WATCH: Kate Douglass Swims Fastest 50 Freestyle In History At NCAA Prelims

University of Virginia junior Kate Douglass had a phenomenal start to her individual program at the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships, blasting her way to the fastest swim of all-time in the 50 freestyle preliminaries.

Douglass put up a time of 20.87, breaking the previous NCAA, American and U.S. Open Record of 20.90, set by former University of California star Abbey Weitzeil in 2019. Read more on the record swim here.

Watch the race video below, as Douglass dominates the ninth and final heat over UNC’s Grace Countie (21.53) and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff (21.56).

One heat earlier, UVA freshman Gretchen Walsh posted the second-fastest time of the session in 21.09.

In the first circle-seeded heat, Alabama’s Cora Dupre (21.47) touched first from Lane 1 to qualify third into the final, while Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (21.53) was second to advance into the final tied for fourth.

In the women’s 200 IM, Virginia sophomore and defending champion Alex Walsh cruised to the top time in 1:53.00, leading Stanford freshman Torri Huske (1:54.05) by over a second.

Watch Huske win the penultimate heat below, with Texas’ Kelly Pash (1:54.18) and UVA’s Ella Nelson (1:54.49) close behind.

In the first circle-seeded heat, Louisville junior Abby Hay (1:54.33) touched first and advanced into the final in fourth, while Tennessee’s Ellen Walshe added over two and a half seconds to her time from SECs and finished 15th in 1:55.63.

In the 500 free, Penn’s Lia Thomas qualified first in 4:33.82, while a trio of freshmen in Texas’ Erica Sullivan (4:36.79), UVA’s Emma Weyant (4:37.25) and Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna (4:37.36) advanced second, third and fourth.

