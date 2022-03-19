2022 Women’s NCAA Championships Day Four Prelims Scratches

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s the final prelims session of the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. There are two scratches in the 100 freestyle from swimmers that were ranked in the top-24 on the psych sheet.

Jasmine Nocentini of Northwestern University is scratched from the 100 freestyle, she was the 15th seed on the psych sheet. Nocentini has been absent from the entire competition. She was also seeded 11th in the 50 freestyle and 40th in the 200 freestyle. Nocentini was 3rd in the 50 freestyle, 4th in the 200 freestyle, and 5th in the 100 freestyle at the B1G Championships in February.

Kentucky’s Riley Gaines is also scratched from the 100 freestyle. She was the 19th seed. Gaines will compete in the 200 fly where she is seeded 2nd on the psych sheet. Gaines tied for 5th in the 200 freestyle during Friday’s finals session. At the SEC Championships in February, she was 1st in the 200 freestyle, 1st in the 200 butterfly, and 4th in the 100 freestyle.

Last year at the NCAA Championships, Gaines competed in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle/200 butterfly double. She finished 7th in the 200 freestyle, 40th in the 100 freestyle, and 22nd in the 200 butterfly. Kentucky sits 14th in the team scores. Only 13.5 points separates teams 11-16. If Gaines can lock in a spot for the 200 butterfly A-final this morning, that would be a boost for the Wildcats.