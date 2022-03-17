Kate Douglass Cracks NCAA, American, US Open Records with 20.87 Prelims 50 Free

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

A Final Qualifiers:

Kate Douglass, JR, Virginia – 20.87N Gretchen Walsh, FR, Virginia – 21.09 Cora Dupre, JR, Alabama – 21.47 Grace Countie, SR, UNC – 21.53 Maggie MacNeil, SR, Michigan – 21.53 Katharine Berkoff, JR, NC State – 21.56 Kylee Alons, SR, NC State – 21.62 Morgan Scott, SR, Alabama – 21.72

Well…Kate Douglass certainly didn’t come to Atlanta to play around, did she? After swimming a 21.00 in this very pool last month at the ACC Championships, we were speculating that we could see Douglass, along with teammate Gretchen Walsh, and possibly Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil under 21 seconds at this meet. Douglass took no time at all to not only accomplish that feat, but to break every record in the process as well.

The UVA junior indeed broke every record: NCAA, NCAA Champs, American, US Open, and even her own pool record. The previous NCAA, NCAA Champs, American, and US Open Records were all held by Cal alum Abbey Weitzeil from 2019. Douglass becomes just the second woman in history to break 21 seconds flat start. Here is the current list of all-time top 5 performers in the women’s SCY 50 free:

Tonight could be a very exciting race. Of course, Douglass could re-break the record, but if she’s just under 21 seconds again tonight, she’ll become the first woman in history to go 20-point twice in the 50 free. We could also see UVA freshman Gretchen Walsh, who went 21.09 this morning, make it under 21 as well. Maggie MacNeil is also in the field and is currently tied with Simone Manuel as the 5th-fastest performer all-time, so we could see her move up as well.