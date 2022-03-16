2022 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Several of the nation’s top junior swimmers are competing this week at the NCSA spring championships in Orlando, Florida. The second day of finals swimming kicks off at 5:30 PM EST with the 200 fly, 50 back, 200 breast and the 800 free relay set for competition this evening.

LIAC’s Tess Howley comes in as the top seed in the girls 200 fly and may be in striking range of former Stanford All American and NCAP swimmer Janet Hu‘s meet record of 1:52.92, while NCAP’s Landon Gentry will be the top seed in the boys 200 fly. 15 year old phenom Levenia Sim, who set the meet record in the 50 back last year, will attempt to defend her title in the girls 50 back, while Scotty Buff, a Florida commit who tied the meet record this morning, leads the boys 50 back. Wildcat Aquatics senior and Duke commit Kaelyn Gridley comes in as the top qualifier in the girls 200 breast, while Nathaniel Germonprez, a Texas commit, will lead the boys 200 breast final.

Girls 200 fly

Meet record: Janet Hu-2014: 1:52.92

Top 8 finishers:

Tess Howley (LIAC): 1:52.88 (MR) Campbell Stoll (EBSC): 1:54.49 Martina Peroni (NAAC): 1:55.19 Zoe Dixon (NOVA): 1:56.21 Levenia Sim (TNT): 1:56.72 Ashley Kolessar (SSC): 1:56.78 Lucy Malys (OLY): 1:57.45 Lainey Mullins (SSC): 1:57.50

Long Island’s Tess Howley blasted a new meet record in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:52.88 to just undercut Janet Hu‘s 2014 meet record by just .04. That swim is just off of her lifetime best of 1:52.76, which came at the NCAP Invite in December.

Elmbrook’s Campbell Stoll posted a huge new lifetime best of 1:54.49, her first time under 1:56 and 1:55 to finish second. That also makes her the 13th fastest all time in the 15-16 age group, just behind Olympian Katie McLaughlin.

Rounding out the top three was New Albany’s Martina Peroni, a Duke commit who dropped over two and a half seconds from her lifetime best on the day to finish in 1:55.19.

Boys 200 fly

Meet record: Sam Pomajevich- 2017: 1:41.88

Top 8 finishers:

Landon Gentry (NCAP): 1:44.02 Stephen Hitchcock (BAY): 1:44.81 Aleksej Filipovic (SCST): 1:45.90 James Ewing (AAC): 1:46.10 Everett Oehler (RMSC): 1:46.40 Adriano Arioti (RMSC): 1:46.40 Josean Massucco (BAY): 1:46.63 Chase Swearingen (NAAC): 1:49.12

Nation Capital’s Landon Gentry, a high school senior committed to Virginia Tech, took the boys 200 fly, touching in 1:44.02. That swim was a second faster than his prelim time, but nearly a full second off of his lifetime best of 1:43.03.

Gentry held off a hard-charging Stephen Hitchcock of Baylor Swim Club out of Chattanooga, who closed in a 27.82. Hitchcock’s time of 1:44.81 is over a two second drop from his previous lifetime best and ties him for 13th all time in the 15-16 boys age group.

Rounding out the top three was St Charles Swim Team’s Aleksej Filipovic, who touched in 1:45.90. That swim is just .08 off of the Texas commit’s lifetime best of 1:45.82.

Girls 50 back

Meet record: Levenia Sim– 2021: 24.00

Top 8 finishers:

Levenia Sim (TNT): 23.95 (MR) Margaret Wanezek (EBSC): 24.02 Camille Spink (NCAP): 24.40 Campbell Stoll (EBSC)/Emma Kern (AQJT): 24.46 —– Carly Meeting (NAAC): 24.72 Abigail Wanezek (EBSC): 24.84 Sabrina Johnston (BGNW): 25.03

15 year old Levenia Sim broke her own meet record in the 50 back, blasting a 23.95 to win this evening. She touched just ahead of Elmbrook’s Margaret Wanezek, who finished in 24.02. Wanezek was just off of Sim’s meet record of 24.00, which was set last year.

Rounding out the top three was NCAP’s Camille Spink, a high school junior who is committed to Tennessee. Spink finished in 24.40.

Boys 50 back

Meet record: Lucas Kaliszak- 2014/Scott Buff- 2022: 21.43

Girls 200 breast

Meet record: Anna Keating- 2019: 2:09.26

Boys 200 breast

Meet record: Andrew Seliskar- 2014: 1:52.21

Girls 800 free relay

Meet record: NCAP- 2019: 7:13.01

Boys 800 free relay