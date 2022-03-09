Mid-Distance Freestyler Tori Johnston Announces Commitment to DII West Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tori Johnston from Maumelle, Arkansas has announced her commitment to swim at the NCAA Division II University of West Florida for 2022.

Johnston made the announcement via her Instagram, where she wrote, “I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of West florida!! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and coaches. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and parents for helping me achieve this goal! go argos!!”

Johnston is currently a senior at the Central Arkansas Christian School, where she is a 4x Arkansas 4A State Champion. At the 2022 Championships, she claimed first place in both the 200 freestyle (1:57.14) and the 100 freestyle (55.19), defending her title from 2021 in the latter of the two events. At the 2021 meet, she also won the 500 freestyle in addition to her 100 freestyle title. Johnston represents the Arkansas Dolphins at the club level, where she is a multi-time Sectionals qualifier.

Best Times:

50 Freestyle – 25.05

100 Freestyle – 53.56

200 Freestyle – 1:54.98

500 Freestyle – 5:08.42

With her best times, Johnston should be a strong contributor for the West Florida women. Her personal best in the 500 freestyle would have ranked her 2nd on West Florida’s roster this season, only behind freshman Lola Foley. In addition, her best time in the 200 freestyle would have ranked Johnston 5th on the roster, putting her in contention for an 800 freestyle relay spot upon her arrival. Johnston’s third event still appears to be a little undecided. In the 100 freestyle she currently ranks 9th on the roster, but she may also have potential in the 1000 and 1650 freestyle, both of which she has not contested since she was 13.

At the 2022 New South Intercollegiate Swimming Championships, West Florida placed first overall as a team, winning a total of 10 events. The team was led by Ester Rizzetto, who won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back. With her best times, Johnston would have qualified for the A final of both the 200 and 500 freestyle at that meet.

With her commitment, Johnston joins Lutnya Bogdanova, Ellie Rothfuss, Laci Herron, Sydney Dawson, Amber Ewald, Amanda Serger, and Shannah Dillman in West Florida’s class of 2022.

