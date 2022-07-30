2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The 2nd finals session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is loaded, featuring a ton of events. Some of the most anticipated events include the women’s 50 breast, where South African sprint star Lara van Niekerk should be in a field of her own. The only woman to have been under 30 seconds in this field, van Niekerk stands an excellent chance at taking down the Commonwealth Record as well in the event.

The women’s 100 fly final will also be a thriller, simply because it features both Emma McKeon and Maggie MacNeil. This could turn out to be a race for the ages, as these two are arguably the top 2 100 flyers in the world right now.

The men’s 200 free should also be a fun one, as 400 free champ Elijah Winnington will be going up against a tough duo of Tom Dean and Duncan Scott.

Men’s 50 Fly Final

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (AUS), 2009 World Championships

Commonwealth Games Record: 22.93, Ben Proud (ENG), 2014

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Chad Le Clos (RSA), 23.37

Ben Proud left no doubt as he tore to victory in the 50 fly final tonight, shattering his own 8-year-old Commonwealth Games Record of 22.93. The Gold marks Proud’s 3rd individual CG Gold of his career, and his 2nd CG title in the 50 fly. Moreover, it was a significantly faster swim than proud produced in the final at World Championships, where he took 7th in 23.08. The swim was off the 22.76 Proud swam in semifinals at Worlds, which was the #1 qualifying time for finals.

Similarly, Singapore’s Tzen Wei Teong was faster than he swam in the 50 fly at Worlds, where he clocked a 23.29 for 8th place in the final. Tonight, he was 23.21, edging out New Zealander Cameron Gray for Silver.

On the flipside, after a phenomenal performance at World Championships, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter took 4th tonight, finishing just off the medal stand with a 23.28. That swim came in well off the 22.85 Carter swam for 4th at Worlds last month, a time which stands as his personal best.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

Women’s 50 Free Semifinals

CG Record: 23.78, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2018

Men’s 200 Free Final

CG Record: 1:44.71, Ian Thorpe (AUS), 2002

Podium:

Men’s 50 Free S13 Final

Women’s 50 Free S13 Final

Men’s 100 Breast Semifinals

CG Record: 58.59, Adam Peaty (ENG), 2018

Women’s 100 Back Semifinals

CG Record: 58.63, Kylie Masse (CAN), 2018

Men’s 400 IM Final

CG Record: 4:11.04, Daniel Wallace (SCO), 2014

Women’s 100 Fly Final

Commonwealth Record: 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021 Olympic Games

(CAN), 2021 Olympic Games Commonwealth Games Record: 56.78, Emma McKeon (AUS), 2018

(AUS), 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emma McKeon (AUS), 56.78

Men’s 100 Back Final

Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2015 FINA World Cup – Dubai

(AUS), 2015 FINA World Cup – Dubai Commonwealth Games Record: 53.12, Chris Walker-Hebborn (ENG), 2014

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 53.18

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Final

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Final

CG Record: 3:12.72, AUS, 2018

