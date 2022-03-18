A. Walsh Wins 400 IM; 4th Fastest Performer in History, 5th Fastest Performance

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

During Friday’s finals session of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Alex Walsh of Virginia posted a 3:57.25 to win the 400 IM. She is now the 4th fastest performer in history, and her time is the 5th fastest performance in history.

This was Walsh’s first time under 4:00. Her previous best was a 4:01.40, from the Tennessee Invite in November 2021, which was also the ACC Record. Walsh’s swim tonight was a personal best by 4.15 seconds, breaking her own ACC and Virginia records. She did not compete in the 400 IM at the 2022 ACC Championships and opted for the 200 freestyle on day three of the meet, which she won (1:42.28). Walsh did not swim this event at last year’s NCAA Championships, swimming the 200 freestyle on day three where she finished 5th (1:44.12).

Walsh was the only swimmer to go sub-4:00 in this final. Finishing 2nd in this event was Brooke Forde of Stanford (4:00.41), who won this event at the NCAA Championships last year (4:01.57). Virginia also finished 3rd and 4th in this event. In 3rd was Ella Nelson of Virginia (4:02.45), who was 2nd in this event last year (4:02.33). Taking 4th was Emma Weyant (4:03.15), who won a silver medal in the long course version of this event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Updated Top Performers Rankings:

Ella Eastin, 3:54.60, Stanford, 2018 Katie Ledecky, 3:56.53, Stanford, 2018 Katinka Hosszu, 3:56.54, USC, 2012 Alex Walsh, 3:57.25, Virginia, 2022 Caitlin Leverenz, 3:57.89, Cal, 2012

Updated Top Performances Rankings: