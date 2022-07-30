2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
The 2nd finals session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is loaded, featuring a ton of events. Some of the most anticipated events include the women’s 50 breast, where South African sprint star Lara van Niekerk should be in a field of her own. The only woman to have been under 30 seconds in this field, van Niekerk stands an excellent chance at taking down the Commonwealth Record as well in the event.
The women’s 100 fly final will also be a thriller, simply because it features both Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil. This could turn out to be a race for the ages, as these two are arguably the top 2 100 flyers in the world right now.
The men’s 200 free should also be a fun one, as 400 free champ Elijah Winnington will be going up against a tough duo of Tom Dean and Duncan Scott.
Men’s 50 Fly Final
- Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (AUS), 2009 World Championships
Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Chad Le Clos (RSA), 23.37
Podium:
- GOLD: Ben Proud (GBR) – 22.81
- SILVER: Tzen Wei Teong (SGP) – 23.21
- BRONZE: Cameron Gray (NZL) – 23.27
Ben Proud left no doubt as he tore to victory in the 50 fly final tonight, shattering his own 8-year-old Commonwealth Games Record of 22.93. The Gold marks Proud’s 3rd individual CG Gold of his career, and his 2nd CG title in the 50 fly. Moreover, it was a significantly faster swim than proud produced in the final at World Championships, where he took 7th in 23.08. The swim was off the 22.76 Proud swam in semifinals at Worlds, which was the #1 qualifying time for finals.
Similarly, Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong was faster than he swam in the 50 fly at Worlds, where he clocked a 23.29 for 8th place in the final. Tonight, he was 23.21, edging out New Zealander Cameron Gray for Silver.
On the flipside, after a phenomenal performance at World Championships, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter took 4th tonight, finishing just off the medal stand with a 23.28. That swim came in well off the 22.85 Carter swam for 4th at Worlds last month, a time which stands as his personal best.
Women’s 50 Breast Final
- Commonwealth Record: 29.72, Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2022 South African Championships
Commonwealth Games Record: 29.82, Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 2022
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Sarah Vasey (ENG), 30.60
Podium:
Women’s 50 Free Semifinals
- CG Record: 23.78, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 200 Free Final
- CG Record: 1:44.71, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002
Podium:
Men’s 50 Free S13 Final
Podium:
Women’s 50 Free S13 Final
Podium:
Men’s 100 Breast Semifinals
- CG Record: 58.59, Adam Peaty (ENG), 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Women’s 100 Back Semifinals
- CG Record: 58.63, Kylie Masse (CAN), 2018
Top 8 Qualifiers:
Men’s 400 IM Final
- CG Record: 4:11.04, Daniel Wallace (SCO), 2014
Podium:
Women’s 100 Fly Final
- Commonwealth Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021 Olympic Games
- Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.78
Podium:
Men’s 100 Back Final
- Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015 FINA World Cup – Dubai
- Commonwealth Games Record: 53.12, Chris Walker-Hebborn (ENG), 2014
- 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 53.18
Podium:
Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Final
Podium:
Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Final
- CG Record: 3:12.72, AUS, 2018
Podium:
McKeon looking sharp.
fantasy draft scores after day 1 (excluding points from semis):
Ben – 21
Coleman – 15
Retta – 13
Braden – 9
Liendo was saying on BH’s podcast that he needs to work on his fly pull, and watching that race, I kinda see what he means. It looked like he was slipping a bit and not holding water as well as some of the other guys.
22.81 – Double taper no problem there. Think he did the same for ISL finals & world SC. Good prep. Big Kiwi bronze, and a huge PB for Jacob Peters – He could put Jimbo under pressure for the fly leg on the medley.
How much time is there between the M200 fr and the M400 im?
About an hour.
Just over an hour
AUS leading off Southam again like mixed prelims yesterday (49low) despite having a great rolling start split in prelims today (47.8) Perplexing IMO but he looked much better this morning. I would’ve thought another rolling start would’ve been the better option.
ENG – BURRAS – WHITTLE – GUY – DEAN
AUS – SOUTHAM – INCERTI – YANG – CHALMERS
Harris left off the AUS freestyle relay. She looked great yesterday with a great 52.5 split.
WILSON – JACK – MOC – MCKEON
Would’ve preferred Jack to lead off.
Giving Wilson the chance to get a time in the 100.