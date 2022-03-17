2022 NCAA Division I Women: Day 2 Prelims Data Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2 prelims had a few surprises, but some things are nevertheless becoming clear. Virginia is swimming like they are on their way to a second consecutive team title. Stanford is holding steady at second place. Tennessee and NC State are battling for third place. Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State are vying for that coveted fourth-place finish.

Virginia, Texas, and Alabama had big mornings in the three individual events. Texas put two swimmers in the A final of the 500 free; Erica Sullivan and Evie Pfeifer were originally seeded 14th and 17th, so their 2nd and 5th-place finishes add important points for the Longhorns. Texas also did 13 points better on the 200 IM than anticipated.

Virginia’s out-scoring of the psych sheet was more of a steady drip than a big splash like Texas. The Cavs added one more finalist in each event to remain in front by a solid margin.

At the other end of the scale, Tennessee had a significant miss in each of the three morning events. The number 3 seeds in the 500 free and 200 IM, both freshmen, missed their respective A-finals, and the number 6 seed in the 50 free fell to the B final, as well.

Prelims Over/Under Psych Sheet – by event

500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Team Psych Prelims +/- Psych Prelims +/- Psych Prelims +/- Virginia 14 22 8 26 35 9 38 46 8 Stanford 20 25 5 17 17 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 10 -10 22 25 3 Tennessee 27 7 -20 16 2 -14 16.5 5.5 -11 Alabama 12 11 -1 0 0 19 30 11 Texas 3 31 28 3 16 13 0 0 Ohio St 1 -1 13 4 -9 10 4 -6 Michigan 0 0 0 0 16 14.5 -1.5 California 0 0 24 22 -2 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 4 -4 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 8.5 8.5 0 0 Louisville 9 -9 5 15 10 7 7 0 Wisconsin 13 15 2 0 7 7 0 0 Georgia 4 9 5 14 12 -2 0 0 Northwestern 6 2.5 -3.5 0 0 6 -6 UNC 0 0 0 0 15 14.5 -0.5 Arizona St 24 3.5 -20.5 0 0 0 0 Penn 20 20 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana 0 0 0 5.5 5.5 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 11 -11 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3.5 1 -2.5 Duke 0 0 12 11 -1 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 2 9 7 0 0 0 0 Florida St 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 -2 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 5.5 5.5 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 2 2

Total Over/Under Psych (Swimming only)