US World Championship Trials: Day 1 Prelim Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

TUESDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

The United States International Team Trials, which will serve as the selection meet for this summer, including June’s World Championships, get under way this morning in Greensboro, North Carolina. Day 1 will includes prelim races of the 200 fly and the 100 free. The women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free will also be contested today as timed final race with the early heats swimming this afternoon before the top heats race in finals. Racing starts at 9 AM Eastern Time.

Stanford freshman Regan Smith comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly, and her Olympic teammate Hali Flickinger is right behind her with the pair seeded well ahead of the field. Cal’s Trenton Julian comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 fly, but Georgia undergrad Luca Urlando, the third seed, actually holds the field’s fastest lifetime best from high school.

A slew of Olympians highlight the women’s 100 free, with Abbey Weitzeil, Torri Huske and Erika Brown holding the top three seeds. Florida pro Caeleb Dressel, the second-fastest man ever in the 100 free, holds the top seed on the men’s side.

Women’s 200 fly

World Record: Zige Liu (CHN): 2:01.81 (2009)

American Record: Mary Descenza (2009): 2:04.14

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA): 2:05.85 (2021)

(USA): 2:05.85 (2021) Jr World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN): 2:06.29 (2017)

Men’s 200 fly

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 1:50.73 (2019)

American Record: Michael Phelps (2009): 1:51.51

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 1:52.20 (2008)

Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 1:53.79 (2017)

Women’s 100 free

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 51.71

American Record: Simone Manuel (2019): 52.04

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA): 52.54

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 52.70

Men’s 100 free