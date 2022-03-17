Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kate Douglass Cracks NCAA, American, US Open Records with 20.87 Prelims 50 Free

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)
  • Meet Record: 21.02 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)
  • American Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)
  • US Open Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)
  • Pool Record: 21.00 – Katherine Douglass, Virginia (2022)

A Final Qualifiers:

  1. Kate Douglass, JR, Virginia – 20.87N
  2. Gretchen Walsh, FR, Virginia – 21.09
  3. Cora Dupre, JR, Alabama – 21.47
  4. Grace Countie, SR, UNC – 21.53
  5. Maggie MacNeil, SR, Michigan – 21.53
  6. Katharine Berkoff, JR, NC State – 21.56
  7. Kylee Alons, SR, NC State – 21.62
  8. Morgan Scott, SR, Alabama – 21.72

Well…Kate Douglass certainly didn’t come to Atlanta to play around, did she? After swimming a 21.00 in this very pool last month at the ACC Championships, we were speculating that we could see Douglass, along with teammate Gretchen Walsh, and possibly Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil under 21 seconds at this meet. Douglass took no time at all to not only accomplish that feat, but to break every record in the process as well.

The UVA junior indeed broke every record: NCAA, NCAA Champs, American, US Open, and even her own pool record. The previous NCAA, NCAA Champs, American, and US Open Records were all held by Cal alum Abbey Weitzeil from 2019. Douglass becomes just the second woman in history to break 21 seconds flat start. Here is the current list of all-time top 5 performers in the women’s SCY 50 free:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 20.87 Kate Douglass 2022 NCAAs
2 20.90 Abbey Weitzeil Minnesota Invite 2019
3 21.03 Erika Brown 2022 SEC Champs
4 21.04 Gretchen Walsh 2022 ACC Champs
5 21.17 Simone Manuel/Maggie MacNeil 2017 NCAAs/2021 NCAAs

Tonight could be a very exciting race. Of course, Douglass could re-break the record, but if she’s just under 21 seconds again tonight, she’ll become the first woman in history to go 20-point twice in the 50 free. We could also see UVA freshman Gretchen Walsh, who went 21.09 this morning, make it under 21 as well. Maggie MacNeil is also in the field and is currently tied with Simone Manuel as the 5th-fastest performer all-time, so we could see her move up as well.

Sparkle
3 minutes ago

I really want to see what Douglass could do in a 200 free on a full taper but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen

crawler
14 minutes ago

Great underwater, strong, long strokes, reminded me of Kate Campbell at her best.

kate douglass’ 20.87
17 minutes ago

QUEEN OF NEW YORK!! KATE DOUGLASS, NEW YORK AND ALL NEW YORKERS LOVE YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

Last edited 16 minutes ago by kate douglass’ 20.87
Pvdh
17 minutes ago

Absolutely smoking.

Also…imagine going 21.0 as a freshman lol

theloniuspunk
19 minutes ago

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecQ7NtEaggc

PBJSwimming
Reply to  theloniuspunk
2 seconds ago

Thank you!

Stewie
41 minutes ago

Phenomenal.

Hey, Alexa, play Stu’s song “Doug”(lass)…

What do tigers dreams of? 
When they take a little tiger snooze 

jablo
1 hour ago

i smell 2024 gold 😗

Breezeway
Reply to  jablo
1 hour ago

In what event?

PVSFree
Reply to  Breezeway
1 hour ago

comment image

All of them

Pvdh
Reply to  Breezeway
17 minutes ago

Yes.

Swimswim4
1 hour ago

Mind-boggling. Absolutely astounding performance.

