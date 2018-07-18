David Berkoff Chosen for Philly Sports Hall of Fame

American swimming innovator David Berkoff, famous for his pioneering work in driving the underwater portion of swimming to the importance that it currently has in the sport, has been selected for the 2018 induction class of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.

Now living in Montana, the 51-year old Berkoff was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Berkoff honed his craft in the greater Philadelphia area, including training at the Penn Charter Academy (current training spot of American junior star Reece Whitley), and at the Germantown Academy during the programs heyday where they produced swimmers like Erika Hansen, Dave Wharton, Dean Jorgenson, Katrina Radke, and Sean Killion.

He spent his college years at Harvard, where he used the “Berkoff Blastoff” backstroke start, going 35 or 40 meters underwater to win the 1987 and 1989 NCAA Championships in the 100 yard backstroke. He also won 4 Olympic medals between 1988 and 1992, including 400 medley relay gold in both years, a 100 back silver in 1988, and a 100 back bronze in 1992.

Video of the Berkoff Blastoff:

Outside of the pool, Berkoff served two stints as a member of the USA Swimming Board off Directors, from 1992-1993 and from 2010-2014. Berkoff was also inducted into the Harvard Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2004 and the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 2005.

He enters in a class with some of the biggest names in the history of professional sports in Philadelphia, including Hall of Fame basketball player Allen Iverson, 1976 NHL goals leader Reggie Leach, the NFL Champion 1948 and 1949 Philadelphia Eagles, and former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook – the team’s all-time leader in yards from scrimmage.

This marks the hall’s 15th class of inductees.

Full Class of 2018 inductees: