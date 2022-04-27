Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Comments:

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

WEDNESDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Day Two finals session will add a new crop of international qualifiers to the Team USA rosters. Katie Ledecky will seek her second spot, this time in the 200 free. Lilly King, Kate Douglass, and Annie Lazor will battle for right to represent the US in the 200 breast, while Phoebe Bacon, Rhyan White, and Regan Smith will do the same in the 200 back. Claire Curzan posted the top time this morning in the 50 fly, just ahead of American record-holder Kelsi Dahlia.

In the men’s events, Carson Foster led the qualifiers for the 200 free final, dropping nearly a second from his previous PB to post the #3 time in the world for the season. His brother Jake Foster had the fastest 200 breast of the morning; he will face challenges by Charlie Swanson and Nic Fink. Shaine Casas will have the middle lane in the 200 but with Jack Aikins and Ryan Murphy on either side of him. Finally, in the men’s 50 fly, Michael Andrew qualified first for tonight’s final, but one should never write off Caeleb Dressel, who will be swimming in lane 5 after putting up the second-fastest time this morning.

Wednesday, April 27

Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)
  • American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • US Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)
  • Jr World Record: 1:55.11 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2021)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 1:58.66
  • SwimSwam Preview – W200 Free

Podium:

 

 

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • US Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • Jr World Record: 1:44.62 – Sunwoo Hwang (2021)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 1:47.06
  • SwimSwam Preview – M200 Free

Podium:

 

 

Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

  • World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
  • American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)
  • US Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)
  • Jr World Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 2:25.91
  • SwimSwam Preview – W200 Breast

Podium:

 

 

Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

  • World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)
  • American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)
  • US Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)
  • Jr World Record: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin (2017)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 2:10.32
  • SwimSwam Preview – M200 Breast

Podium:

 

 

Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • US Open Record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)
  • Jr World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 2:11.08
  • SwimSwam Preview – W200 Back

Podium:

 

 

Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

  • World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • US Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • Jr World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 1:58.07
  • SwimSwam Preview – M200 Back

Podium:

 

 

Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjoestroem (2014)
  • American Record: 25.48 – Kelsi Dahlia (2017)
  • US Open Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
  • Jr World Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 26.32

Podium:

 

 

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 22.27 – Andri Govorov (2018)
  • American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • US Open Record: 22.91 – Bryan Lundquist (2009)
  • Jr World Record: 23.05 – Andrei Minakov (2020)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 23.63

Podium:

 

7
Meow
54 seconds ago

Douglass for the win if the photo curse still holds.

Wave 1.5 Qualifier
59 seconds ago

It’s interesting that so early into just Night #2, we are going to have 4 full freestyle relay cohorts established for World Championships, which for the more versatile swimmers competing will impact their decisions on which remaining events to swim (or skip).

Lil Swimmy
2 minutes ago

kate douglass PLEASE i need this

Barbossa Andrew 🐍
2 minutes ago

Let’s go foster fam!!!!!

Barbossa Andrew 🐍
Reply to  Barbossa Andrew 🐍
41 seconds ago

Down votes already? Really?!?

Babyboomer
2 minutes ago

Really hype to see this 200 freestyle and 200 back for men!!

Barbossa Andrew 🐍
3 minutes ago

SOOOOOOO STOKED

