US World Championship Trials: Day 1 Prelim Live Recap

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

TUESDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

The United States International Team Trials, which will serve as the selection meet for this summer, including June’s World Championships, get under way this morning in Greensboro, North Carolina. Day 1 will includes prelim races of the 200 fly and the 100 free. The women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free will also be contested today as timed final race with the early heats swimming this afternoon before the top heats race in finals. Racing starts at 9 AM Eastern Time.

Stanford freshman Regan Smith comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 fly, and her Olympic teammate Hali Flickinger is right behind her with the pair seeded well ahead of the field. Cal’s Trenton Julian comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 fly, but Georgia undergrad Luca Urlando, the third seed, actually holds the field’s fastest lifetime best from high school.

A slew of Olympians highlight the women’s 100 free, with Abbey Weitzeil, Torri Huske and Erika Brown holding the top three seeds. Florida pro Caeleb Dressel, the second-fastest man ever in the 100 free, holds the top seed on the men’s side.

Women’s 200 fly

  • World Record: Zige Liu (CHN): 2:01.81 (2009)
  • American Record: Mary Descenza (2009): 2:04.14
  • US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA): 2:05.85 (2021)
  • Jr World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN): 2:06.29 (2017)

Men’s 200 fly

  • World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 1:50.73 (2019)
  • American Record: Michael Phelps (2009): 1:51.51
  • US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 1:52.20 (2008)
  • Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 1:53.79 (2017)

Women’s 100 free

  • World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 51.71
  • American Record: Simone Manuel (2019): 52.04
  • US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA): 52.54
  • Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 52.70

Men’s 100 free

  • World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA): 46.91 (2009)
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (2019): 46.96
  • US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel/Ryan Held (USA): 47.39
  • Junior World Record: Andrei Minakov (RUS): 47.57 (2020)

Grant Drukker
49 seconds ago

Interesting swim from Reagan. Didn’t look sharp the first 125M, even her underwaters didn’t look crisp. But really turned it on after that.

swimmer
54 seconds ago

regans back half has gotten soo much better!

Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
2 minutes ago

I don’t want to be dramatic but this is the worst livestream in the history of livestreams

LBSWIM
Reply to  Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
1 second ago

Hopefully whomever is broadcasting it is doing it for free. To be paid for this would be a waste of money.

Noah
10 minutes ago

DQ? Whats the delay

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Noah
1 second ago

We think a timing issue.

swimmer
11 minutes ago

does anyone know what those posts are behind the blocks?

NC Fan
Reply to  swimmer
10 minutes ago

Cameras for video reciew

swimmer
Reply to  NC Fan
9 minutes ago

ah okay thanks

Ghost
13 minutes ago

My stream keeps cutting out. Anyone else?

Tomek
Reply to  Ghost
11 minutes ago

Yes it’s terrible

Grant Drukker
Reply to  Ghost
3 minutes ago

No problems here. Have you tried turning your WIFI off and on?

AdamChainMeUp
Reply to  Ghost
2 minutes ago

For me that happened when I was watching on my phone but if you switch to a laptop or computer it’s all better.

Grant Drukker
16 minutes ago

Come on swimmers, don’t let my Pickem’s down. I want that backpack.

Troyy
17 minutes ago

Stream has an annoying buzzing noise.

Steve Nolan
Reply to  Troyy
15 minutes ago

I thought it was just my new setup.

Someone tell them to jiggle their aux cord a bit.

