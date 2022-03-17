2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Finals Preview

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

SCORES THRU DAY 1

Virginia, 74 Texas, 58 Cal, 56 Stanford, 54 Louisville, 46 NC State, 44 (tie) Alabama/Ohio State, 38 – Georgia/Tennessee, 34 – Florida/Michigan, 26 – Kentucky/USC 18 – Wisconsin, 14 Arizona State, 12 UNC, 10 Northwestern/Indiana, 8 – Virginia Tech/Arizona, 2

The first prelims session of the 2022 Women’s NCAAs has been completed.

Based on the numbers, Virginia looks to expand upon their lead as they hope to defend their NCAA team title. The Cavaliers will have a swimmer in all three A finals tonight, including two in the 200 IM and two in the 50 freestyle.

Lia Thomas of Penn swam the top time in the 500 freestyle this morning swimming a time of 4:33.82, slightly faster than her seed time of 4:34.06. Texas freshman Erica Sullivan had a solid prelims swim to qualify second in at time of 4:36.79. Sullivan dropped almost three seconds off her seed time of 4:39.46. Her best time is a 4:34.07 from April 2021 so she may have more in the tank. Virginia freshman Emma Weyant was just off of her seed time to qualify third in a time of 4:37.25. Weyant swam a 4:41.39 in prelims at ACCs so she may also have more in the tank tonight. Last year’s runner-up Evie Pfeifer of Texas swam a time of 4:37.39 to qualify fifth heading into tonight.

Alex Walsh of Virginia swam the top time by over a second in the 200 IM this morning with a time of 1:53.00. That was slightly off of her seed time of 1:52.38. Walsh won this event last year in a time of 1:51.87 but swam a time of 1:54.62 in prelims so she may have much more in the tank tonight. Stanford freshman Torri Huske swam the second fastest time this morning with a 1:54.05. Huske was only a 1:55.72 in prelims at Pac-12s before going a 1:52.42 in finals, so this looks to be a good showdown between the two tonight.

It is important to note that both Kelly Pash of Texas and Abby Hay of Louisvile are the third and fourth qualifiers heading into tonight. Both swam faster than their seeded times, so if they are able to replicate another drop, they may be able to battle it out with Walsh and Huske as well.

Kate Douglass already broke the NCAA, American, and US Open records this morning swimming a time of 20.87 in the 50 freestyle. She was followed closely behind by teammate Gretchen Walsh who touched in a time of 21.09. The two will be next to each other tonight. The two went 1-2 at ACCs and they will look to replicate that here. Douglass is also the defending champion in the event after swimming a 21.21 in prelims and a 21.13 in finals last year.

Last year’s runner-up Maggie MacNeil of Michigan is tied with UNC’s Grace Countie for fourth heading into tonight. Both swam a time of 21.53 this morning. Cora Dupre of Alabama had an outside smoke in the first circle seeded heat this morning to qualify third in a time of 21.47. Dupre was seeded as a 21.94, so if she drops again tonight she may be able to challenge Walsh and/or Douglass.

The 200 freestyle relay will conclude the session tonight. NC State won the race in an NCAA record of 1:24.59 at last year’s championships. That NCAA record did not stand long though, as Virginia swam a time of 1:24.47 at the ACC Championships which is the top time in the NCAA by over a second and a half so far this season. Alabama holds the #2 time in the NCAA this season of 1:26.38 and NC State holds the #3 time of 1:26.51.