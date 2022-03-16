Elle Scott Hits 1:01.5 100 Breast To Crack Top 20 All-Time In 13-14 Age Group

2022 VA SC Age Group Champs

March 10-13, 2022

Richmond, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 SC Age Group Champs”

NOVA of Virginia’s Elle Scott was one of many of the club’s swimmers who performed well over the weekend at the VA Short Course Age Group Champs in Richmond, as the 14-year-old moved up in the all-time rankings in the girls’ breaststroke events.

Scott won five individual events, highlighted by her 1:01.56 showing in the 100 breast. That time, which was done in the prelims (1:01.69 in the final) moved her up into 20th all-time in the 13-14 age group. She previously had been 1:01.75 last month at the VISAA Champs, which had her ranked 30th in the age group.

In the 200 breast, Scott entered the meet with a PB of 2:19.08, and then after going 2:16.38 in the heats, dropped a 2:13.41 to win the final. That swim ties her for 30th all-time in age group history.

A third highly-ranked swim from Scott came in the 100 fly, where she put up a time of 54.44 to rank 83rd all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Another NOVA swimmer making moves in the 13-14 age group ranks was Nathan Szobota, who did so on the boys’ side with five wins of his own.

Szobota went 4:32.43 in the 500 free to rank 60th all-time in the 13-14 age group, and his 1:49.72 in the 200 back now ranks 62nd. He also established notable best times in the 100 back (51.09) and 200 free (1:42.13).

Szobota’s 200 back swim marked a best time by more than two seconds, having been 1:51.75 in December, while the 500 free was a three-second drop (4:35.46 in February).

Other NOVA of Virginia standouts included Aidin Muminovic, who row ranks 64th all-time among 13-year-old boys after going 9:43.55 in the 1000 free, and Gareth Hollender, who is now the 59th-fastest 11-year-old ever in the boys’ 400 IM (4:39.82).

Another noteworthy performer was Quest Swimming’s Emerson Callis, who put up some quick times in the girls’ butterfly events. Callis clocked 55.36 in the 100 fly and 2:01.80 in the 200 fly, ranking t-53rd and 41st, respectively, all-time among 13-year-olds.