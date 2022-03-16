Wyoming State Champion Matt Pietsch Commits to Augustana University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Capitol City Aquatics’ Matt Pietsch, the 2022 Wyoming State Champion in the 100 back and 200 free, has verbally committed to Augustana University for the fall of 2022.

“I’m incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Augustana University next year! I would like to thank Coach Micko for this awesome opportunity! Can’t wait to be a Viking!”

Pietsch is a current senior at Central High School in Wyoming who also trained with Cheyenne Swim Club through 2017.

He recently won the 200 free and 100 back at the 2022 WHSAA Boys 4A State Championship in February with altitude-adjusted lifetime best times of 1:43.76 and 52.58. He also split a 48.67 lead-off leg on Central High School’s winning 400 free relay, coming within .09 of his best time from February.

He tied for Central’s highest-point scorer at the meet alongside breaststroker Ethan Merril.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 52.58

200 free – 1:43.76

100 free – 48.56

Pietsch’s recent lifetime best times would have placed him just outside the ‘B’ finals of the 100 back and 200 free at the 2022 GLIAC Championships (it took 52.30 to make it back to finals in the 100 back and a 1:43.23 to make it back in the 200 free.)

Pietsch will join training groups that are currently led by underclassmen. Sophomore Lui Pinto was the Vikings’ highest-placing finisher in the 200 free at the 2022 GLIAC Championships in 16th place while freshman Jackson Dircks placed 11th in the 100 back.

Augustana had no finalists in the men’s 100 free, but freshmen Luis Aguilar and Evan Bell tied for 26th place in prelims with a 47.85.

The Vikings’ men’s program is coming off a 7th place finish at the 2022 GLIAC Conference Championships under head coach Lindsie Micko.

