2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 1 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Scores Thru Day 1
- Virginia, 74
- Texas, 58
- Cal, 56
- Stanford, 54
- Louisville, 46
- NC State, 44
- (tie) Alabama/Ohio State, 38
- Georgia/Tennessee, 34
- Florida/Michigan, 26
- Kentucky/USC 18
- Wisconsin, 14
- Arizona State, 12
- UNC, 10
- Northwestern/Indiana, 8
Virginia Tech/Arizona, 2
Virginia came out on the first full day today firing on all cylinders. The highlight of the morning was Kate Douglass swimming an American and NCAA record in the 50 freestyle. The Hoos were the only team to qualify a swimmer in all three events, and, more impressively, placed a swimmer into the A final in all three as well. They have set themselves up well so far to defend their NCAA title.
Also having a great first full day was Alabama. The Tide placed two swimmers into the A final of the 50 free and one in the B. Based on the psych sheets, they were only projected to have 1 A finalist and 1 B finalist.
Texas also had a solid morning placing two swimmers into the A final of the 500 freestyle and 1 in the A final of the 200 IM. Based on the psych sheets, they were not projected to have any swimmers in either of the A finals. This is huge as they are currently second after day 1 and are still projected to be second after tonight based on this morning’s swims.
Stanford also had a better morning than they were projected on the psych sheets as they had two swimmers qualify for the A final of the 500 freestyle instead of one.
Based on this morning’s swims, Virginia should expand on their lead. Texas and Stanford should be in a tight race for second, and Alabama and Cal should be in a tight race for fourth.
Total Day 2 Ups/Downs
|All
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|1 mtr Diving
|UVA
|5/3
|1/1
|2/1
|2/1
|0/0
|Alabama
|3/1
|1/0
|0/0
|2/1
|0/0
|Texas
|3/0
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Stanford
|3/0
|2/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|NC State
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|Georgia
|1/2
|0/2
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|California
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Louisville
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Penn
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Duke
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|UNC
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Tennessee
|0/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Arizona State
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Kentucky
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Northwestern
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Florida
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Indiana
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Missouri
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Yale
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|UCLA
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
Day 2 Scored Prelims + Projected Scores through Day 2
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|Scored Prelims
|1. UVA: 103.0
|2. Texas: 47.0
|3. Stanford: 42.0
|4. Alabama: 41.0
|5. NC State: 25.0
|6. Louisville: 22.0
|7. Wisconsin: 22.0
|8. California: 22.0
|9. Georgia: 21.0
|10. Penn: 20.0
|11. Michigan: 14.5
|12. UNC: 14.5
|13. Tennessee: 14.5
|14. Duke: 11.0
|15. Florida: 9.0
|16. Kentucky: 8.5
|17. Ohio State: 8.0
|18. Indiana: 5.5
|19. UCLA: 5.5
|20. Arizona State: 3.5
|21. Northwestern: 2.5
|22. Yale: 2.0
|23. Missouri: 1.0
|Scored Prelims + Actual
|1. UVA: 177.0
|2. Texas: 105.0
|3. Stanford: 96.0
|4. Alabama: 79.0
|5. California: 78.0
|6. NC State: 69.0
|7. Louisville: 68.0
|8. Georgia: 55.0
|9. Tennessee: 48.5
|10. Ohio State: 46.0
|11. Michigan: 40.5
|12. Wisconsin: 36.0
|13. Florida: 35.0
|14. Kentucky: 26.5
|15. UNC: 24.5
|16. Penn: 20.0
|17. USC: 18.0
|18. Arizona State: 15.5
|19. Indiana: 13.5
|20. Duke: 11.0
|21. Northwestern: 10.5
|22. UCLA: 5.5
|23. Yale: 2.0
|24. Arizona: 2.0
|25. VT: 2.0
|26. Missouri: 1.0
Yikes Tennessee Taper in full effect this morning
Up hill battle from here for my Pack ladies. Keep fighting! 🐺
Does Texas finish ahead of Stanford?… probably not. But do they hold off Alabama/Cal/NC State to repeat their 3rd place finish? I’m leaning toward yes–and that’d be pretty awesome with this field!
As an Alabama alum, it really makes me happy to see them competing so well! Roll Tide!
The only way this meet would be close was if UVA was off. Thats not the case. They are fully ON. And, thus, the meet is essentially over.
If a relay gets dqed Stanford has the potential to come up. Both Ruck and Smith have 3 individual swims left which will be major points for them while the UVA stars after tonight only have 2 individual events left.
Sorry, it’s gonna take a LOT more than one relay DQ. That’s only 40 pts. This is going to be a 120-150 pt margin. ALL of the UVA stars on firing.
Stanford’s time will be next year with Curzan and Hook joining the team. Not happening this year unless UVA eats some bad takeout food.