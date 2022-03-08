Projecting The Cutline: 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships

2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

A big thank you to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Upon the NCAA’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships earlier today, SwimSwam has now run the numbers to project where the cutline will be for the meet and who will earn an official invite on Wednesday.

This year the cutline is projected to fall midway through the 31 line on the psych sheet, compared to last year’s that came three swimmers into line 32. For a full explanation on what that means exactly click here (also see the selection process below).

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA A cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA A cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2022 Cut Line Projections

Projected Alternates

With the projected cutline falling midway through line 31, the NCAA tiebreaker procedure comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA A cut to break ties, a change that was made three years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

The first projected alternate is currently Harvard’s Jake Johnson.

Row Name Age School Event Time Tiebreaker 31 Johnson, Jake 22 Harvard 200 Butterfly 1:42.42 0.9806678383 31 Kabbara, Munzy 19 Texas A&M 400 IM 3:43.57 0.9802746343 31 Vandeusen, Jack 20 Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:55.57 0.9796107507 32 Sanchez, Alex 19 Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 1:53.36 0.9904728299 32 Hawke, Charlie 19 Alabama 200 Freestyle 1:33.09 0.9888280159 32 Champlin, Brett 21 Tennessee 100 Breaststroke 52.21 0.9881248803 32 Dominguez, Josue 25 Brigham Young 100 Breaststroke 52.21 0.9881248803 32 Peel, Cam 21 Michigan 50 Freestyle 19.30 0.9823834197 32 Armstrong, Jack 21 Grand Canyon 50 Freestyle 19.30 0.9823834197 32 Roberts, Will 22 California 400 IM 3:43.58 0.9802307899 32 Bustos, Arsenio 19 NC State 200 IM 1:43.41 0.9799825936 32 Moffatt, Dylan 19 Missouri St. (M) 1650 Freestyle 14:55.60 0.9795779366 32 Dixon, David 23 West Virginia 200 Butterfly 1:42.64 0.9785658613 33 Berg, Max 19 Kentucky 200 Freestyle 1:33.17 0.9879789632 33 Abruzzo, Andrew 22 Georgia 400 IM 3:43.65 0.9799239884 33 Sherman, Nick 21 Purdue 200 IM 1:43.42 0.979887836 33 Leuthold, Jack 21 Wisconsin 1650 Freestyle 14:55.87 0.9792827084

Qualifiers By School

The University of Texas leads the way with 19 swimmers qualified for the meet, which is more than they’re allowed to bring (18 is the maximum). Texas will have to declare their 18 swimmers for the meet by noon ET on Tuesday, and then the selection procedure will be run again without the swimmer they’ve dropped (so Harvard’s Johnson isn’t a lock to be invited).

If we find out officially who Texas won’t take to the meet, we’ll re-run the numbers and update accordingly.

Cal and NC State both have 18 qualified, followed by Florida with 15 and ASU with 12.

School Number Qualified Texas 19 California 18 NC State 18 Florida 15 Arizona St 12 Stanford 10 Louisville 9 Indiana 9 Southern Cali 9 Virginia 9 Georgia 8 Virginia Tech 8 Ohio St 8 Tennessee 6 Wisconsin 6 Auburn 6 Michigan 5 Texas A&M 5 Alabama 4 Northwestern 4 Georgia Tech 4 Harvard 4 Minnesota 3 Arizona 3 Missouri 3 Notre Dame 3 Penn St 3 SMU 3 Florida St 3 Kentucky 2 UNC 2 LSU 1 Penn 1 Air Force (M) 1 Pittsburgh 1 Princeton 1 Columbia 1 Towson 1 Yale 1 Purdue 1 U.S. Navy 1 TCU 1 GWU 1 Brigham Young 1 Utah 1

Projected Qualifiers By Selection Priority

The list below are the projected qualifiers for the NCAA Championships. USC’s Vaggelis Makrygiannis is the last swimmer projected to be invited.