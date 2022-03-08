Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projecting The Cutline: 2022 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships

2022 Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships

A big thank you to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

Upon the NCAA’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships earlier today, SwimSwam has now run the numbers to project where the cutline will be for the meet and who will earn an official invite on Wednesday.

This year the cutline is projected to fall midway through the 31 line on the psych sheet, compared to last year’s that came three swimmers into line 32. For a full explanation on what that means exactly click here (also see the selection process below).

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA A cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA A cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2022 Cut Line Projections

Projected Alternates

With the projected cutline falling midway through line 31, the NCAA tiebreaker procedure comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA A cut to break ties, a change that was made three years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

The first projected alternate is currently Harvard’s Jake Johnson.

Row Name Age School Event Time
Tiebreaker
31 Johnson, Jake 22 Harvard 200 Butterfly 1:42.42 0.9806678383
31 Kabbara, Munzy 19 Texas A&M 400 IM 3:43.57 0.9802746343
31 Vandeusen, Jack 20 Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:55.57 0.9796107507
32 Sanchez, Alex 19 Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 1:53.36 0.9904728299
32 Hawke, Charlie 19 Alabama 200 Freestyle 1:33.09 0.9888280159
32 Champlin, Brett 21 Tennessee 100 Breaststroke 52.21 0.9881248803
32 Dominguez, Josue 25 Brigham Young 100 Breaststroke 52.21 0.9881248803
32 Peel, Cam 21 Michigan 50 Freestyle 19.30 0.9823834197
32 Armstrong, Jack 21 Grand Canyon 50 Freestyle 19.30 0.9823834197
32 Roberts, Will 22 California 400 IM 3:43.58 0.9802307899
32 Bustos, Arsenio 19 NC State 200 IM 1:43.41 0.9799825936
32 Moffatt, Dylan 19 Missouri St. (M) 1650 Freestyle 14:55.60 0.9795779366
32 Dixon, David 23 West Virginia 200 Butterfly 1:42.64 0.9785658613
33 Berg, Max 19 Kentucky 200 Freestyle 1:33.17 0.9879789632
33 Abruzzo, Andrew 22 Georgia 400 IM 3:43.65 0.9799239884
33 Sherman, Nick 21 Purdue 200 IM 1:43.42 0.979887836
33 Leuthold, Jack 21 Wisconsin 1650 Freestyle 14:55.87 0.9792827084

Qualifiers By School

The University of Texas leads the way with 19 swimmers qualified for the meet, which is more than they’re allowed to bring (18 is the maximum). Texas will have to declare their 18 swimmers for the meet by noon ET on Tuesday, and then the selection procedure will be run again without the swimmer they’ve dropped (so Harvard’s Johnson isn’t a lock to be invited).

If we find out officially who Texas won’t take to the meet, we’ll re-run the numbers and update accordingly.

Cal and NC State both have 18 qualified, followed by Florida with 15 and ASU with 12.

School Number Qualified
Texas 19
California 18
NC State 18
Florida 15
Arizona St 12
Stanford 10
Louisville 9
Indiana 9
Southern Cali 9
Virginia 9
Georgia 8
Virginia Tech 8
Ohio St 8
Tennessee 6
Wisconsin 6
Auburn 6
Michigan 5
Texas A&M 5
Alabama 4
Northwestern 4
Georgia Tech 4
Harvard 4
Minnesota 3
Arizona 3
Missouri 3
Notre Dame 3
Penn St 3
SMU 3
Florida St 3
Kentucky 2
UNC 2
LSU 1
Penn 1
Air Force (M) 1
Pittsburgh 1
Princeton 1
Columbia 1
Towson 1
Yale 1
Purdue 1
U.S. Navy 1
TCU 1
GWU 1
Brigham Young 1
Utah 1

Projected Qualifiers By Selection Priority

The list below are the projected qualifiers for the NCAA Championships. USC’s Vaggelis Makrygiannis is the last swimmer projected to be invited.

Row Name Age School Event Time
Tiebreaker
1 McHugh, Max 22 Minnesota 200 Breaststroke 1:49.45 1.025856556
1 Albiero, Nicolas 22 Louisville 200 Butterfly 1:37.92 1.025735294
1 Minakov, Andrei 20 Stanford 100 Butterfly 43.90 1.024145786
1 Crooks, Jordan 19 Tennessee 50 Freestyle 18.53 1.023205613
1 Marchand, Leon 19 Arizona St 400 IM 3:34.45 1.021963162
1 House, Grant 23 Arizona St 200 Freestyle 1:30.23 1.020170675
1 Curry, Brooks 21 LSU 100 Freestyle 40.99 1.01756526
1 Burns, Brendan 20 Indiana 100 Backstroke 44.31 1.014218009
1 Finke, Bobby 22 Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:27.70 1.011075256
1 Sates, Matthew 18 Georgia 500 Freestyle 4:09.06 1.010278648
1 Lasco, Destin 20 California 200 Backstroke 1:38.81 1.003238539
2 Fallon, Matt 19 Penn 200 Breaststroke 1:49.71 1.023425394
2 Ramadan, Youssef 19 Virginia Tech 100 Butterfly 44.08 1.019963702
2 Smith, Kieran 21 Florida 200 Freestyle 1:30.42 1.018026985
2 Foster, Carson 20 Texas 400 IM 3:35.61 1.016464914
2 Maas, Derek 20 Alabama 100 Breaststroke 50.78 1.015951162
2 Urlando, Luca 20 Georgia 200 Butterfly 1:39.00 1.014545455
2 Armstrong, Hunter 21 Ohio St 100 Backstroke 44.36 1.013074842
2 Hobson, Luke 18 Texas 500 Freestyle 4:09.72 1.007608522
2 Johnston, David 20 Texas 1650 Freestyle 14:32.40 1.005628152
2 Carr, Daniel 23 California 200 Backstroke 1:38.90 1.002325581
3 Whitley, Reece 22 California 200 Breaststroke 1:49.96 1.021098581
3 Corbeau, Caspar 20 Texas 100 Breaststroke 50.79 1.015751132
3 Stokowski, Kacper 23 NC State 100 Backstroke 44.39 1.012390178
3 Seeliger, Bjorn 22 California 50 Freestyle 18.73 1.012279765
3 Gonzalez, Hugo 23 California 400 IM 3:36.54 1.012099381
3 Julian, Trenton 23 California 200 Butterfly 1:39.66 1.00782661
3 Coll Marti, Carles 20 Virginia Tech 200 IM 1:40.67 1.006655409
3 Krueger, Danny 22 Texas 100 Freestyle 41.45 1.006272618
3 Gallant, Will 20 NC State 1650 Freestyle 14:33.40 1.004476757
3 MacAlister, Leon 21 Stanford 200 Backstroke 1:39.18 0.9994958661
4 Curtiss, David 19 NC State 50 Freestyle 18.74 1.011739594
4 Korstanje, Nyls 23 NC State 100 Butterfly 44.50 1.010337079
4 Chaney, Adam 19 Florida 100 Backstroke 44.51 1.00966075
4 Somov, Evgenii 23 Louisville 100 Breaststroke 51.13 1.008996675
4 Ivanov, Antani 22 Virginia Tech 200 Butterfly 1:39.73 1.007119222
4 Polonsky, Ron 20 Stanford 200 IM 1:40.71 1.006255585
4 Magahey, Jake 20 Georgia 500 Freestyle 4:10.22 1.005595076
4 Louser, Jason 20 California 400 IM 3:38.77 1.001782694
4 Clark, Charlie 19 Ohio St 1650 Freestyle 14:36.02 1.001472569
4 Tornqvist, Samuel 24 Virginia Tech 200 Backstroke 1:39.20 0.9992943548
5 Auchinachie, Cameron 23 Texas 50 Freestyle 18.80 1.008510638
5 Fail, Brooks 22 Arizona 500 Freestyle 4:10.32 1.005193353
5 Miroslaw, Rafael 20 Indiana 200 Freestyle 1:31.89 1.001741212
5 Dant, Ross 21 NC State 1650 Freestyle 14:36.71 1.000684377
6 Matheny, Josh 19 Indiana 200 Breaststroke 1:50.65 1.014731134
6 Houseman, Kevin 20 Northwestern 100 Breaststroke 51.23 1.007027133
6 Dillard, Jarel 21 Tennessee 100 Breaststroke 51.23 1.007027133
6 Quach, Alex 20 Ohio St 100 Butterfly 44.74 1.0049173
6 Freeman, Trey 21 Florida 200 Freestyle 1:32.20 0.998373102
6 Kibler, Drew 22 Texas 200 Freestyle 1:32.20 0.998373102
6 Mefford, Bryce 23 California 200 Backstroke 1:39.49 0.9963815459
6 Foster, Jake 21 Texas 400 IM 3:40.42 0.9942836403
7 Wilby, Mason 22 Kentucky 200 Butterfly 1:40.15 1.002895657
7 Mestre, Alfonso 20 Florida 500 Freestyle 4:11.26 1.001432779
7 Miller, Luke 19 NC State 100 Freestyle 41.72 0.9997603068
7 Newmark, Jake 20 Wisconsin 200 Backstroke 1:39.50 0.996281407
7 Schlicht, David 22 Arizona St 400 IM 3:40.60 0.9934723481
8 Roy, Daniel 22 Stanford 200 Breaststroke 1:51.21 1.009621437
8 Elaraby, Abdelrahman 22 Louisville 50 Freestyle 18.83 1.006903877
8 Pellini, Trent 23 Southern Cali 100 Breaststroke 51.28 1.006045242
8 Frankel, Tomer 21 Indiana 100 Butterfly 44.81 1.003347467
8 Colson, Alexander 21 Arizona St 200 Butterfly 1:40.28 1.001595533
8 Zhang, Wen 21 Air Force (M) 200 Freestyle 1:32.21 0.9982648303
8 Forst, Preston 20 Stanford 500 Freestyle 4:12.06 0.9982543839
8 Cohen Groumi, Gal 19 Michigan 200 IM 1:41.54 0.9980303329
8 Fantoni, Gabriel 23 Indiana 100 Backstroke 45.05 0.9975582686
9 Hillis, Dillon 21 Florida 100 Breaststroke 51.32 1.005261107
9 Brownstead, Matt 19 Virginia 50 Freestyle 18.87 1.004769475
9 Friese, Eric 23 Florida 100 Butterfly 44.86 1.002229157
9 Ferraro, Christian 24 Georgia Tech 200 Butterfly 1:40.33 1.001096382
9 Alexy, Jack 19 California 100 Freestyle 41.77 0.9985635624
9 Brinegar, Michael 22 Indiana 1650 Freestyle 14:40.23 0.9966826852
9 Jiang, Alvin 23 Texas 100 Backstroke 45.11 0.9962314343
9 Aikins, Jack 19 Virginia 200 Backstroke 1:39.53 0.9959811112
9 Daigle, Jared 21 Michigan 400 IM 3:41.01 0.991629338
10 O’Grady, Chris 19 Southern Cali 200 Breaststroke 1:51.67 1.005462524
10 Mikuta, Reid 20 Auburn 100 Breaststroke 51.33 1.005065264
10 Gures, Umitcan 22 Harvard 100 Butterfly 44.89 1.001559367
10 Hayes, Aiden 18 NC State 200 Butterfly 1:40.39 1.000498058
10 Dahlgren, Jack 22 Missouri 200 Freestyle 1:32.34 0.9968594325
10 Watson, Tyler 21 Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:40.45 0.9964336419
10 Plage, James 19 NC State 500 Freestyle 4:12.57 0.9962386665
10 Gogulski, Ethan 22 Texas A&M 200 Backstroke 1:39.58 0.9954810203
10 Mitchell, Jake 20 Michigan 400 IM 3:41.39 0.9899272777
11 Van Der Laan, Laan, 23 Pittsburgh 100 Breaststroke 51.42 1.003306107
11 Dolan, Jack 21 Arizona St 50 Freestyle 18.97 0.9994728519
11 Sartori, Murilo 19 Louisville 200 Freestyle 1:32.38 0.9964277982
11 Callan, Patrick 22 Michigan 500 Freestyle 4:12.60 0.9961203484
11 ASLAN, YIGIT 19 Wisconsin 1650 Freestyle 14:40.77 0.9960716192
11 Tapp, Hunter 20 NC State 200 Backstroke 1:39.60 0.9952811245
11 Khosla, Raunak 21 Princeton 200 IM 1:41.88 0.9946996466
11 Whyte, Mitchell 22 Louisville 100 Backstroke 45.19 0.9944678026
11 Aman, Caleb 22 Wisconsin 400 IM 3:41.42 0.9897931533
12 Kovac, Danny 21 Missouri 200 Butterfly 1:40.78 0.9966263147
12 Downing, Dillon 21 Georgia 50 Freestyle 19.03 0.9963215975
12 Zettle, Alex 22 Texas 1650 Freestyle 14:41.04 0.995766367
12 King, Matt 20 Virginia 100 Freestyle 41.89 0.9957030317
13 Petrashov, Denis 22 Louisville 200 Breaststroke 1:51.89 1.003485566
13 Patton, Ben 21 Missouri 100 Breaststroke 51.50 1.001747573
13 Rose, Dare 19 California 200 Butterfly 1:41.36 0.9909234412
13 Marcum, Jake 21 Alabama 200 Backstroke 1:40.16 0.9897164537
13 Sos, Daniel 23 Louisville 400 IM 3:41.77 0.9882310502
14 Bottelberghe, Josh 22 Notre Dame 100 Breaststroke 51.61 0.9996124782
14 Jett, Gabriel 19 California 200 Freestyle 1:32.52 0.9949200173
14 Baganha, Victor 19 Penn St 100 Butterfly 45.19 0.9949103784
14 Kilavuz, Mert 18 Georgia Tech 1650 Freestyle 14:42.62 0.9939838209
14 Hill, Julian 21 Arizona St 500 Freestyle 4:13.18 0.9938383759
14 Farris, Dean 24 Harvard 100 Freestyle 41.97 0.9938050989
14 Gustafson, Chachi 20 Ohio St 200 Butterfly 1:41.39 0.9906302397
14 Feehery, Colin 20 SMU 400 IM 3:41.89 0.9876966064
15 Pumputis, Caio 23 Georgia Tech 200 Breaststroke 1:52.19 1.000802211
15 Blaskovic, Bruno 23 Indiana 100 Butterfly 45.24 0.9938107869
15 Carrozza, Coby 20 Texas 500 Freestyle 4:13.31 0.9933283329
15 Davis, Will 22 Florida 50 Freestyle 19.12 0.9916317992
15 Henderson, Noah 20 NC State 50 Freestyle 19.12 0.9916317992
15 Affeld, Jonny 19 Stanford 200 Butterfly 1:41.42 0.9903372116
15 Grender, Justin 21 Virginia 200 Backstroke 1:40.25 0.9888279302
15 Daly, Michael 21 Penn St 400 IM 3:42.49 0.9850330352
16 Hoover, Sam 18 NC State 200 Freestyle 1:32.62 0.9938458216
16 Lowe, Dalton 19 Louisville 100 Butterfly 45.26 0.9933716306
16 Bonson, Michael 19 Auburn 1650 Freestyle 14:44.63 0.9917253541
16 Gaziev, Ruslan 22 Ohio St 100 Freestyle 42.07 0.9914428334
16 Smith, Lleyton 21 Auburn 200 Backstroke 1:40.29 0.9884335427
16 Steele, Jacob 23 Indiana 100 Backstroke 45.52 0.987258348
16 Storch, Casey 22 Virginia 400 IM 3:42.50 0.984988764
17 Dillard, Ben 20 Southern Cali 200 Breaststroke 1:52.44 0.9985770189
17 Bratanov, Koko 21 Texas A&M 200 Freestyle 1:32.63 0.9937385296
17 Molla Yanes, Mario 19 Virginia Tech 100 Butterfly 45.28 0.9929328622
17 Knowles, Eric 22 NC State 500 Freestyle 4:13.60 0.992192429
17 Andreis, Sem 22 Ohio St 100 Freestyle 42.08 0.9912072243
17 Shoults, Grant 24 Stanford 1650 Freestyle 14:45.38 0.9908852696
17 Erzen, Anze 23 Texas A&M 200 Backstroke 1:40.31 0.988236467
17 Grieshop, Sean 23 California 400 IM 3:42.51 0.9849444969
18 Heaphy, John 21 Arizona St 100 Breaststroke 51.82 0.9955615592
18 Hanson, Robin 20 California 200 Freestyle 1:32.72 0.9927739431
18 Boyle, Connor 19 Virginia 100 Freestyle 42.09 0.9909717273
18 McDuff, Macguire 19 Florida 50 Freestyle 19.15 0.990078329
18 Washart, Shane 18 Harvard 1650 Freestyle 14:47.51 0.9885071718
18 Lamastra, Connor 23 Northwestern 200 Butterfly 1:41.70 0.9876106195
18 Gray, Andrew 20 Arizona St 200 Butterfly 1:41.70 0.9876106195
18 O’Connor, Chris 20 Texas 200 Backstroke 1:40.47 0.9866626854
18 Stoffle, Nathaniel 19 Auburn 100 Backstroke 45.55 0.9866081229
18 Dal Maso, Filippo 23 Virginia Tech 400 IM 3:42.67 0.9842367629
19 Epitropov, Lyubomir 22 Tennessee 200 Breaststroke 1:52.47 0.9983106606
19 Myhre, Will 21 Wisconsin 100 Breaststroke 51.86 0.9947936753
19 Kusto, Rafal 22 NC State 100 Breaststroke 51.86 0.9947936753
19 Bybee, Cody 22 Arizona St 100 Butterfly 45.32 0.9920564872
19 Soloveychik, Bar 21 Minnesota 500 Freestyle 4:13.85 0.9912152846
19 Saka, Berke 18 Georgia Tech 200 Backstroke 1:40.49 0.9864663151
19 Menke, Matthew 21 Alabama 100 Backstroke 45.56 0.9863915716
19 Lloyd, Owen 20 NC State 1650 Freestyle 14:50.25 0.9854647571
19 Barker, Kyle 21 Kentucky 400 IM 3:42.68 0.9841925633
19 Izzo, Giovanni 24 NC State 200 IM 1:42.97 0.9841701466
20 Demir, Demirkan 20 Columbia 200 Breaststroke 1:52.76 0.9957431713
20 Swift, Carter 23 Arizona St 100 Freestyle 42.16 0.9893263757
20 Guiliano, Chris 18 Notre Dame 50 Freestyle 19.17 0.9890453834
20 Dunham, Bradley 21 Georgia 200 Backstroke 1:40.54 0.9859757311
20 Mason, Gordon 22 Arizona St 1650 Freestyle 14:50.70 0.98496688
20 Jekel, Wes 21 Wisconsin 100 Backstroke 45.65 0.9844468784
20 Vargas, Kevin 20 Florida 400 IM 3:42.81 0.9836183295
21 Puente Bustamante, Andres 21 Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 1:52.77 0.9956548727
21 Larson, Peter 20 Texas 200 Freestyle 1:32.80 0.9919181034
21 Sequeira, Aaron 20 Stanford 100 Butterfly 45.34 0.9916188796
21 Saldo, Gustavo 19 Louisville 200 Butterfly 1:41.80 0.9866404715
21 Mefford, Colby 20 California 200 Backstroke 1:40.56 0.985779634
21 Lindholm, Oskar 20 Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:50.78 0.9848784212
21 Grimm, Anthony 19 Texas 100 Backstroke 45.67 0.9840157653
21 Moore, Mikey 19 NC State 400 IM 3:42.89 0.9832652878
22 Christianson, Tyler 20 Notre Dame 200 Breaststroke 1:52.90 0.9945084145
22 Benzing, Brian 20 Towson 100 Breaststroke 51.95 0.9930702599
22 Hawk, Dylan 19 California 100 Freestyle 42.19 0.9886228964
22 Sancov, Alexei 22 Southern Cali 200 Butterfly 1:41.81 0.9865435615
22 Dalu, Fabio 21 Ohio St 1650 Freestyle 14:51.41 0.9841823628
22 Vines, Braden 22 Texas 400 IM 3:42.92 0.9831329625
23 Ribeiro, Vincent 19 Texas A&M 200 Breaststroke 1:52.93 0.9942442221
23 Bell, Liam 21 California 100 Breaststroke 52.01 0.9919246299
23 Chan, Will 22 Michigan 100 Breaststroke 52.01 0.9919246299
23 Sungalia, Tomas 23 UNC 200 Freestyle 1:32.97 0.9901043347
23 Bowers, Noah 20 NC State 200 Freestyle 1:32.97 0.9901043347
23 Somerset, Sebastian 21 California 200 Backstroke 1:40.70 0.984409136
23 Matheson, Daniel 19 Southern Cali 1650 Freestyle 14:51.59 0.9839836696
23 Ng, Wesley 19 Georgia 100 Backstroke 45.73 0.9827246884
23 Mihm, Rick 20 Stanford 200 IM 1:43.13 0.9826432658
23 Rathle, Jacques 18 Auburn 400 IM 3:43.07 0.9824718698
24 Van Zandt, Zac 19 Texas 100 Butterfly 45.48 0.9885664028
24 Piszczorowicz, Bartosz 22 NC State 100 Freestyle 42.21 0.9881544658
24 Burdisso, Federico 20 Northwestern 200 Butterfly 1:41.82 0.9864466706
24 Stelmar, Eric 20 Alabama 200 Backstroke 1:40.75 0.9839205955
24 Hils, Zach 21 Georgia 200 IM 1:43.15 0.9824527387
24 Stoffle, Aidan 21 Auburn 100 Backstroke 45.76 0.9820804196
24 Grum, Ian 20 Georgia 400 IM 3:43.23 0.9817676836
25 Houlie, Michael 21 Tennessee 100 Breaststroke 52.03 0.9915433404
25 McDaniel, Hudson 22 Ohio St 100 Breaststroke 52.03 0.9915433404
25 Yanchev, Yordan 20 Florida St 500 Freestyle 4:14.16 0.9900062952
25 Maurer, Luke 20 Stanford 200 Freestyle 1:32.99 0.9898913862
25 Connery, Tim 19 Texas 200 IM 1:43.16 0.9823575029
25 MILLARD, NOAH 19 Yale 1650 Freestyle 14:53.31 0.9820890844
25 Fields, Cotton 19 SMU 400 IM 3:43.34 0.9812841408
26 Pouch, Aj 21 Virginia Tech 200 Breaststroke 1:53.01 0.9935403947
26 Miljenic, Nikola 23 Southern Cali 100 Butterfly 45.50 0.9881318681
26 Acin, Nikola 22 Purdue 100 Freestyle 42.24 0.9874526515
26 Artmann, Sam 21 Texas 200 Butterfly 1:42.06 0.9841269841
26 Harder, Ethan 21 Texas 200 Backstroke 1:40.84 0.9830424435
26 Laur, Mason 19 Florida 400 IM 3:43.40 0.9810205909
26 Mauldin, Caleb 21 U.S. Navy 100 Backstroke 45.82 0.9807944129
27 Rhodenbaugh, Caleb 23 SMU 200 Breaststroke 1:53.13 0.9924865199
27 Nichols, Noah 19 Virginia 100 Breaststroke 52.07 0.9907816401
27 Johansson, Victor 23 Southern Cali 500 Freestyle 4:14.48 0.9887613958
27 Poelke, Boyd 20 UNC 100 Butterfly 45.51 0.987914744
27 Crawford, Jace 19 Florida 200 Butterfly 1:42.12 0.9835487662
27 Gambardella, Corey 23 Indiana 200 Butterfly 1:42.12 0.9835487662
27 Maric, Ogi 21 Arizona 200 Backstroke 1:40.88 0.9826526566
27 Webb, Forest 20 Virginia Tech 200 Backstroke 1:40.88 0.9826526566
27 Nagy, Chris 19 Minnesota 1650 Freestyle 14:53.66 0.9817044514
27 Herbet, Mason 20 Florida St 100 Backstroke 45.85 0.9801526718
28 Silins, Janis 21 TCU 100 Breaststroke 52.11 0.9900211092
28 Matic, Djurdje 21 GWU 100 Butterfly 45.52 0.9876977153
28 Hernandez-Tome, Nicholas 21 Florida 1650 Freestyle 14:54.46 0.9808264204
28 Kopp, Tyler 19 California 400 IM 3:43.49 0.9806255313
29 Raisanen, Daniel 23 Penn St 100 Breaststroke 52.12 0.9898311589
29 Namir, Daniel 24 Arizona 200 Freestyle 1:33.06 0.989146787
29 Selin, Artem 19 Southern Cali 50 Freestyle 19.26 0.984423676
29 Fong, Josh 20 Virginia 200 Butterfly 1:42.27 0.9821061895
29 Katz, Arik 20 Harvard 1650 Freestyle 14:54.67 0.9805961975
29 Nelson, Tanner 19 Brigham Young 400 IM 3:43.50 0.9805816555
29 Ungur, Andrei 23 Utah 100 Backstroke 45.87 0.9797253107
30 Morikawa, Connor 21 Northwestern 200 Breaststroke 1:53.23 0.9916099974
30 Lamb, August 21 Virginia 50 Freestyle 19.27 0.9839128179
30 Giraudeau, Joel 21 Tennessee 200 Butterfly 1:42.36 0.9812426729
31 Sammon, Patrick 18 Arizona St 200 Freestyle 1:33.08 0.9889342501
31 Fouts, Eli 21 Wisconsin 100 Breaststroke 52.20 0.9883141762
31 Kammann, Bjoern 20 Tennessee 100 Butterfly 45.57 0.9866140004
31 McCusker, Max 22 Florida St 50 Freestyle 19.28 0.9834024896
31 Makrygiannis, Vaggelis 21 Southern Cali 200 Backstroke 1:40.92 0.9822631788

0
