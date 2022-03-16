2022 NCAA Division III Championships
- Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022
- IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)
10-time defending women’s champions Emory advanced 3 swimmers to ‘A’ finals following Wednesday’s prelims, a number that Denison was able to Match. Kenyon, meanwhile, also put 3 women into Wednesday’s ‘A’ finals. Given the relatively even playing field established on the women’s side per the ‘A’ finals seeding after prelims, the fight for the lead on day 1 will come down to depth in the ‘B’ finals as well as relays.
As for the men’s championship, Kenyon, Denison, and Emory are looking to create another exciting battle for the team title–at least following the first session of swimming.
Kenyon’s Crile Hart will be racing the 200 IM tonight, an event she holds the NCAA Division III Record in, meaning we could see at least one major record fall during day 1 finals. Rowan’s Kevin Gillooly is another to watch in the men’s 50 freestyle. In prelims, Gillooly posted a 19.58, putting Ollie Smith‘s 19.37 from 2018 within his sights. In the women’s 50 freestyle, Kenyon’s Emmie Mirus just missed the NCAA DIII Record by 0.01, posting a 22.67 to Kristen Nitz‘s 22.66 from 2013.
Men’s 500 free
- Division III Record: Arthur Conover (Kenyon- 2016): 4:18.35
Women’s 500 free
- Division III Record: Kendra Stern (Amherst-2011): 4:43.37
Men’s 200 IM
- Division III Record: Andrew Wilson (Emory- 2017): 1:44.18
Women’s 200 IM
- Division III Record: Crile Hart (Kenyon-2020): 1:58.04
Men’s 50 free
- Division III Record: Oliver Smith (Emory- 2018): 19.37
Women’s 50 free
- Division III Record: Kristen Nitz (Wheaton- 2013): 22.66
Men’s 200 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: Emory (2017): 1:26.14
Women’s 200 Medley Relay
- NCAA Record: Denison (2019): 1:40.11
What a great swim by Fitzgerald! 2:10/2:11, beautiful splitting.
Awesome swim by Lucas Lang! New SCIAC record to win the B-final in 4:25.6. Also Larry Yu from PP in second. Looks like these Californians just need to adjust to east coast time