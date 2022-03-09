Dean Farris To Swim 50 Free, 100 Back, 100 Free at NCAAs, Opts Out of 200 Free

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

The NCAA released pre-selection psych sheets for the men’s NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, revealing the event lineup for the nation’s top swimmers. Harvard fifth-year senior Dean Farris will swim the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free at this year’s championships.

Farris’s lineup mirrors the one he went with at 2019 NCAAs, in which he was a champion in the 100 free and 100 back and finished sixth in the 50 free. This year, he is seeded 42nd in the 50 free, 14th in the 100 back, and 14th in the 100 back.

Most notably, Farris opted for the 100 back over the 200 free on day two of the meet. He won the latter event at Ivy League Championships in a 1:32.67, but has a best time of 1:29.15, which is an American, US Open, and NCAA record. If Farris were to swim the event, he would have to face stars like Kieran Smith, Grant House, and Matt Sates, who could all potentially challenge his record. However, we will still potentially get a chance to see Farris swim the 200 at NCAAs, as Harvard is qualified to compete in the 800 free relay.

Although Farris’s seed times of 41.97 in the 100 free and 45.39 in 100 back are far from the best this year, he has been as fast as 40.80 and 43.66 in each event respectively, which are both quicker than the top seeds this year. If he can get back to his 2019 form, he is very well a threat for the title in both events. In the 50 free, he has a seed time of 19.37, but his best time stands at a 18.92 from 2019 NCAAs.

Another feasible but very unlikely option for Farris would be the 200 back. He swam the event at NCAAs in 2017 and 2018, and has a best time of 1:38.99 that would have seeded him third this year. However, he has not swum the event at a major meet since 2018, and it would have forced him to do a double with the 100 free–an event that he has much more experience in.

This year, Farris won Ivy League titles in the 100 and 200 free, and finished second in the 50 free to his teammate Mahlon Reihman. He also swam his seed time in the 100 back in a time trial at Ivies. Farris is swimming in his first NCAA season since 2018-19, as he decided to redshirt the 2019-20 season to train for the Olympics in Texas under Eddie Reese, and the Ivy League canceled all sports in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.