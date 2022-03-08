Projecting The Cutline: 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships

2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- Pre-Selection Psych Sheets
Upon the NCAA’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships earlier today, SwimSwam has now run the numbers to project where the cutline will be for the meet and who will earn an official invite on Wednesday.
This year the cutline is projected to fall midway through the 31 line on the psych sheet, compared to last year’s that came three swimmers into line 32. For a full explanation on what that means exactly click here (also see the selection process below).
As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.
Selection process
1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.
2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.
3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.
4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.
5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA A cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA A cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.
2022 Cut Line Projections
Projected Alternates
With the projected cutline falling midway through line 31, the NCAA tiebreaker procedure comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA A cut to break ties, a change that was made three years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.
The first projected alternate is currently Harvard’s Jake Johnson.
|Row
|Name
|Age
|School
|Event
|Time
|
Tiebreaker
|31
|Johnson, Jake
|22
|Harvard
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.42
|0.9806678383
|31
|Kabbara, Munzy
|19
|Texas A&M
|400 IM
|3:43.57
|0.9802746343
|31
|Vandeusen, Jack
|20
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:55.57
|0.9796107507
|32
|Sanchez, Alex
|19
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.36
|0.9904728299
|32
|Hawke, Charlie
|19
|Alabama
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.09
|0.9888280159
|32
|Champlin, Brett
|21
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|52.21
|0.9881248803
|32
|Dominguez, Josue
|25
|Brigham Young
|100 Breaststroke
|52.21
|0.9881248803
|32
|Peel, Cam
|21
|Michigan
|50 Freestyle
|19.30
|0.9823834197
|32
|Armstrong, Jack
|21
|Grand Canyon
|50 Freestyle
|19.30
|0.9823834197
|32
|Roberts, Will
|22
|California
|400 IM
|3:43.58
|0.9802307899
|32
|Bustos, Arsenio
|19
|NC State
|200 IM
|1:43.41
|0.9799825936
|32
|Moffatt, Dylan
|19
|Missouri St. (M)
|1650 Freestyle
|14:55.60
|0.9795779366
|32
|Dixon, David
|23
|West Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.64
|0.9785658613
|33
|Berg, Max
|19
|Kentucky
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.17
|0.9879789632
|33
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|22
|Georgia
|400 IM
|3:43.65
|0.9799239884
|33
|Sherman, Nick
|21
|Purdue
|200 IM
|1:43.42
|0.979887836
|33
|Leuthold, Jack
|21
|Wisconsin
|1650 Freestyle
|14:55.87
|0.9792827084
Qualifiers By School
The University of Texas leads the way with 19 swimmers qualified for the meet, which is more than they’re allowed to bring (18 is the maximum). Texas will have to declare their 18 swimmers for the meet by noon ET on Tuesday, and then the selection procedure will be run again without the swimmer they’ve dropped (so Harvard’s Johnson isn’t a lock to be invited).
If we find out officially who Texas won’t take to the meet, we’ll re-run the numbers and update accordingly.
Cal and NC State both have 18 qualified, followed by Florida with 15 and ASU with 12.
|School
|Number Qualified
|Texas
|19
|California
|18
|NC State
|18
|Florida
|15
|Arizona St
|12
|Stanford
|10
|Louisville
|9
|Indiana
|9
|Southern Cali
|9
|Virginia
|9
|Georgia
|8
|Virginia Tech
|8
|Ohio St
|8
|Tennessee
|6
|Wisconsin
|6
|Auburn
|6
|Michigan
|5
|Texas A&M
|5
|Alabama
|4
|Northwestern
|4
|Georgia Tech
|4
|Harvard
|4
|Minnesota
|3
|Arizona
|3
|Missouri
|3
|Notre Dame
|3
|Penn St
|3
|SMU
|3
|Florida St
|3
|Kentucky
|2
|UNC
|2
|LSU
|1
|Penn
|1
|Air Force (M)
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|Princeton
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Towson
|1
|Yale
|1
|Purdue
|1
|U.S. Navy
|1
|TCU
|1
|GWU
|1
|Brigham Young
|1
|Utah
|1
Projected Qualifiers By Selection Priority
The list below are the projected qualifiers for the NCAA Championships. USC’s Vaggelis Makrygiannis is the last swimmer projected to be invited.
|Row
|Name
|Age
|School
|Event
|Time
|
Tiebreaker
|1
|McHugh, Max
|22
|Minnesota
|200 Breaststroke
|1:49.45
|1.025856556
|1
|Albiero, Nicolas
|22
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|1:37.92
|1.025735294
|1
|Minakov, Andrei
|20
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|43.90
|1.024145786
|1
|Crooks, Jordan
|19
|Tennessee
|50 Freestyle
|18.53
|1.023205613
|1
|Marchand, Leon
|19
|Arizona St
|400 IM
|3:34.45
|1.021963162
|1
|House, Grant
|23
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|1:30.23
|1.020170675
|1
|Curry, Brooks
|21
|LSU
|100 Freestyle
|40.99
|1.01756526
|1
|Burns, Brendan
|20
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|44.31
|1.014218009
|1
|Finke, Bobby
|22
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:27.70
|1.011075256
|1
|Sates, Matthew
|18
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|4:09.06
|1.010278648
|1
|Lasco, Destin
|20
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:38.81
|1.003238539
|2
|Fallon, Matt
|19
|Penn
|200 Breaststroke
|1:49.71
|1.023425394
|2
|Ramadan, Youssef
|19
|Virginia Tech
|100 Butterfly
|44.08
|1.019963702
|2
|Smith, Kieran
|21
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|1:30.42
|1.018026985
|2
|Foster, Carson
|20
|Texas
|400 IM
|3:35.61
|1.016464914
|2
|Maas, Derek
|20
|Alabama
|100 Breaststroke
|50.78
|1.015951162
|2
|Urlando, Luca
|20
|Georgia
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.00
|1.014545455
|2
|Armstrong, Hunter
|21
|Ohio St
|100 Backstroke
|44.36
|1.013074842
|2
|Hobson, Luke
|18
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|4:09.72
|1.007608522
|2
|Johnston, David
|20
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:32.40
|1.005628152
|2
|Carr, Daniel
|23
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:38.90
|1.002325581
|3
|Whitley, Reece
|22
|California
|200 Breaststroke
|1:49.96
|1.021098581
|3
|Corbeau, Caspar
|20
|Texas
|100 Breaststroke
|50.79
|1.015751132
|3
|Stokowski, Kacper
|23
|NC State
|100 Backstroke
|44.39
|1.012390178
|3
|Seeliger, Bjorn
|22
|California
|50 Freestyle
|18.73
|1.012279765
|3
|Gonzalez, Hugo
|23
|California
|400 IM
|3:36.54
|1.012099381
|3
|Julian, Trenton
|23
|California
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.66
|1.00782661
|3
|Coll Marti, Carles
|20
|Virginia Tech
|200 IM
|1:40.67
|1.006655409
|3
|Krueger, Danny
|22
|Texas
|100 Freestyle
|41.45
|1.006272618
|3
|Gallant, Will
|20
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:33.40
|1.004476757
|3
|MacAlister, Leon
|21
|Stanford
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.18
|0.9994958661
|4
|Curtiss, David
|19
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|18.74
|1.011739594
|4
|Korstanje, Nyls
|23
|NC State
|100 Butterfly
|44.50
|1.010337079
|4
|Chaney, Adam
|19
|Florida
|100 Backstroke
|44.51
|1.00966075
|4
|Somov, Evgenii
|23
|Louisville
|100 Breaststroke
|51.13
|1.008996675
|4
|Ivanov, Antani
|22
|Virginia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|1:39.73
|1.007119222
|4
|Polonsky, Ron
|20
|Stanford
|200 IM
|1:40.71
|1.006255585
|4
|Magahey, Jake
|20
|Georgia
|500 Freestyle
|4:10.22
|1.005595076
|4
|Louser, Jason
|20
|California
|400 IM
|3:38.77
|1.001782694
|4
|Clark, Charlie
|19
|Ohio St
|1650 Freestyle
|14:36.02
|1.001472569
|4
|Tornqvist, Samuel
|24
|Virginia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.20
|0.9992943548
|5
|Auchinachie, Cameron
|23
|Texas
|50 Freestyle
|18.80
|1.008510638
|5
|Fail, Brooks
|22
|Arizona
|500 Freestyle
|4:10.32
|1.005193353
|5
|Miroslaw, Rafael
|20
|Indiana
|200 Freestyle
|1:31.89
|1.001741212
|5
|Dant, Ross
|21
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:36.71
|1.000684377
|6
|Matheny, Josh
|19
|Indiana
|200 Breaststroke
|1:50.65
|1.014731134
|6
|Houseman, Kevin
|20
|Northwestern
|100 Breaststroke
|51.23
|1.007027133
|6
|Dillard, Jarel
|21
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|51.23
|1.007027133
|6
|Quach, Alex
|20
|Ohio St
|100 Butterfly
|44.74
|1.0049173
|6
|Freeman, Trey
|21
|Florida
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.20
|0.998373102
|6
|Kibler, Drew
|22
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.20
|0.998373102
|6
|Mefford, Bryce
|23
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.49
|0.9963815459
|6
|Foster, Jake
|21
|Texas
|400 IM
|3:40.42
|0.9942836403
|7
|Wilby, Mason
|22
|Kentucky
|200 Butterfly
|1:40.15
|1.002895657
|7
|Mestre, Alfonso
|20
|Florida
|500 Freestyle
|4:11.26
|1.001432779
|7
|Miller, Luke
|19
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|41.72
|0.9997603068
|7
|Newmark, Jake
|20
|Wisconsin
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.50
|0.996281407
|7
|Schlicht, David
|22
|Arizona St
|400 IM
|3:40.60
|0.9934723481
|8
|Roy, Daniel
|22
|Stanford
|200 Breaststroke
|1:51.21
|1.009621437
|8
|Elaraby, Abdelrahman
|22
|Louisville
|50 Freestyle
|18.83
|1.006903877
|8
|Pellini, Trent
|23
|Southern Cali
|100 Breaststroke
|51.28
|1.006045242
|8
|Frankel, Tomer
|21
|Indiana
|100 Butterfly
|44.81
|1.003347467
|8
|Colson, Alexander
|21
|Arizona St
|200 Butterfly
|1:40.28
|1.001595533
|8
|Zhang, Wen
|21
|Air Force (M)
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.21
|0.9982648303
|8
|Forst, Preston
|20
|Stanford
|500 Freestyle
|4:12.06
|0.9982543839
|8
|Cohen Groumi, Gal
|19
|Michigan
|200 IM
|1:41.54
|0.9980303329
|8
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|23
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|45.05
|0.9975582686
|9
|Hillis, Dillon
|21
|Florida
|100 Breaststroke
|51.32
|1.005261107
|9
|Brownstead, Matt
|19
|Virginia
|50 Freestyle
|18.87
|1.004769475
|9
|Friese, Eric
|23
|Florida
|100 Butterfly
|44.86
|1.002229157
|9
|Ferraro, Christian
|24
|Georgia Tech
|200 Butterfly
|1:40.33
|1.001096382
|9
|Alexy, Jack
|19
|California
|100 Freestyle
|41.77
|0.9985635624
|9
|Brinegar, Michael
|22
|Indiana
|1650 Freestyle
|14:40.23
|0.9966826852
|9
|Jiang, Alvin
|23
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|45.11
|0.9962314343
|9
|Aikins, Jack
|19
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.53
|0.9959811112
|9
|Daigle, Jared
|21
|Michigan
|400 IM
|3:41.01
|0.991629338
|10
|O’Grady, Chris
|19
|Southern Cali
|200 Breaststroke
|1:51.67
|1.005462524
|10
|Mikuta, Reid
|20
|Auburn
|100 Breaststroke
|51.33
|1.005065264
|10
|Gures, Umitcan
|22
|Harvard
|100 Butterfly
|44.89
|1.001559367
|10
|Hayes, Aiden
|18
|NC State
|200 Butterfly
|1:40.39
|1.000498058
|10
|Dahlgren, Jack
|22
|Missouri
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.34
|0.9968594325
|10
|Watson, Tyler
|21
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:40.45
|0.9964336419
|10
|Plage, James
|19
|NC State
|500 Freestyle
|4:12.57
|0.9962386665
|10
|Gogulski, Ethan
|22
|Texas A&M
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.58
|0.9954810203
|10
|Mitchell, Jake
|20
|Michigan
|400 IM
|3:41.39
|0.9899272777
|11
|Van Der Laan, Laan,
|23
|Pittsburgh
|100 Breaststroke
|51.42
|1.003306107
|11
|Dolan, Jack
|21
|Arizona St
|50 Freestyle
|18.97
|0.9994728519
|11
|Sartori, Murilo
|19
|Louisville
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.38
|0.9964277982
|11
|Callan, Patrick
|22
|Michigan
|500 Freestyle
|4:12.60
|0.9961203484
|11
|ASLAN, YIGIT
|19
|Wisconsin
|1650 Freestyle
|14:40.77
|0.9960716192
|11
|Tapp, Hunter
|20
|NC State
|200 Backstroke
|1:39.60
|0.9952811245
|11
|Khosla, Raunak
|21
|Princeton
|200 IM
|1:41.88
|0.9946996466
|11
|Whyte, Mitchell
|22
|Louisville
|100 Backstroke
|45.19
|0.9944678026
|11
|Aman, Caleb
|22
|Wisconsin
|400 IM
|3:41.42
|0.9897931533
|12
|Kovac, Danny
|21
|Missouri
|200 Butterfly
|1:40.78
|0.9966263147
|12
|Downing, Dillon
|21
|Georgia
|50 Freestyle
|19.03
|0.9963215975
|12
|Zettle, Alex
|22
|Texas
|1650 Freestyle
|14:41.04
|0.995766367
|12
|King, Matt
|20
|Virginia
|100 Freestyle
|41.89
|0.9957030317
|13
|Petrashov, Denis
|22
|Louisville
|200 Breaststroke
|1:51.89
|1.003485566
|13
|Patton, Ben
|21
|Missouri
|100 Breaststroke
|51.50
|1.001747573
|13
|Rose, Dare
|19
|California
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.36
|0.9909234412
|13
|Marcum, Jake
|21
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.16
|0.9897164537
|13
|Sos, Daniel
|23
|Louisville
|400 IM
|3:41.77
|0.9882310502
|14
|Bottelberghe, Josh
|22
|Notre Dame
|100 Breaststroke
|51.61
|0.9996124782
|14
|Jett, Gabriel
|19
|California
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.52
|0.9949200173
|14
|Baganha, Victor
|19
|Penn St
|100 Butterfly
|45.19
|0.9949103784
|14
|Kilavuz, Mert
|18
|Georgia Tech
|1650 Freestyle
|14:42.62
|0.9939838209
|14
|Hill, Julian
|21
|Arizona St
|500 Freestyle
|4:13.18
|0.9938383759
|14
|Farris, Dean
|24
|Harvard
|100 Freestyle
|41.97
|0.9938050989
|14
|Gustafson, Chachi
|20
|Ohio St
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.39
|0.9906302397
|14
|Feehery, Colin
|20
|SMU
|400 IM
|3:41.89
|0.9876966064
|15
|Pumputis, Caio
|23
|Georgia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.19
|1.000802211
|15
|Blaskovic, Bruno
|23
|Indiana
|100 Butterfly
|45.24
|0.9938107869
|15
|Carrozza, Coby
|20
|Texas
|500 Freestyle
|4:13.31
|0.9933283329
|15
|Davis, Will
|22
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|19.12
|0.9916317992
|15
|Henderson, Noah
|20
|NC State
|50 Freestyle
|19.12
|0.9916317992
|15
|Affeld, Jonny
|19
|Stanford
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.42
|0.9903372116
|15
|Grender, Justin
|21
|Virginia
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.25
|0.9888279302
|15
|Daly, Michael
|21
|Penn St
|400 IM
|3:42.49
|0.9850330352
|16
|Hoover, Sam
|18
|NC State
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.62
|0.9938458216
|16
|Lowe, Dalton
|19
|Louisville
|100 Butterfly
|45.26
|0.9933716306
|16
|Bonson, Michael
|19
|Auburn
|1650 Freestyle
|14:44.63
|0.9917253541
|16
|Gaziev, Ruslan
|22
|Ohio St
|100 Freestyle
|42.07
|0.9914428334
|16
|Smith, Lleyton
|21
|Auburn
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.29
|0.9884335427
|16
|Steele, Jacob
|23
|Indiana
|100 Backstroke
|45.52
|0.987258348
|16
|Storch, Casey
|22
|Virginia
|400 IM
|3:42.50
|0.984988764
|17
|Dillard, Ben
|20
|Southern Cali
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.44
|0.9985770189
|17
|Bratanov, Koko
|21
|Texas A&M
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.63
|0.9937385296
|17
|Molla Yanes, Mario
|19
|Virginia Tech
|100 Butterfly
|45.28
|0.9929328622
|17
|Knowles, Eric
|22
|NC State
|500 Freestyle
|4:13.60
|0.992192429
|17
|Andreis, Sem
|22
|Ohio St
|100 Freestyle
|42.08
|0.9912072243
|17
|Shoults, Grant
|24
|Stanford
|1650 Freestyle
|14:45.38
|0.9908852696
|17
|Erzen, Anze
|23
|Texas A&M
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.31
|0.988236467
|17
|Grieshop, Sean
|23
|California
|400 IM
|3:42.51
|0.9849444969
|18
|Heaphy, John
|21
|Arizona St
|100 Breaststroke
|51.82
|0.9955615592
|18
|Hanson, Robin
|20
|California
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.72
|0.9927739431
|18
|Boyle, Connor
|19
|Virginia
|100 Freestyle
|42.09
|0.9909717273
|18
|McDuff, Macguire
|19
|Florida
|50 Freestyle
|19.15
|0.990078329
|18
|Washart, Shane
|18
|Harvard
|1650 Freestyle
|14:47.51
|0.9885071718
|18
|Lamastra, Connor
|23
|Northwestern
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.70
|0.9876106195
|18
|Gray, Andrew
|20
|Arizona St
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.70
|0.9876106195
|18
|O’Connor, Chris
|20
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.47
|0.9866626854
|18
|Stoffle, Nathaniel
|19
|Auburn
|100 Backstroke
|45.55
|0.9866081229
|18
|Dal Maso, Filippo
|23
|Virginia Tech
|400 IM
|3:42.67
|0.9842367629
|19
|Epitropov, Lyubomir
|22
|Tennessee
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.47
|0.9983106606
|19
|Myhre, Will
|21
|Wisconsin
|100 Breaststroke
|51.86
|0.9947936753
|19
|Kusto, Rafal
|22
|NC State
|100 Breaststroke
|51.86
|0.9947936753
|19
|Bybee, Cody
|22
|Arizona St
|100 Butterfly
|45.32
|0.9920564872
|19
|Soloveychik, Bar
|21
|Minnesota
|500 Freestyle
|4:13.85
|0.9912152846
|19
|Saka, Berke
|18
|Georgia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.49
|0.9864663151
|19
|Menke, Matthew
|21
|Alabama
|100 Backstroke
|45.56
|0.9863915716
|19
|Lloyd, Owen
|20
|NC State
|1650 Freestyle
|14:50.25
|0.9854647571
|19
|Barker, Kyle
|21
|Kentucky
|400 IM
|3:42.68
|0.9841925633
|19
|Izzo, Giovanni
|24
|NC State
|200 IM
|1:42.97
|0.9841701466
|20
|Demir, Demirkan
|20
|Columbia
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.76
|0.9957431713
|20
|Swift, Carter
|23
|Arizona St
|100 Freestyle
|42.16
|0.9893263757
|20
|Guiliano, Chris
|18
|Notre Dame
|50 Freestyle
|19.17
|0.9890453834
|20
|Dunham, Bradley
|21
|Georgia
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.54
|0.9859757311
|20
|Mason, Gordon
|22
|Arizona St
|1650 Freestyle
|14:50.70
|0.98496688
|20
|Jekel, Wes
|21
|Wisconsin
|100 Backstroke
|45.65
|0.9844468784
|20
|Vargas, Kevin
|20
|Florida
|400 IM
|3:42.81
|0.9836183295
|21
|Puente Bustamante, Andres
|21
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.77
|0.9956548727
|21
|Larson, Peter
|20
|Texas
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.80
|0.9919181034
|21
|Sequeira, Aaron
|20
|Stanford
|100 Butterfly
|45.34
|0.9916188796
|21
|Saldo, Gustavo
|19
|Louisville
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.80
|0.9866404715
|21
|Mefford, Colby
|20
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.56
|0.985779634
|21
|Lindholm, Oskar
|20
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:50.78
|0.9848784212
|21
|Grimm, Anthony
|19
|Texas
|100 Backstroke
|45.67
|0.9840157653
|21
|Moore, Mikey
|19
|NC State
|400 IM
|3:42.89
|0.9832652878
|22
|Christianson, Tyler
|20
|Notre Dame
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.90
|0.9945084145
|22
|Benzing, Brian
|20
|Towson
|100 Breaststroke
|51.95
|0.9930702599
|22
|Hawk, Dylan
|19
|California
|100 Freestyle
|42.19
|0.9886228964
|22
|Sancov, Alexei
|22
|Southern Cali
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.81
|0.9865435615
|22
|Dalu, Fabio
|21
|Ohio St
|1650 Freestyle
|14:51.41
|0.9841823628
|22
|Vines, Braden
|22
|Texas
|400 IM
|3:42.92
|0.9831329625
|23
|Ribeiro, Vincent
|19
|Texas A&M
|200 Breaststroke
|1:52.93
|0.9942442221
|23
|Bell, Liam
|21
|California
|100 Breaststroke
|52.01
|0.9919246299
|23
|Chan, Will
|22
|Michigan
|100 Breaststroke
|52.01
|0.9919246299
|23
|Sungalia, Tomas
|23
|UNC
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.97
|0.9901043347
|23
|Bowers, Noah
|20
|NC State
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.97
|0.9901043347
|23
|Somerset, Sebastian
|21
|California
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.70
|0.984409136
|23
|Matheson, Daniel
|19
|Southern Cali
|1650 Freestyle
|14:51.59
|0.9839836696
|23
|Ng, Wesley
|19
|Georgia
|100 Backstroke
|45.73
|0.9827246884
|23
|Mihm, Rick
|20
|Stanford
|200 IM
|1:43.13
|0.9826432658
|23
|Rathle, Jacques
|18
|Auburn
|400 IM
|3:43.07
|0.9824718698
|24
|Van Zandt, Zac
|19
|Texas
|100 Butterfly
|45.48
|0.9885664028
|24
|Piszczorowicz, Bartosz
|22
|NC State
|100 Freestyle
|42.21
|0.9881544658
|24
|Burdisso, Federico
|20
|Northwestern
|200 Butterfly
|1:41.82
|0.9864466706
|24
|Stelmar, Eric
|20
|Alabama
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.75
|0.9839205955
|24
|Hils, Zach
|21
|Georgia
|200 IM
|1:43.15
|0.9824527387
|24
|Stoffle, Aidan
|21
|Auburn
|100 Backstroke
|45.76
|0.9820804196
|24
|Grum, Ian
|20
|Georgia
|400 IM
|3:43.23
|0.9817676836
|25
|Houlie, Michael
|21
|Tennessee
|100 Breaststroke
|52.03
|0.9915433404
|25
|McDaniel, Hudson
|22
|Ohio St
|100 Breaststroke
|52.03
|0.9915433404
|25
|Yanchev, Yordan
|20
|Florida St
|500 Freestyle
|4:14.16
|0.9900062952
|25
|Maurer, Luke
|20
|Stanford
|200 Freestyle
|1:32.99
|0.9898913862
|25
|Connery, Tim
|19
|Texas
|200 IM
|1:43.16
|0.9823575029
|25
|MILLARD, NOAH
|19
|Yale
|1650 Freestyle
|14:53.31
|0.9820890844
|25
|Fields, Cotton
|19
|SMU
|400 IM
|3:43.34
|0.9812841408
|26
|Pouch, Aj
|21
|Virginia Tech
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.01
|0.9935403947
|26
|Miljenic, Nikola
|23
|Southern Cali
|100 Butterfly
|45.50
|0.9881318681
|26
|Acin, Nikola
|22
|Purdue
|100 Freestyle
|42.24
|0.9874526515
|26
|Artmann, Sam
|21
|Texas
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.06
|0.9841269841
|26
|Harder, Ethan
|21
|Texas
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.84
|0.9830424435
|26
|Laur, Mason
|19
|Florida
|400 IM
|3:43.40
|0.9810205909
|26
|Mauldin, Caleb
|21
|U.S. Navy
|100 Backstroke
|45.82
|0.9807944129
|27
|Rhodenbaugh, Caleb
|23
|SMU
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.13
|0.9924865199
|27
|Nichols, Noah
|19
|Virginia
|100 Breaststroke
|52.07
|0.9907816401
|27
|Johansson, Victor
|23
|Southern Cali
|500 Freestyle
|4:14.48
|0.9887613958
|27
|Poelke, Boyd
|20
|UNC
|100 Butterfly
|45.51
|0.987914744
|27
|Crawford, Jace
|19
|Florida
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.12
|0.9835487662
|27
|Gambardella, Corey
|23
|Indiana
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.12
|0.9835487662
|27
|Maric, Ogi
|21
|Arizona
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.88
|0.9826526566
|27
|Webb, Forest
|20
|Virginia Tech
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.88
|0.9826526566
|27
|Nagy, Chris
|19
|Minnesota
|1650 Freestyle
|14:53.66
|0.9817044514
|27
|Herbet, Mason
|20
|Florida St
|100 Backstroke
|45.85
|0.9801526718
|28
|Silins, Janis
|21
|TCU
|100 Breaststroke
|52.11
|0.9900211092
|28
|Matic, Djurdje
|21
|GWU
|100 Butterfly
|45.52
|0.9876977153
|28
|Hernandez-Tome, Nicholas
|21
|Florida
|1650 Freestyle
|14:54.46
|0.9808264204
|28
|Kopp, Tyler
|19
|California
|400 IM
|3:43.49
|0.9806255313
|29
|Raisanen, Daniel
|23
|Penn St
|100 Breaststroke
|52.12
|0.9898311589
|29
|Namir, Daniel
|24
|Arizona
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.06
|0.989146787
|29
|Selin, Artem
|19
|Southern Cali
|50 Freestyle
|19.26
|0.984423676
|29
|Fong, Josh
|20
|Virginia
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.27
|0.9821061895
|29
|Katz, Arik
|20
|Harvard
|1650 Freestyle
|14:54.67
|0.9805961975
|29
|Nelson, Tanner
|19
|Brigham Young
|400 IM
|3:43.50
|0.9805816555
|29
|Ungur, Andrei
|23
|Utah
|100 Backstroke
|45.87
|0.9797253107
|30
|Morikawa, Connor
|21
|Northwestern
|200 Breaststroke
|1:53.23
|0.9916099974
|30
|Lamb, August
|21
|Virginia
|50 Freestyle
|19.27
|0.9839128179
|30
|Giraudeau, Joel
|21
|Tennessee
|200 Butterfly
|1:42.36
|0.9812426729
|31
|Sammon, Patrick
|18
|Arizona St
|200 Freestyle
|1:33.08
|0.9889342501
|31
|Fouts, Eli
|21
|Wisconsin
|100 Breaststroke
|52.20
|0.9883141762
|31
|Kammann, Bjoern
|20
|Tennessee
|100 Butterfly
|45.57
|0.9866140004
|31
|McCusker, Max
|22
|Florida St
|50 Freestyle
|19.28
|0.9834024896
|31
|Makrygiannis, Vaggelis
|21
|Southern Cali
|200 Backstroke
|1:40.92
|0.9822631788