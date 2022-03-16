Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 18

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

 

 

 

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
  • Meet Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford/ A. Howe, K. Williams, J. Hu, S. Manuel (2018)
  • American Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
  • US Open Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)
  • Pool Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Podium:

 

Louisville won heat one improving upon their seed time of 1:36.36 to finish first with a 1:34.62.

Cal and USC battled it out in heat two. Cal came out on top touching in a 1:34.60. USC was second in 1:34.66. UNC’s Grace Countie charged at the end but finished just short of winning the heat as they touched third in a 1:35.29.

In the final heat, Virginia edged out NC State to win the final heat in a 1:32.16. NC State was second in a 1:32.96. Ohio State finished third in the final heat touching in a 1:33.16.

 

Women 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
  • Meet Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
  • American Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
  • US Open Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)
  • Pool Record: 6:51.80 – Georgia/ H Flickinger, K Stewart, M Raab, B MacLean (2016)

Podium:

 

18
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lil Swimmy
3 seconds ago

lexi cuomo is virginia’s unsung hero tbh

0
0
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
38 seconds ago

Texas 😔

0
0
Reply
USA
1 minute ago

Did Regan Smith miss the wall? She had a great first 25 but came up in last.

2
0
Reply
Lil Swimmy
Reply to  USA
48 seconds ago

looks like her feet hit the top of the touchpad/gutter

0
0
Reply
Pez
Reply to  USA
40 seconds ago

she missed it real bad

0
0
Reply
Virtus
1 minute ago

Berkoff 🐐 Douglass 🐐

0
0
Reply
Lil Swimmy
1 minute ago

regan smith missing the wall i have to laugh

3
0
Reply
Pez
2 minutes ago

oof regan missed that wall so bad

4
0
Reply
USA
5 minutes ago

Wow 26.3 from Polonsky! She’s gonna have a great meet

1
0
Reply
VFL
9 minutes ago

Wow! Nice start for UoL!

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!