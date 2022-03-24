2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday Prelim Heat Sheets

Following a thrilling night one which saw NCAA records shattered in both the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, the swimmers return to the pool this morning for the first prelim session of the meet. On the lineup this morning is the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free. Prelims begin at 10 AM EST.

Heading into the morning, there were three notable scratches in the 50 free: Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov and Harvard’s Dean Farris. All three threatened to score individually in the race, but now seem set to focus on swimming all five relays their respective school.

Georgia freshman Matt Sates, fresh off of a 1:30.78 lead off split on Georgia’s second place 800 free relay, holds the top seed in the 500 free. He will be flanked this morning by his teammate and defending champion Jake Magahey, who comes in with the 4th seed. Second seed Luke Hobson of Texas and third seed Kieran Smith of Florida, the fastest man ever in this event, also put up 1:30 splits on their 800 relays last night, setting up for what could be a thrilling 500 final this evening.

The Arizona State Sun Devils come in with the top 2 times in the 200 IM, with freshman Leon Marchand holding the top spot and senior Grant House sitting behind him. House led off ASU’s 5th place 800 free relay in 1:31.01, while Marchand anchored in 1:29.96, one of only two swimmers in the field under 1:30 last night.

In the 50 free, Tennessee breakout freshman Jordan Crooks comes in as the top seed with his 18.53 from SECs, and he will be flanked by another freshman, NC State’s David Curtiss. LSU Olympian Brooks Curry comes in as the second seed, while Cal’s Bjoern Seeliger, who swam the fastest 50 back ever last night, sits third.

500 free

200 IM

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13

NCAA Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (CAL): 1:38.14

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13

US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13

Pool Record: Will Licon (TEX): 1:40.04

50 free