FINA Opposes Blanket Ban on Russian Athletes; Will be Evaluated Case-by-Case

On Tuesday, FINA denounced Russia invading Ukraine, and opposed a blanket ban on all athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus. FINA maintained their stance that Russian and Belarusian athletes can only compete in a neutral capacity.

The FINA bureau passed a new bylaw stating that the governing body has the power to review the participation of athletes and officials on a case-by-case basis in emergency situations, such as the current situation unfolding between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the new rule, FINA can prevent any athlete or official from attending an upcoming FINA event if the person’s attendance threatens the wellbeing or safety of the other athletes, or the competition as a whole. FINA will review all of its calendar events before making decisions to suspend specific athletes, teams, and officials.

The FINA bureau also discussed increasing collaboration with the International Testing Agency (ITA) to ensure that measures are in place to continue out-of-competition anti-doping controls in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine during this time.

FINA expressed its support of the Ukrainian aquatics community, including joint financial assistance with European Aquatics (LEN), which will be led by LEN President Antonio da Silva.

FINA’s decision comes on the heels of an incident that happened during a gymnastics World Cup competition on Saturday in Doha, Qatar. Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore a “Z” taped to his uniform while standing next to Ukrainian Illia Kovtun on the podium as Kovtun received a gold medal and Kuliak received a bronze medal. The “Z” has become a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has been spotted on Russian military vehicles participating in the invasion. The symbol has now spread to being used by people who support the operation.

The situation in the Ukraine continues to escalate and impact the swimming community. Mykhailo Romanchuk, a Ukrainian Olympic swimmer, posted a picture on his Instagram story that he identified as damage to the roof of his training pool.

This follows news from last week when Ukranian National Swimming Team coach Aiyna Morozova was trapped in rubble for two hours post-missile attack.