Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff Earns 2nd NCAA Title in 100 Backstroke; Just Like Her Dad

Comments: 7
by Anya Pelshaw 7

March 19th, 2022 ACC, College

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State junior Katharine Berkoff won her fourth NCAA title last night as she won the 100 backstroke in a time of 48.74. That time set new American, NCAA, Meet, US Open, and Pool records. Father, like daughter, her dad, Dave Berkoff also won two NCAA titles in the 100 backstroke in 1987 and 1989.

Katharine Berkoff defended her title in the event as she won the event last year in a 49.74. She was exactly one second faster this year than a year ago.

The biggest difference between Dave Berkoff and Katharine Berkoff is that back in 1987 and 1989, underwaters were not limited to 15 meters. This meant that Dave Berkoff was able to swim about 35 to 40 meters underwater. Dave Berkoff went times of 48.20 in 1987 and a 47.02 in 1989. His time in 1989 also set the American, US Open, Meet, and Pool records.

The 100 backstroke was not the only event she won last year. She also won the 200 medley relay leading off in a time of 23.27. That relay finished in a total time of 1:33.18. In addition to the 200 medley relay, Berkoff led off the 400 medley relay in a 50.07 to help the Wolfpack sweep the medley relays. That relay finished in a final time of 3:24.59.

View Dave Berkoff‘s win from 1987 below:

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Nolan
1 minute ago

That ’87 video is WILD. Reminded me of the Jonty Skinner ’76 WR video someone posted a bit ago. (I found it!!)

I’m livebloggin’ this video, too:

  • They’re all doing the splash around warm-up thing – which is what reminded me of the Skinner video!
  • But I did forget the caps but no goggles thing, crazy that some guys had goggles and some didn’t.
  • Hearing the announcer say there won’t be a WR, ya ya I know that because yards; I know how swimming works
  • Wait, he said backstrokers can start wherenow??
  • I had heard they’d go the entire length underwater – which Berkoff did for the first 25 – but I was real surprised how much
… Read more »

Last edited 39 seconds ago by Steve Nolan
0
0
Reply
CraigH
6 minutes ago

Looks like she would have made the podium in that race from 1987 too!

1
0
Reply
top 5000 college recruit
29 minutes ago

what were daves times from his title winning swims?

0
0
Reply
redradiant
33 minutes ago

Not only did NC state not win either medley relay, but both the time provided for both Berkoff and the medley overall are wrong

0
-8
Reply
Swammer1990
Reply to  redradiant
30 minutes ago

They’re talking about last year…

4
0
Reply
Billy Howard
Reply to  coach
23 minutes ago

Stand up starts, unlimited underwaters, and a hand-touch required at the turns. It would be fun to see how fast Katherine could go swimming exactly the same way.

1
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!