Watch: Regan Smith Makes Both A Finals in 200Bk/200Fly Double (Race Videos)

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Watch: Regan Smith Goes 1:49.22 200 Back Prelims

Watch: Regan Smith Goes 1:51.76 200 Fly Prelims After 1:49 200 Back

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2019)

, Riptide (2019) US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2019)

, Riptide (2019) Pool Record: 1:49.61 – Alexia Zevnik, NC St (2016)

2021 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:48.32

Finals qualifiers:

Stanford freshman Regan Smith was first out of the gates, turning first at the 50 and 100 walls. Alabama’s Rhyan White was right with her through 150 yards but Smith killed the final 50 to win in a pool-record time of 1:49.22. White went 1:50.36 and NC State’s Emma Muzzy was third with 1:51.06.

WOMEN 200 YARD BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.01 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Olivia Carter, Michigan – 1:51.33

Finals qualifiers:

Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 1:51.45 Dakota Luther, SR Georgia – 1:51.64 Regan Smith, FR Stanford – 1:51.76 Olivia Carter, SR Michigan – 1:51.86 Alex Walsh, SO Virginia – 1:51.90 Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:52.42 Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 1:52.61 Rachel Klinker, JR Cal – 1:53.37 Riley Gaines, SR Kentucky / Lillie Nordmann, FR Stanford – 1:53.83 – Abby Harter, SO Virginia – 1:53.89 Lindsay Looney, JR Arizona State – 1:54.04 Abby Hay, JR Louisville – 1:54.70 Grace Sheble, FR NC State – 1:54.75 Tristen Ulett, SO Louisville – 1:54.81 Alena Kraus, SR Louisville – 1:54.83

Texas sophomore Emma Sticklen was out early in the final heat, up by a body length at the 100 over Georgia senior Dakota Luther and top-seeded Regan Smith of Stanford. Sticklen led 52.96 to Luther’s 53.48 and Smith’s 54.27 at the 100 and 1:21.49 to 1:22.20 and 1:22.89 at the 100. Smith had an impressive last 50, especially given her early 200 back, and came home faster than the two leaders. It wasn’t quite enough to take the heat, though, and she finished third in 1:51.76. Sticklen got the win with 1:51.45, .19 ahead of Luther (1:51.64).

Texas wound up with three A-finalists, which will be important as they attempt to overtake Stanford for second place on the final day of competition here in Atlanta.