Image Shows Missile Damage To Ukrainian Olympic Pool In Kharkiv

An image posted on social media Monday morning appeared to show roof damage to the Ukrainian Olympic Pool in Kharkiv, with captions indicating it was caused by a missile.

The image was also posted by Ukrainian Olympic medalist Mykhailo Romanchuk on Instagram Stories:

The facility, known as the Kharkiv Aquarena Pool, has been the primary host of the Ukrainian Swimming Championships over the past several years, most recently in March 2021.

The pool was scheduled to host the meet again this year, March 8-12, as a qualifier for the World Championships and European Championships, which of course isn’t happening due to the Russian invasion.

The Kharkiv pool is also scheduled to host the “Cup of Ukraine” meet in May.

Ukrainian National Team coach Aiyna Morozova was trapped for two hours in the rubble under a building that was hit by a missile last week, also in Kharkiv.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s national artistic swimming (synchronized swimming) team successfully arrived at the Polo Acquatico Frecciarossa in Ostia, Italy, where the team will stay and train after the invasion.

FST
33 minutes ago

If only Putin was tall enough to have become a swimmer, none of this would be happening…

