2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIPS

The team races will continue to heat up during the third night of finals from the 2022 NCAA Division III Championships, with Kenyon clinging to a slim lead over Denison on the women’s side and Emory holding a decisive advantage for the men.

Check out the top 10 team scores through Thursday night finals below:

TOP 10 WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Kenyon, 248 Denison, 245.5 Emory, 215 Williams, 149 Pomona-Pitzer, 134 Chicago / Tufts, 114 – MIT, 104 CMS, 95 Johns Hopkins, 82.5

TOP 10 MEN’S TEAM SCORES – THRU DAY 2

Emory, 243 Denison, 171 Johns Hopkins, 170 Williams, 161 Chicago, 153 MIT, 138.5 CMS, 130 Kenyon, 121.5 John Carroll, 80 Wash U, 73

Friday’s evening session will feature finals in the 200 fly, 100 back and 100 breast, plus the men’s 1-meter diving final and then timed final heats in the 800 free relays.

Through the early heats, the Pomona-Pitzer men (6:34.49) and St. Kate’s women (7:26.04) hold the top time in the 800 free relays.

Men’s 200 fly – Final

NCAA Record: 1:44.56, Brandon Lum (Wash U), 2017

Podium:

Frank Applebaum, CMS- 1:44.01 Jesse Ssengonzi, Chicago- 1:46.02 Richie Kurlich, Denison- 1:46.06

Claremont freshman Frank Applebaum broke the DIII record by just over half a second in the men’s 200 fly in a time of 1:44.01, over two seconds faster than the rest of the field. He led from start to finish, winning the race by a body length. Jesse Ssengonzi, the winner of the 100 fly individual race yesterday, took second. A strong 55.26 back half for Denison’s Richie Kurlich helped him surge into podium position to finish third just four-hundreths of a second behind Ssengonzi.

Women’s 200 fly – Final

NCAA Record: 1:55.66, Logan Todhunter (Williams), 2012

Podium:

Caitlin Marshall, NYU- 1:59.20 Clio Hancock, Emory- 2:00.66 Zoe Chan, TCNJ- 2:01.60

The women’s 200 fly was also won by a freshman, as NYU’s Caitlin Marshall, the top seeded heading into finals, was the only woman under two minutes in the 200 fly to win with a time of 1:59.20. There was a three woman race between Marshall, Clio Hancock, and Zoe Chan, as they were dead even for the majority of the race, but Marshall pulled away in the final 50 with a closing split of 31.12 compared to Hancock’s 31.78 and Chan’s 32.91 to take the win.

Men’s 100 back – Final

NCAA Record: 46.62, Ben Lin (Williams), 2017

Podium:

Jack Wadsworth, Ithaca- 46.45 Tanner Fillon, Whitman- 46.89 Nic Tekielli, Carnegie Mellon- 46.99

Considering that the field was only separated by 0.7 seconds in prelims, it is not a suprised that everyone was even with each other in finals in the first 50. However, Jack Wadsworth, who lost a body-length lead to finish second to Bryan Fitzgerald in the 400 IM last night, redeemed himself to pull away in the back half of the race to win in a DIII record time of 46.45. His closing split of 23.76 made him the only man to close in under 24 seconds. Tanner Fillon of Whitman finished in second, and Nic Tekielli finished in third, and the top three seed from prelims stayed the same.

Women’s 100 back – Final

NCAA Record: 53.46, Celia Oberholzer (Kenyon), 2013

Men’s 100 breast – Final

NCAA Record: 50.94, Andrew Wilson (Emory), 2017

Women’s 100 breast – Final

NCAA Record: 59.77, KT Kustritz (Denison), 2018

Men’s 1-meter Diving Final

NCAA Record: 578.70, Connor Dignan (Denison), 2014

Men’s 800 free relay – timed final

NCAA Record: 6:29.27, Johns Hopkins, 2013

Women’s 800 free relay – timed final