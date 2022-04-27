2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

WEDNESDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Day Two finals session will add a new crop of international qualifiers to the Team USA rosters. Katie Ledecky will seek her second spot, this time in the 200 free. Lilly King, Kate Douglass, and Annie Lazor will battle for right to represent the US in the 200 breast, while Phoebe Bacon, Rhyan White, and Regan Smith will do the same in the 200 back. Claire Curzan posted the top time this morning in the 50 fly, just ahead of American record-holder Kelsi Dahlia.

In the men’s events, Carson Foster led the qualifiers for the 200 free final, dropping nearly a second from his previous PB to post the #3 time in the world for the season. His brother Jake Foster had the fastest 200 breast of the morning; he will face challenges by Charlie Swanson and Nic Fink. Shaine Casas will have the middle lane in the 200 but with Jack Aikins and Ryan Murphy on either side of him. Finally, in the men’s 50 fly, Michael Andrew qualified first for tonight’s final, but one should never write off Caeleb Dressel, who will be swimming in lane 5 after putting up the second-fastest time this morning.

Wednesday, April 27

Women’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (2009)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

US Open Record: 1:54.40 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

Jr World Record: 1:55.11 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2021)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:58.66

Men’s 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

US Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Jr World Record: 1:44.62 – Sunwoo Hwang (2021)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:47.06

Women’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)

US Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)

Jr World Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes (2015)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:25.91

Men’s 200 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)

American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

US Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)

Jr World Record: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:10.32

Women’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

US Open Record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (2013)

Jr World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (2019)

FINA “A” Cut: 2:11.08

Men’s 200 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

US Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Jr World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:58.07

Women’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjoestroem (2014)

American Record: 25.48 – Kelsi Dahlia (2017)

US Open Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

Jr World Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 26.32

Men’s 50 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 22.27 – Andri Govorov (2018)

American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

US Open Record: 22.91 – Bryan Lundquist (2009)

Jr World Record: 23.05 – Andrei Minakov (2020)

FINA “A” Cut: 23.63

