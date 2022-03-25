Men’s NCAA Division I Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day Three Finals Heat Sheet

The third finals session of the 2022 men’s NCAA Division I Championships projects to be full of highlights, with the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3 meter diving and the 400 medley relay set to take place. Texas and Cal are projected to be in a dead heat, with the Bears making up significant projected ground on the Longhorns during this morning’s prelim session. The finals session kicks off at 6 PM EST.

Top 10 team rankings after day 2:

Texas: 180 Florida: 159 Cal: 158 NC State: 124 Arizona State: 111 Georgia: 100 Stanford: 94 Indiana: 78 Virginia: 70.5 Virginia Tech: 69

The session will open with the 400 IM, which carries some of the most interesting storylines of the meet. Carson Foster blasted a huge new lifetime best of 3:33.79 in prelims, less than a half second off of Chase Kalisz‘ American Record. Hugo Gonzalez also swam a lifetime best of 3:34.88 in the prelims, and Arizona State’s Leon Marchand, who swam the fastest 200 IM ever last night, is lurking in lane 2.

Stanford’s Andrei Minakov comes in as the top seed in the 100 fly after breaking the pool record in 43.77 this morning, but Virginia Tech’s Youssef Ramadan and Luca Urlando should push him this evening after swimming 44.2s this morning.

Texas senior Drew Kibler holds the top seed in the 200 free as the only person under 1:31 this morning, but Georgia’s Matt Sates, who won the 500 last night, and Arizona State’s Grant House, the top seed coming into the meet, are close on his heels. Florida’s Kieran Smith will race in lane 7, while LSU’s Brooks Curry, last night’s 50 free champ, will race in lane 8.

Minnesota senior Max McHugh comes in as the heavy favorite in the 100 breast, as she had the top time by 7 tenths this morning and was the only swimmer under 50 seconds. He will be chasing Ian Finnerty‘s NCAA record of 49.69 this evening. The 100 back projects to be a very tight race, with the top 7 swimmers all seeded within .22 of each other after the prelims. Brendan Burns will swim in lane four after posting the top qualifying time of 44.36.

The session will wrap up with the 400 medley relay, where Indiana comes in as the top seed with a 3:00.95. Texas will race in lane 7 of the final heat, while Cal will swim in heat 3 after coming in as the 10th seeded team.

400 IM

Cal’s Jason Louser is the winner of the B final in 3:38.23 after dropping a massive breaststroke split to overtake Georgia’s Ian Grum, who led at the halfway point. Louser came into the heat as the 12th finisher this morning but now finishes ninth, a +4 net for Cal.

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

400 medley relay