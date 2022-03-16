2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Meet Record: 1:33.11 – Stanford/ A. Howe, K. Williams, J. Hu, S. Manuel (2018)

American Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

US Open Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Pool Record: 1:31.81 – Virginia/ G Walsh, A Wenger, A Cuomo, K Douglass (2022)

Louisville won heat one improving upon their seed time of 1:36.36 to finish first with a 1:34.62.

Cal and USC battled it out in heat two. Cal came out on top touching in a 1:34.60. USC was second in 1:34.66. UNC’s Grace Countie charged at the end but finished just short of winning the heat as they touched third in a 1:35.29.

In the final heat, Virginia edged out NC State to win the final heat in a 1:32.16. NC State was second in a 1:32.96. Ohio State finished third in the final heat touching in a 1:33.16.

Women 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

Meet Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

American Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

US Open Record: 6:45.91 – Stanford/ S Manuel, L Neal, E Eastin, K Ledecky (2017)

Pool Record: 6:51.80 – Georgia/ H Flickinger, K Stewart, M Raab, B MacLean (2016)

