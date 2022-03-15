Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Futures Qualifier Peyton “PJ” Day has verbally committed to swim at the University of West Virginia beginning in the fall of 2022.

Day is a breaststroke and IM specialist from the City of Midland Swim Team in Midland, Texas. Day is a solid addition to the Mountaineers, with lifetime bests that would have scored at the 2022 Big 12 Championships. Day’s lifetime best in the 100 breaststroke would have nearly qualified her for the ‘A’ final at the 2022 Big 12 Championships. Her 200 breaststroke time would have snuck her into the ‘B’ final at the 2022 Big 12 Championships, while her current 200 IM personal best would have put her into the Bonus (‘C’) final of that race.

Per West Virginia’s 2021-2022 program best times, Day’s current lifetime bests would have ranked her 1st in the 100 breaststroke, 3rd in the 200 breaststroke, and 3rd in the 200 IM. Day will be a contender for the breaststroke leg on the ‘A’ medley relay, and will be a vital replacement to current junior breaststroke specialist Tatum Pereyl after she graduates.

Top Times (SCY)

50 freestyle – 24.16

100 freestyle – 53.45r

100 backstroke – 59.18

200 backstroke – 2:07.07

50 breaststroke – 30.12

100 breaststroke – 1:03.33

200 breaststroke – 2:20.39

200 IM – 2:05.46

400 IM – 4:33.60

