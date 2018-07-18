LogoTV To Premiere “Light in the Water” Documentary on Thursday

Logo TV will be premiering its new documentary, titled Light in the Water, July 19 at 8/7c. The documentary focuses on the formation of West Hollywood Aquatics (WH2O) and it’s impact in the LGBTQ community. WH2O, founded in 1982, is one of the most well known and longest standing LGBTQ athletic organizations in the world.

The documentary will also focus on the formation of the Gay Games, which were founded in 1982 and happen once every 4 years, on the opposite even years as the Olympic Games. It will also detail how the LGBTQ community was affected by the AIDS epidemic in the 80’s and 90’s, and how many used sport to help them through difficult times.

View the trailer for Light in the Water here. West Hollywood Aquatics will be hosting a watch party for the film tomorrow at the GYM Sportsbar in West Hollywood. You can learn more about the upcoming 2018 Gay Games here.