Kenyon’s Yurii Kosian Clips DIII 200 Back Record in Prelims

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

We anticipated that we could see some D3 records go down today, the final day of the 2022 NCAA Championships, and sure enough, the men’s 200 back record didn’t survive prelims.

Top-seeded Yurii Kosian of Kenyon clipped the record by .06s with his swim of 1:43.43 this morning. That broke the previous record of 1:43.49, which was set by another Kenyon swimmer, Harrison Curley, back in 2015.

Kosian, a native of Ukraine, came into today with a best time of 1:44.44, which he swam back in November at Kenyon’s Total Performance Invitational. This is the first NCAA Championships for Kosian, who is a sophomore, as DIII had a very limited season last year, and did not have a championship meet.

In order to win tonight, Kosian will have to square off against two other swimmers who were under 1:45.0 this morning. Whitman junior Tanner Filion touched just behind Kosian 1:43.60, while Ithaca freshman Jack Wadsworth finished just a bit further back at 1:44.07. Last night, Wadsworth set a new DIII record in the 100 back.

This will be Kosian’s second A-final appearance of the meet. He took 4th in the 100 back yesterday with a 47.04; he also finished 10th in the 200 free.