2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 16–19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN+)
- Wednesday night heat sheets
Women 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
- Meet Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford/ A. Howe, K. Williams, J. Hu, S. Manuel (2018)
- American Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
- US Open Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
- Pool Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
Podium:
Louisville won heat one improving upon their seed time of 1:36.36 to finish first with a 1:34.62.
Cal and USC battled it out in heat two. Cal came out on top touching in a 1:34.60. USC was second in 1:34.66. UNC’s Grace Countie charged at the end but finished just short of winning the heat as they touched third in a 1:35.29.
In the final heat, Virginia edged out NC State to win the final heat in a 1:32.16. NC State was second in a 1:32.96. Ohio State finished third in the final heat touching in a 1:33.16.
Women 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
- Meet Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
- American Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
- US Open Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
- Pool Record: 6:51.80 – Georgia/ H Flickinger, K Stewart, M Raab, B MacLean (2016)
Podium:
lexi cuomo is virginia’s unsung hero tbh
Texas 😔
Did Regan Smith miss the wall? She had a great first 25 but came up in last.
looks like her feet hit the top of the touchpad/gutter
she missed it real bad
Berkoff 🐐 Douglass 🐐
regan smith missing the wall i have to laugh
oof regan missed that wall so bad
Wow 26.3 from Polonsky! She’s gonna have a great meet
Wow! Nice start for UoL!