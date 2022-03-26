Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Max McHugh on Going Out Faster Tonight: “I paid for it”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

100 breast

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Max McHugh (MINN- Senior): 49.90
  2. Caspar Corbeau (TEX- Junior): 50.49
  3. Liam Bell (CAL- Junior): 50.50
  4. Reece Whitley (CAL- Senior): 50.84
  5. Trent Pellini (USC- 5Y): 50.93
  6. Dillon Hillis (FLOR- Senior): 51.24
  7. Derek Maas (BAMA- Junior): 51.34
  8. Jarel Dillard (TENN- Senior): 52.00

The heavy favorite coming in, Max McHugh of Minnesota took home the 100 breast title in 49.90, the only swimmer under 50 seconds and breaking his own pool record from this morning. Texas’ Caspar Corbeau outtouched Cal’s Liam Bell by .01 to finish second in 50.49. Reece Whitley held his fourth seed for Cal, resulting in a net 2 point gain for Texas vs. seed.

oxyswim
2 minutes ago

I think he rates up too much the last 25 and that costed him more than being out fast. 2nd 25 was 6 cycles at 1.03, 3rd was 7 at 1.00, and 4th was 8 at .94. Just started slipping a little at the end and a slightly long finish.

Big Mac #1
7 minutes ago

I Stan this man and winning. Love the guy. Hopefully he can find his stride long course🤞

Sun Yangs Hammer
21 minutes ago

Rumor is they had to widen the pool doors to let him in

Swammer
24 minutes ago

Just remember this is the same guy who was shot in the knee a few years back. Now he’s the 2nd in history under 50 in the 100 breast. You can overcome anything if you set your mind to it.

