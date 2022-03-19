2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

It’s the final morning of prelims in Atlanta, and we’ve got a great day on tap with heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, followed by platform diving.

Stanford freshman Regan Smith is top seed in the 200 back and 200 fly. She will be challenged by her teammate Taylor Ruck and Cal’s Isabelle Stadden in the former, and Kentucky’s Riley Gaines and defending champion Olivia Carter of Michigan in the latter.

Virginia freshman Gretchen Walsh leads the qualifiers in the 100 free. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff, who set the American record in the 100 back last night, and Stanford’s Torri Huske are also eyeing the title.

Virginia’s Kate Douglass, NC State’s Sophie Hansson, and Texas’ Anna Elendt all come in to the 200 breast with 2:03s but Kaitlyn Dobler of USC, who won the 100 breast last night, shouldn’t be counted out.

Women 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

Pool Record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik, NC St (2016)

2021 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:48.32

Finals qualifiers:

Women 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 46.70 – Olivia Smoliga, Georgia (2016)

2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 46.02

Finals qualifiers:

Women 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Meet Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

American Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

US Open Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Pool Record: 2:03.02 – Alexandra Walsh, Virginia (2022)

2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 2:03.86

Finals qualifiers:

Women 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.01 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Olivia Carter, Michigan – 1:51.33

Finals qualifiers:

Women Platform Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu, USC (2013)

Pool Record: 360.30 – Yu Zhou, MINN (2016)

2021 Champion: Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana – 338.40

Finals qualifiers: