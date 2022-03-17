DATA VISUAL: The Women’s NCAA Team Scores + Day 2 Finals Scoring Projections

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

It’s the first full day of competition at the Division I Women’s NCAA Championships. Wednesday night began with the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay. After winning the 200 medley relay in meet record time, and taking 2nd in the 800 freestyle relay, Virginia is in the lead, as projected, with 74 points. Currently in 2nd is Texas (58 points), Cal is in 3rd (56 points), followed by Stanford in 4th (54 points).

This chart analyzes the actual team scores from last night, plus the scored psych sheet for tonight’s finals session. In other words, the 800 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay are how the team’s finished on Wednesday night. The 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 1 meter diving, and 200 freestyle relay are scored based on the Thursday finals psych sheet.

Important note: Teams that did not have a scoring relay last night and are projected to score during Thursday’s finals session “decrease” in the team rank chart because the number of total scoring teams has increased.

Thursday night’s finals session features the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 1 meter diving, and the 200 freestyle relay. Let’s take a closer look.

Virginia is seeded to remain in 1st place. By scoring the psych sheets, plus the actual scoring, the Cavaliers are projected to have 217 points by the end of the evening, which is 90 points ahead of Texas. An interesting storyline could be unfolding. At the conclusion of Thursday’s finals session, Texas is seeded to have a 1 point lead over Stanford. The Longhorns are projected to have 127 points, while the Cardinal are seeded to have 126 points. Alabama is projected to move up into 4th after the 50 freestyle and end the session with 113 points.

After placing higher than projected in both relays last night, Cal is projected to gradually move from 3rd place down to 7th place.