletes’ and officials’ participation on a case-by-case basis.

FINA has also declined to move December’s World Short Course Championships out of Kazan, Russia.

FINA has acknowledged Rylov’s presence at the rally, but has not yet indicated if it will trigger the organization’s “case-by-case” clause.

Both the international gymnastics and international skating federations have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition indefinitely.

Luznhiki Stadium, which was the main stadium of the 1980 Olympic Games, appeared to be filled to its 60,000 seat capacity.

Rylov won Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medals in the 100 and 200 backstroke, and he added a silver as part of Russia’s 800 free relay.

While Russian athletes continue to protest that the war in Ukraine has nothing to do with sports, and that athletes should not be subjected to bans, an increasing body of evidence does tie the war to sport. That includes Ukrainian athletes being unable to travel, Ukrainian sporting facilities, including several important aquatic centers, being hit by Russia bombs and missiles, a Ukrainian national team coach being injured in a missile strike, and now Russian athletes appearing at pro-war rallies. Most elite Ukrainian aquatics athletes have now left the country to train elsewhere, primarily in Germany, Hungary, and Italy, though some have taken up arms in the country’s volunteer militias.

Ukrainian World Record-breaking swimmer Andrii Govorov posted on his Instagram story on Saturday that he and Rylov had a good friendship, but criticized him for appearing at the rally, saying “it’s heartbreaking to see him with this ‘Z’ sign on his chest.” Govorov says that Rylov blocked him on Instagram.

Video of the event: